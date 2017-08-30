Out in Vancouver: Aug 31–Sept 6, 2017

Thursday, Aug 31

BOLDFest

Don’t miss this annual conference dedicated to bringing older lesbians together from across Canada and the US. Over the next five days, BOLDFest will host a variety of workshops, speakers, concerts, comedy, dancing, a film, dragon boating, mixers and networking events.

Runs through Monday, Sept 4. Coast Plaza Hotel, 1763 Comox St. Full schedule, tickets, registration and events at boldfest.com.

Pre-party: A Night At The Rose Coloured Discotheque

Comedy duo Dylan Archambault and Arggy Jenati launch their upcoming Fringe Festival characters, Toasty and Jorge, tonight at 1181. Get pumped up to party throughout the Fringe Fest, which runs from Thursday, Sept 7 to Sunday, Sept 17.

6–10pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. facebook.com/rosecoloureddisco/

MAC AIDS Fundraiser

What better company to set up an AIDS fund than Mac Cosmetics? Tonight’s stage will be bursting with queens and kings for an unforgettable night of fun and performance. The team at Positive Living BC will join Mina Mercury, Xana X, Bibi SouPhresh, Buster Cherry and more. All money raised goes to the MAC AIDS Fund.

7pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Advance tickets $10 at Eventbrite and facebook.com/events/1915770402010782.

Drag 101

God help the boys on campus, the queens are taking over. For one night every month, campus will be taken over by the horniest teachers in a dress you would ever want. Tonight Peach Cobblah, Isolde N Barron and Carlotta Gurl break their university cherries (well, not Carlotta, she’s so pickled hers is a maraschino) and put on a fantastic show at the newly renovated Pit Pub at UBC. Since this is the building of my day job, yours truly will be on hand to welcome you in. Get back to your Alma Mater and show the campus who’s in charge.

9pm. The Pit Pub, The Nest Student Union Building, 6133 University Blvd, right at the campus bus loop. Suggested donation of $2 will go to the AMS Food Bank. facebook.com/events/411549659239127

Friday, Sept 1

Festival of the Babes

Now in its 27th year, this women’s soccer tournament welcomes veterans and new teams alike to join in the fun, make friends and maybe make out, sometimes all at once. The festival features up to 24 teams (approximately 300 players), seven-on-seven games and is open to lesbians, and anyone who does not mind being mistaken for one.

Festival runs until Monday, Sept 4. Burnaby Lakes Sports Complex, 3760 Sperling Ave, Burnaby. Info, $55 registration, parties and locations at festivalofthebabes.com.

Twisted

A drag show I can wrap my head around (get it? Good thing I entertain myself). This performance concentrates on the conceptual art of drag, featuring Raye Sunshine, Shay Dior, Viven Von Flex, and DJ Molly Poppinz.

10pm–1am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $7. facebook.com/events/787058524830233

Name Game

A long forgotten song that drove most of us insane years ago and was recently brought back to life by American Horror Story is now the theme for a night that will haunt me all over again. Eva Scarlett and her closest friends will slay the stage with performances inspired by “The Name Game” song. It’s in your head now, isn’t it? Along with Eva this month are Gia Metric, Beth Amphetamine, Jo Duree, Xana and more.

11:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/events/112791069390389

Saturday, Sept 2

Le Hangover

This party was so popular at Pride this year many don’t even remember going, let alone what mischief they got into. It’s still hot, it’s still summer and we are still proud, so bring on round two at a garden party by queers for queers. Come ride the inflatable Swan in the big kid’s pool and enjoy grass, shade, picnic tables and happiness.

1–8:30pm. Makerlabs, 780 E Cordova St. Tickets $15 at lehangover2017.brownpapertickets.com. Info at facebook.com/events/164194317475487.

Puppy Play

It wouldn’t be a long weekend for me without some belly rubs, scritches and a bone to chew on, so after I leave Steamworks I head over to the Van-Pah Mosh and watch pups romping around, playing with toys and having an all-around blast while handlers socialize and play with the pups, and more recently kitties and all the other pets. I think I’d like to show up one time as a ferret and see the confusion.

2–4pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover. vanpah.com

Hershe: Long Weekend Party

For as long as I can remember, and trust me that is a long time, Hershe Bar has been the long weekend go-to party for women. This weekend is no different; the ladies of Flygirl keep marching on so they must be doing something right. Whether you’re about to go back to school or you’re celebrating not having to go back to school, enjoy DJs, debauchery and singles bracelets.

10pm–3am. Odyssey Nightclub, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $12–$15 at facebook.com/flygirlproductions/.

Femme Fatale

Your favourite local girl gang is back. Backroom DJs are Average Gypsy, Nada Deva Music and Korina Dahl.

10pm–3am. MIA, 350 Water St. Support your local girl gang, and RSVP for free at bit.ly/2vEpry7. Info at facebook.com/events/865246613651498.

Sunday, Sept 3

Babes On Babes

A weekend plethora of babes as Babes on Babes partners up with Festival of Babes to host the official after-party for the soccer tournament. I don’t ever want to hear from my lesbian friends that there are no new women in Vancouver. This week’s stock could fill your calendar for two years straight. Tonight will be the usual four rooms, two levels and two bars to keep the juices flowing,

7–10pm. Festival of Babes awards ceremony. 10pm–2am. After party. Fortune Sound Club, 147 E Pender St. Cover $15. facebook.com/babesonbabesvancouver/

Monday, Sept 4

PNE: Closing Day

Believe it or not, this is the last day of the Pacific National Exhibition, which means another summer is almost over. The super dogs, ponies, farm country, donut holes and more are all gone in a few hours, so grab a date and make one last night of it all. I’m sure you will see a dishevelled Conni Smudge still wandering around asking “what stage tonight?”

11am–late. Pacific National Exhibition, 2901 E Hastings St. pne.ca

Tuesday, Sept 5

Men 55-plus

Are you an older man, over 55, who is tired of all the daddy groupies and twinks hitting on you, looking for guys to relate to your own age, or just wishing to carry on a conversation with a guy who knows what a mood ring or a cabbage patch kid was? Wish I could say I was with you, but I’m still having too much fun “finding myself.” If you need a facilitated safe space to talk, listen and share your experiences of conscious aging with other gay men, this is for you. Topics include growing older, isolation, finances, physical health, sex and more.

7–8:30pm. #310—1033 Davie St. checkhimout.ca

Wednesday, Sept 6

Unleash Your Inner Diva

Fall is upon us and that means it’s time to unleash your inner diva and join a group that is like a second family, complete with in-laws, brothers, sisters and everyone in between. The Vancouver Men’s Chorus is a non-profit society dedicated to performing quality choral music and fostering community spirit through a fellowship of gay men. Tonight are the tryouts so tune up, and come belt out a tune.

7–7:30pm for auditions every Wednesday in September. Vancouver Academy of Music, 1270 Chestnut St. Dues are approximately $35 a month. vancouvermenschorus.ca

Bowling Registration

Looking to get your hands on a set of big balls? Not the little ones that fit in the palm of your hand but the big 14-pounders where you can get a grip right inside? If so then Wet & Wild is where you need to be. Tonight is the second night of registration and the first night of bowling so there is still time to join and blast some pins. Look for Secretary Sydney to get you underway, and teach you how to wash your balls properly before use.

7–9:30pm. Revs Bowling & Entertainment Centre, 5502 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby. facebook.com/events/2046912245536934

Keys Piano Bar

There were a lot of parties last month so maybe you are like me and just need a night to wind down every few weeks. I recommend this one, not only to calm you down but to get you singing along. Sing, drink, listen, laugh and enjoy an interactive night of live piano and show tunes with Kerry O’Donovan every week.

9pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/events/111105379619006