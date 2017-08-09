Out in Vancouver: August 10–16, 2017

Thursday, August 10

29th Vancouver Queer Film Festival

The perfect way to get away from the heat and smoke is to kick back and enjoy the best in independent queer cinema. The Vancouver Queer Film Festival presents its annual 11-day festival, ending Sunday, Aug 20, and featuring a variety of films, performances, workshops, panels, parties and more. Check out all the films, times, venues, parties and workshops online.

Aug 10–20. Tickets range from $12 for a single movie and $66 for a six-pack all the way up to the $165 Super Pass that gives you entry to every single film. queerfilmfestival.ca

Rainbow Soup Social

Now that you’ve recovered from Pride and that nameless trick from Saskatchewan has finally left your apartment, you can get back to a normal life. Part of life is helping others, so why not feel good by volunteering some time to a much needed group, Rainbow Soup Social, which weekly makes batches of soup to help queer people and their allies.

5–7pm. Gordon Neighbourhood House, 1019 Broughton St. Email register@checkhimout.ca to register. checkhimout.ca

The Ryan and Amy Show

Yes, they’re back on stage, so the restraining orders must have expired. Come enjoy a night of live sketch comedy and comedic video short films in Ryan Steele and Amy Goodmurphy’s brand new show, with a special closing number. (Hint: Moms Over Miami!) Why should you attend? The Ryan and Amy show is a Canadian Comedy Award Nominee, won runner-up for best comedic short at the JFL North West Comedy Festival and, best of all, is gross.

8pm tonight and Friday, Aug 11. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $10 at Eventbrite. Info at ryanandamyshow.com.

Bratpack

If you were on the Recovery Cruise this Pride, you saw one of the best drag shows on open water, including Vancouver’s up and coming new drag star Kendall Gender, who blew the place up. Join Kendall along with five other top stars, Jane Smokr, Gia Metric, Jem Synthia Kiss and Valynne Vile as they outdo themselves week by week. The trashy party girls you’ve grown to know and love through seasons one and two have blossomed into grown women. It’s a brand new era for the ladies and they’re stronger together than before.

11:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $6. junctionpub.com/nights-events

Friday, Aug 11

Post-Pride Trainwreck

I was a trainwreck pre-, during and post-Pride. If this is a video of me, I’m done and leaving the Village. Tonight Dust and Misty Meadows offer the grossest, laziest makeup possible for this trainwreck. They may just do all their makeup with their fingers, à la Mathu Andersen after he quit RuPaul. Take a moment to let yourselves be how you want to be, Trainwrecks.

9pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $3. facebook.com/events/925390594265849

Queen Please

After all the festivities, it’s nice to go somewhere quiet, listen to soothing music and a few touching stories, and relax with a cocktail. This is not that place. If you want a night of totally decadent drag and salty stories and tales that would make your grandmother wet, this is the place for you. With the original queen of the Village herself, Joan-E, along with her drag daughter Valynne Vile, get ready for a very bumpy ride.

9:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. junctionpub.com/events/queenplease-2017-08-11

Eva and Friends: Boy Problems

Looks like they’ve taken a page out of my relationship diary and made a night of it. Everyone has relationship problems at one time or another! This month tap into those emotions and celebrate the good and the bad, knowing in the end that we’ll all be just fine. Eva Scarlett and her closest friends will be slaying the stage with an amazing drag show. With performances by Crystal Nebula, Jo Durée, LUX, Mirage, Molly Poppinz, Rich Elle and more.

11:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/events/1623156017704331

Saturday, Aug 12

Okanagan Pride: Shine Bright

Pride addicts never stop. Okanagan Pride is planning a solid lineup of events, and organizers promise it will be bigger and better than any Pride celebration the Okanagan has seen. Come enjoy a few peaches and eggplants. okanaganpride.com

Queers Be Gaming

I would attend if I knew anything more about gaming than Pong. This event is for nerds, gamers and geeks of all types, shapes and sizes, with board games, video games and steam games. Everyone is welcome to this safe space with a friendly atmosphere.

5–10pm. La Fontana Café, 101–3701 Hastings St. No cover but food and drink available for purchase. meetup.com/quiivr/events/241493819/

New Westminster Pride: River Cruise

Just when you were craving another Pride, up pops New Westminster. Make the 20-minute Skytrain trek to two blocks from the action, and see suburban Pride at its best. Tonight starts off the week’s festivities with the Rainbows and Sunset Cruise on a real paddlewheeler riverboat on the mighty Fraser. Food and drinks available on board. Pride continues until Saturday, Aug 19.

7–10pm. 810 Quayside Dr, New Westminster. Tickets $26.95 at the Paddlewheeler office or by phone 604-525-4465. Schedule of events at newwestpride.ca/index.html and facebook.com/events/1583727598340000.

Sunday, Aug 13

Sanctuary: Ke$ha Tribute

You have not lived until you have witnessed a bearded Ke$ha tribute. I am often asked if a person doing drag with a beard still tucks. I’ll have to pass that one to Alma herself and let you know. Alma B Itches is ecstatic to pay tribute to Ke$ha the week following her new album release. These new songs are sickening, but don’t worry, there will be plenty of classic Ke$ha too.

11pm–2am. 1181, 1181 Davie St. Cover $2. facebook.com/events/1897439893856765

Monday, Aug 14

It’s a Queer Life

If you think life is complicated these days, just think back to what it was like as a youth in the ’burbs with nowhere to go and nobody to ask. Luckily, groups like Youth For a Change, a group of young lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer youth (13-22) want to make a difference in the lives of young people today. These advocates, activists and educators from diverse backgrounds offer workshops to schools, learning centres and other youth groups on topics such as homophobia and transphobia, gender identity, youth homelessness and healthy teen relationships.

6–8:30pm. Newton Youth Resource Centre, 13479–76 Ave, Surrey. gaysurrey.com/y4ac.htm

Rope Bondage

It’s getting close to fall, and what do we like to do with our summer lover? Tie the biatch up so he can’t leave! This is the night to learn how. Come learn how to safely and skilfully tie a number of versatile knots that can serve as the building blocks for all sorts of scenes, from role-play and power games to sensation play and down-and-dirty sex bondage. Feel free to attend with a partner, or get paired up. Extra rope will be available to practice with, or you can bring your own.

7:30pm. The Art of Loving, 369 W Broadway. Cost $35 at artofloving.ca. Please register online if attending. artofloving.ca/seminars/seminar-topics/rope-bondage-basics-live-demo

Tuesday, August 15

Stage Time: Open Improv Jam

Ready to start your comedic career? Before you challenge me, this column is as comedic as I get, unless a bottle of tequila is involved. The producers of Lights! Improvised Sketch Comedy Show and Dirty Little Secrets Improv, Dan Dumsha, Jamie Chrest and Sarah Dawn Pledge, are holding a night to showcase more talent, namely yours. Performer names go in the jam jar, teams are selected and get a game and a scene with your improv hosts. See you onstage!

8–9:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/events/104672393433504

Boys Night

This is probably one of the busiest nights at Steamworks. Why? Because guys under 25 get in free with valid membership. Not for four hours, not for six hours but for a full 24 hours of young, fresh sexy manboys. Guys get more excited over this than the yearly suckling pig roast in town. Check it out — you may find your new son.

4pm–4am. Steamworks Baths, 123 W Pender St. Rates for the rest of us start at $15. steamworksbaths.com/vancouver

Wednesday, Aug 16

Bear Hump

This brings a whole new meaning to “hump day” — a mid-week gathering of hot, horny, hairy and furry men. Probably the best way to spend a secret afternoon away from work. I’ll write you a note for work, just find me in all the fur.

3–9pm. Steamworks Baths, 123 W Pender St. Rates start at $15. steamworksbaths.com/vancouver/events

Pervertables

Sounds like a new name for my group of friends. Come learn everything you would like to know about pervertables but were afraid to ask. Join in for an inspiring and fun workshop on turning everyday items into fun sex toys, presented to you by Claude and Freddie. Don’t worry, all kitchen utensils will be supplied.

6–8pm. #417, Anvil Centre, 777 Columbia St, New Westminster. Free admission. checkhimout.ca

Chutney Popcorn

Add this free outdoor screening to your picks list for the Queer Film Festival — trust me, it’s worth a look. Director Nisha Ganatra was born in Vancouver and wrote and directed this, her first feature film, at age 25. Many audiences don’t know that Ganatra originally did not cast herself in the film, which first screened at the film fest in 2000. But weeks before production was scheduled to start, a leading actress cancelled, thrusting Ganatra into the now iconic part of Reena. Here is your chance to view this classic at a free screening.

9:30pm. Queen Elizabeth Plaza, 650 Hamilton St. Free admission. queerfilmfestival.ca/films/chutney-popcorn