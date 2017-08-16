Out in Vancouver: Aug 17–23, 2017

Thursday, Aug 17

Bear Coffee

If you’ve ever lived in the suburbs of Vancouver, you know how hard it is to meet like-minded guys. Move that out to Chilliwack and it’s even harder. Get together with Fraser Valley bears for a meet and greet coffee night. It beats sitting at home alone.

7pm. Starbucks Coffee, 101-45863 Yale Rd, Chilliwack. Info at facebook.com/events/1954801021472502 and map at mystore411.com.

Gays on the Water

I was on the Pride recovery cruise last week during our bad air days, and it was more “smoke on the water” (now I can’t stop hearing that song). But the smoke is gone and clear skies are in our future, so why not learn to dragon boat at this unique, weekly program from the Health Initiative for Men (HIM)? There’s an expectation of a consistent commitment to attend, and practices will include technique training, drills, workouts, race preparation and participation in a dragon boat festival. There is no prerequisite for age, athletic prowess or paddling ability.

7–9pm. False Creek Racing Canoe Club, 1318 Cartwright St, Granville Island. Free or by donation. checkhimout.ca

Friday, Aug 18

Rainbow Beer Bash

T’was the night before Pride and all down the block, every man was horny and looking for cock. Okay, so not the usual version, but you get the drift. In New Westminster, this is the night before the big Pride weekend. If you’re looking for another Pride fix just hop on the SkyTrain and in 20 minutes you’ll be in the centre of the action. And yes, there is a bathhouse in the vicinity, so feel free to stay over.

7pm. Judge Begbie’s Tavern, 609 Columbia St, New Westminster. Free entrance. facebook.com/events/2044935242199282

Kate Reid

Sounds & Furies Productions presents queer folk musician, storyteller and activist Kate Reid, whose lyrics are described as sometimes hard-hitting, sometimes hilarious and always insightful.

8–10pm. Due to limited space, RSVP soundsfuries@shaw.ca if you’re planning to attend. Suggested donation $10–20 at the door. facebook.com/Sounds-Furies-Productions-232882860110796

Coconutz & Bananas

This event describes itself as Vancouver’s first trans club night: an inclusive safe space for trans, non-binary and gender-bending folks to be visible. Come support this space and celebrate body positivity in a night hosted by That Siren Goddess and the #pearlSQUAD, featuring DJs The Kota Moment and Princess Sparklebat.

9pm. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Entry $5 with a portion of proceeds to Sage Food Bank and the Eagle Project. facebook.com/coconutzandbananas

Kink Fetish Nights: Summer Heat

Less is more in the dress code here. Check the event’s strict fetish-attire code online, but remember, you must be prepared to show off. This is a kink-based LGBT- and straight-friendly event, so please go open minded. Try out the dungeon area and have fun. All genital regions must be covered, but bare breasts on all genders are allowed.

9pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $20 and info at facebook.com/events/337203903376636.

Saturday, Aug 19

Whitecaps FC Pride Night

Last time I saw a group of guys kicking balls was at a teal hankie party in Seattle. It was lots of fun, but I don’t think there will be the same degree of screaming tonight. Celebrate Pride one more time in Vancouver as the Whitecaps FC take on the Houston Dynamo at a special soccer Pride match tonight. Conni Smudge hosts the 5:30pm pre-match show by the Terminal City Rollergirls. And before you think the Caps have hired a swishy man for the field, that would be Whitecaps dignitary Barb Snelgrove leading players out to the pitch.

5:30pm pre-match. 7pm game. BC Place Stadium, 777 Pacific Blvd. Tickets $27 at 604-669-9283 ext 2209 or email glucas@whitecapsfc.com. More info at whitecapsfc.com/pride.

Extravaganza Eleganza Year 2

The queen of New Westminster Mz Adrien (actually I think she was the founding mother) is still kicking it and will bring you the best drag show of Pride. And for all you daddies in the audience, watch out: Carlotta Gurl is coming to the ’burbs and she is thirsty. Hold $10 in your teeth and she will cartwheel right past you and some part of her will grab the bill. Also performing are Celestial Seasons, Tequila Mockingbird, Robin Loveless and more.

8pm. The Columbia, 530 Columbia St, New Westminster. Tickets $25 at the door for a full night or $10 for DJ only after 10pm. whatsonqueerbc.com

New Westminster Pride Street Party

No fencing, no RFID chip — finally a street party where I don’t feel like I’m in a herd of cattle on my way to the slaughterhouse. Treat yourself to an outdoor party in the ’burbs with stages for drag, DJs, spoken word and bands, from 3pm onwards. Six patios will dot Columbia Street, so you can relax with beverages, then check out the food vendors and other booths. Follow it up with Carlotta Gurl hosting the Vibe 11 Pride Stage in the Anvil Centre Ballroom with drag makeovers, a pet costume contest, a vogue off, and much more. The perfect end to our Pride season.

3pm onwards. Columbia St, New Westminster. Info and schedule at facebook.com/events/304394256682779.

House Of Delusion: Monarch

Any group that can get Tommy D looking like a king in the midst of all those queens is worth having a look at. And, no girl, those are not extensions on Mr D’s head, those are all his own locks. The House of Delusion is proud to present Monarch, a new monthly club night benefitting the Dogwood Monarchist Society’s charities. Monarch with feature performances by the DMS court’s Empress 46 Jane Smoker, as well as Princesses Kendall Gender and Gia Metric, and will be hosted by the boys Emperor 46 Tommy D and Princes Clayton and Sean. All those crowns in one room will be blinding, but think of the selfies you can get.

8pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover starting at $5. facebook.com/events/1467403340052487

Sunday, Aug 20

Queers and Board Games

Join a group of gay men and women in their 20s and 30s (or more) who want to hang out, make friends, explore the city, and have fun doing a wide variety of activities typically separate from the gay bar scene. Upcoming meetups include karaoke, brunch, stand-up comedy and improv, art galleries, board games, special events, fright nights, fireworks and more all over town. Today is a meetup for board games to try it out — it might be just the group you are looking for.

12–6pm. 708 Clarkson St, New Westminster. meetup.com/quiivr/events/241493889

Sanctuary Meatloaf

It sounds like a bad commissary lunch. Join Gluttony and Alma as they take you to paradise by the dashboard light at an all Meatloaf tribute show, complete with 12-minute rock ballads. Every Sunday, Alma B Itches purges your transgressions with her evening sermon, then urges you to sweat out those sins on the dance floor as DJ Rafael offers all you heathens communion after the show.

11pm–2am. 1181, 1181 Davie St. Cover $2. facebook.com/events/1568554646529186

Tuesday, Aug 22

Van-Pah Movies in the Park

When was the last time you romped in the park with a two-legged puppy, and not at the trails but out in the open air? Join the cute pups and the handlers of Van-Pah as they hit up a great free movie in the park, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Bring a pillow or a friend to lie on. You never know, you may even find a stray pup to adopt.

6pm. Second Beach, Stanley Park Drive, close to the Second Beach pool. Free event. facebook.com/events/451483795238316

Pointer Sisters

I love the entertainment at the PNE; it’s usually all the bands of my youth wheeled out onstage to perform just like the old days. This year there’s everything from Rick Springfield to Chicago, just a bit older, but ready to rock. Tonight is the Pointer Sisters, the real ones, not Carlotta, Mandy and Joan-E. These sisters became the first black female group to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as the first contemporary act to perform at the San Francisco Opera House and released a live recording of the performance. It has been 36 years since they first released, so I’m excited . . . and feeling old.

8:30–10pm. PNE Amphitheatre, 2901 E Hastings St. Tickets $20 at ticketleader.ca. Ticket does not include $17 gate admission to the fair. facebook.com/events/627888070739250. Full schedule of Summer Night Concerts at ticketleader.ca/events/summer-night-concerts-2017.

Wednesday, Aug 23

VML Wing Night

If Wednesday night bowling is not your thing, then how about some chicken? Not that kind — wings. Join the Vancouver Men in Leather as they meet each week for all the wings they can eat and then a strenuous night of pool to work it off. Feel free to bring a friend; all are welcome and you will meet a great group to help you learn about leather.

6–8pm. Junction, 1138 Davie St. facebook.com/events/110562196332388

Wet & Wild Bowling Registration

If you don’t know why tonight is called Wet & Wild Bowling, you have not met bowling’s secretary, Sydney. That experience alone can make joining the league worthwhile! Tonight is registration for the upcoming season, and your chance to get your hands on some heavy balls. You can register as a team or individual and they will set you up. Tonight includes two free games of bowling, no charge for bowling shoe rentals, some laughs, food and maybe even some beverages.

7–9pm. Rev’s Bowling & Entertainment Centre, 5502 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby. Registration $28. facebook.com/WetWildWednesdayBowling