Out in Toronto: Sept 7–13, 2017

Thursday, Sept 7

Hot Damn it’s a Queer Slam

Some people enjoy long walks in the park. Others like to sit and listen to a babbling brook. And then there are those who like to listen to emotional, earnest and occasionally angry live poetry. This edition of the local queer poetry slam features headliner Andre Prefontaine, self-proclaimed “triple-crown slam diva with a beard.” The venue is accessible (see website for more information).

7:30–11pm. Buddies in Bad Times, 12 Alexander. St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wet Banana and Amateur Strip Night

Wet Banana (a kind of stripper-filled launch party for the Toronto International Film Festival) teams up with Amateur Strip Night (it’s as it sounds) for an eclectic evening of class and ass (well, probably just ass). DJs Kris Steeves, Phillippe and Adam provide the soundtrack, and drag queens Allysin Chaynes and Jacklynne Hyde judge the amateur strippers.

10pm–4am. Remington’s, 379 Yonge St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, Sept 8

Rave to the Grave: Queer Goth Dance Party

Do you hear that ghoulish sound? It’s the creaking of pink, glittery lids sliding off of the coffins of dozens of queer goths as they prepare to make their way to this weird and wonderful new dance party. This time around, the soundtrack is provided by DJs Cjris Pyss and James Meier. The venue is not accessible.

10pm–2am. The Steady, 1051 Bloor St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, Sept 9

Fierce AF Intersectional Feminist Writers’ Workshop

Spend this weekend learning about intersectional feminism with some of the industry’s fierce feminist writers and activists. Presented by Nasty Women Press, this two-day writing workshop and speakers’ series will be led by Mandi Gray and Kai Cheng Thom on Saturday, and Akio Maroon and Naomi Sayers on Sunday. The cost is $200, however sponsorship and accessible pricing is available on a case-by-case basis.

10am–4pm each day, Saturday and Sunday. Centre for Social Innovation, Bigger Bolder Room, 215 Spadina Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Queer and Trans Family Event: Trees are the Bee’s Knees

Trees are just nifty. This event, in honour of National Tree Day includes a variety of activities that will help you teach your young children about the niftiness of trees. This is one of the local community centre’s Queer and Trans Family Events, a series of family-friendly events that celebrate diversity. The event is accessible.

10am–1pm. The 519, 519 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

A Laugh a Minute

Mandy Goodhandy hosts a night of standup comedy that features more than 30 comedians doing five-minute sets. To make reservations to eat dinner with your comedy, call 416-792-7725. The venue is mostly accessible (the nearest accessible washroom is one block south at Starbucks).

8:30pm. 120 Diner, 120 Church St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Striker’s One-Year Anniversary

The city’s newest queer sports bar celebrates a year of tasty food, good company and lots of balls on screens. The bash features prizes, a Striker jersey giveaway and free cake. Jezebel Bardot is the host and Matty Ryce will provide the soundtrack for the evening. Some of the proceeds from drinks sold will go to the AIDS Committee of Toronto.

9pm–2am. Striker, 31 St Joseph St. For more info, visit Facebook.

A Drag Tribute to James Bond

Drag queens do their best to improve on (or ruin, depending on your perspective) the James Bond franchise. It features Jacklynne Hyde (according to billing, “she loves a good gold finger”), Erin Brockobic (“she’ll attack with her Octopussy”) and Fisher Price (“she ain’t from Russia, and she sure as shit ain’t sending anything with love.”)

10pm–2am. The Beaver, 1192 Queen St W. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, Sept 11

Burlesque 101 with Belle Jumelles

Tonight is the first session of local burlesque lovely Belle Jumelles’ seven-week introductory burlesque course, at the end of which attendees should be prepared to put together their own solo stage acts. Registration required in advance (see indicated Facebook page for details). People of all genders and orientations are welcome. The venue is accessible.

6–8pm. Artscape Youngplace, 180 Shaw St. For more info, visit Facebook.