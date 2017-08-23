Out in Vancouver: August 24–30, 2017

Thursday, Aug 24

Exploring Kink: Live Demo

Hands down (or is that tied up?) this is the best demo you’ll find on BDSM for beginners. If you’re curious or already know you’re kinky, but just want to turn your hottest fantasies into reality, from communication, consent and community to roles, relationships, and risks, this class will give you the info you need to safely and confidently explore BDSM — plus teach you some hands-on techniques for maximizing pleasure in your play.

7:30pm. The Art of Loving, 369 W Broadway St. $40 per class. Registration online at artofloving.ca.

Friday, Aug 25

Timberline

As much as we might hate it, Fall is upon us and that means it’s time to get out the boots, hat and spurs and get down to some country and western line dancing. Where else can a big butch cowboy do-si-do, West Coast swing or even do the Tush Push and not get embarrassed? The best part is that it takes place in a bar with a large dance floor and enough cocktails to make a cowpoke blush. Don’t be worried if you don’t know all the moves; there’s a free class before the festivities.

7:30pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. timberlinedance.org

Man Up

Tonight is a very special party: not only will the regular events blow you away, but there will also be an exclusive screening of Stay Gold: Man Up, a documentary about the Man Up shows. Come down and celebrate nine years of Man Up and some amazing performances with the cast of the film.

9pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $10 before 10pm. $15 after. facebook.com/manupvancouver/

Bye Felicia

A splurge of high fashion with a sprinkling of disbelief and a lot of shade thrown in is the start to a perfect night of fun. Join Alma B Itches and special LA guests Hi Fashion, who have performed at Pride festivals in the US, UK and Europe, received the Pop Rag Music Award for Best Group Video in 2015 for “Where is the Party?” and performed at VH1’s Save the Music and Sydney’s Mardi Gras. Round it all off with DJ G-Luve and the night is complete.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $30 at Eventbrite. Info at facebook.com/HiFashionMusic/.

Saturday, Aug 26

She’s Back!

For those old enough to remember the good old days of Denman Station, The Castle, The Royal and many more, you will also remember one of the best Cher impersonators around, Myria LeNoir. Now give your head a shake, because she has not disappeared from the limelight but just travelled a bit out of town. Catch her tonight at this Back To School show in Chilliwack. Joined by guest performers Alexis Dupree, Hailey Adler, Spencer Justice and debuting Jolene the Queen.

8pm. Wilde Oscar’s Pub, 45886 Wellington Ave, Chilliwack. Tickets $15 at the door. facebook.com/events/101946650517214

Scene Kid 2

Looking for a queer emo dance party? DJ Harris spins, with performances by Rose Butch, Maiden China and Studher. Come down and sing sad songs at the top of your lungs all night.

9pm. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $5. facebook.com/events/1493274897385583

Absolut’ly Dragulous

Join Carlotta, one of hardest working gurls on the street — although it could be a toss-up between her and Peach Cobblah. Now wouldn’t that make a great pay per view fight? It might be the first time Peach is on top! Carlotta and her guests offer a spectacular show filled with drag, live numbers, contests and much more. Once the show ends, the party continues with DJ Mike and guests spinning Top 40, House and everything in between.

9pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. junctionpub.com/events/absolut-drag-u-lous-2017-08-26/

Sunday, Aug 27

Free To Be Fabulous

This is a special fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Rainbow Refugee and Rainbow Railroad to support LGBT refugees. Hosted by Joan-E and Peach Cobblah, with prizes, guest speakers and performances by Raye Sunshine, Rose Butch, Jaylene Tyme and Berlin. DJ Del Stamp will play upbeat classics to shake your money makers.

4–8pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. $10 at the door. facebook.com/events/146784819241894

Pacific Cup Wrap Party

The bats are put away and the balls are washed, but the dripping wet jockstraps are heading to the wrap party. Check it out and see who won, who lost and who needs a place to stay.

7:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. wesa.net/Page.asp?n=57772

Caliente Nights: Telenovelas

If you’ve ever gotten home from the bar in Puerto Vallarta you’ll know that telenovelas — soap operas in Spanish — are all you can watch, but you are oddly drawn to them, maybe because there’s a lot of sex and naked guys. If you haven’t seen them, here is your chance. Special appearances by Miss Gay Vancouver 37 Casha Only and Synder Star will have you glued to your seats.

10pm–3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. facebook.com/VancouverCalienteNights/

Monday, Aug 28

Dick Safari

Now who, out of the entire city, do you think would be hosting a night of amateur strip and skin to win? None other than the man with the ruler tattooed on his tongue, DJ Del Stamp. With Alma B Itches as partner in crime, they are the perfect king and queen of cock. Are you courageous enough to bare it all? Tongue ruler measures the tie.

11pm–3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Contact through Facebook if you want to sign up. facebook.com/events/258111348011735/

Tuesday, Aug 29

Magic Mic

Steev Letts and Oli Maughan are your hosts for this open mic night in the Village for comedians, musicians and other performers, and they would be happy to help you sign up at 7pm if you want to perform. Pros, amateurs and first-timers are all welcome; set length is five minutes.

8–11pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. facebook.com/events/1713964781947186

Wednesday, Aug 30

Puppy Play in The ’Burbs

Ever wanted to learn about puppy play but couldn’t make it downtown? Here’s an info session for you. Check out this inspiring and fun workshop with Tugger Pup, which should cover everything you would like to know.

7–9pm. HIM Office, #220–10362 King George Blvd, Surrey. Free event. checkhimout.ca

Gay Bingo: Resurrection

You may not even have known it was gone; it happened in a flash. But fortunately, Jenn Mickey is just as quick to grab a good thing when she sees it. Bingo For Life has now moved and will bring you all the great fun and drinks you enjoyed before. Everything is exactly the same, even the balls, because Del Stamp has come along with the sexy hostess queens.

7:30–9:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Entrance by donation. facebook.com/events/112851766092171