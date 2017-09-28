Out in Toronto: Sept 28–Oct 4, 2017

Thursday, Sept 28

LGBTQ+ Community Programs Open House

This is a great chance to learn about the queer and trans programming (including SOY-related stuff) at the Sherbourne Health Centre this fall. The main lobby on the first floor of the centre will be full of info, food, music, games and activities. The venue is accessible.

3–7pm. Sherbourne Health Centre, 333 Sherbourne St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Following a “botched sex-change operation” (leaving her with just an “angry inch”), rock superstar Hedwig tells her story of love and regret in a delightfully raunchy way. This production of the award-winning musical features James King as Hedwig. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Saturday, Oct 7, various showtimes. Hart House Theatre, 7 Hart House Cir. For more info, visit Facebook.

Will and Grace Premiere Party

Come see Will, Grace, Jack, Karen and, well, probably not Stan, at a screening for the premiere of the Will and Grace relaunch. The popular American sitcom was one of the first shows to have several gay main characters. Reservations recommended. The venue is not accessible.

8:30pm. The Lodge, 518 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Sept 29

Gay Play Day LGBTQ Theatre Festival

The plucky little gay theatre festival that could returns for its sixth year with several plays by Toronto-area playwrights. This year’s lineup includes The Picnic by Tina McCulloch, Like Love by David Bateman. The Uglies by Nicholas Surges, and more. The venue is accessible.

Runs until Saturday, Sept 30, various showtimes. Alumnae Theatre, 70 Berkeley St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Pride Toronto and Nuit Blanche Present Drag + Party

Kick off your Nuit Blanche weekend with a bunch of artist drag from RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Sasha Velour, Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls. According to billing, the venue will be transformed into a compelling “art space like no other” for this party that includes music by DJs Ticky Ty and John Caffery.

10pm–3am. 99 Sudbury St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Sept 30

The Frontrunners Toronto 30th Anniversary Party

For 30 years, Frontrunners Toronto, a running group that tackles Toronto’s streets, trails and ravines, has been a welcoming space for LGBT runners and friends of all abilities. In celebration of that, the organization is throwing a little party at the local community centre. Past members and supporters are particularly welcome. The venue is accessible.

7–10pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Toastr Turns 6

One of the city’s most popular parties for women-loving women (and their friends) celebrates six years of sexy ladies, hot dance beats and other fun stuff. The bash, which takes place in a big, beautiful venue, features music by DJs Lucie Tic and resident Sticky Cuts.

10pm–2am. The Riverside Ballroom, 672 Queen St E. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, Oct 4

Tinder Tales: Monthly Gay Edition

LGBT people who’ve had app or website-related hookups go wrong tell their hilarious and disturbing stories live. Those interested in being storytellers at future events, should contact tindertaleslive@gmail.com. The venue is mostly accessible (there are no buttons to open the front door or accessible washroom door).

7:30–10:30pm. Glad Day Bookshop, 499 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.