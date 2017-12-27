Out in Vancouver: Dec 28, 2017–Jan 2, 2018

Thursday, Dec 28

Bratpack

One of the best shows in our little Village never ceases to amaze; last year’s trashy party girls have now blossomed into trashy party cougars. See them now, since this will probably be the last time any of them will be sober during this year’s fun filled New Year’s Eve weekend.

11pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $6. More info from Junction Pub.

Friday, Dec 29

Drag Me To Hell

Anyone who has had the pleasure of eating at Carlotta’s — dinner that is — knows this feeling all too well from her home cooking. Just kidding, doll, we know it’s really KFC. Come join Miss Understood and her special guests Maiden China and Carlotta Gurl for the fourth installment of a night not to be missed.

9:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. More info on Facebook.

Hyper Drag: Round 2

Alma B Itches hosts a drag night dedicated to “hyper queens”: female-identifying people who do drag. Vancouver is lucky to have a thriving drag scene, organizers say, but there are many more voices that need to be heard.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $9. More info on Facebook.

Bodyheat

Anyone who follows my listings knows I go weak in the knees for VAL events, mostly for their energizer bunny promoter. But this year Matt Troy has outdone himself. If he does have batteries inserted anywhere, they must be nine-volt: he has not one NYE event but four over consecutive nights. It’s like New Year’s Eve Pride, and each event is on a different theme. Tonight is a techno-focused queer dance party celebrating dark electronic music and new media forms, featuring Frankie Teardrop, Stroke Order and more.

11pm–5am. Vancouver Art & Leisure, 494 Railway St. Tickets $15 or $50 for an all event pass. Tickets from VAL.

Saturday, Dec 30

Spank: End of Year Electro-Sexual Blow Out

Part two of the Troy extravaganza, partnered up with Sin City, presents a NYE event that is the closest thing to partying in Berlin (the city not the drag queen, although I am sure both end with a bang). This is a pansexual multi-area fetish party, where anything goes and all are welcome. Drop your inhibitions and come get freaky in the giant Spank playground.

9pm–3am. Vancouver Art & Leisure, 494 Railway St. Tickets $30 or $50–$60 for an all event pass. Tickets from VAL.

Sunday, Dec 31

Man Up & Queers and Beers

You guessed it, a match made in homo heaven for NYE. Your favourite laidback queer craft beer hangout joins Man Up, the rolling tribute to gender bendery, for one of the hippest party nights of the entire year.

6:30pm starts with Queers and Beers. 10pm Man Up begins. The Cobalt, 917 Main St. Tickets $20 at door. More info on Facebook.

XY Countdown

Not only do you get two great shows tonight but you also get the NYE countdown with all the frills, followed by yet another set of shows. First enjoy Legends with Jaylene Tyme, Kendall Gender and Ilona; then Sanctuary with Alma B Itches, Cleopatra Compton, Molly Poppins and Rich Elle; and finally The Shequel hosted by Alma B Itches. Make it through all this tonight and I am sure you will get a plaque.

7pm–4am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $20 and info on Facebook.

Women’s New Year’s Eve Dance

Ring in the New Year and dance the night away with the Vancouver Outdoor Club for Women at one of the classiest venues in the city. Light snacks served and champagne at midnight. Non-members welcome. This is a women’s only event.

8pm–1am. The Cultch, 1895 Venables St. Tickets $35 from The Cultch.

Masquerade

Alas, Christmas is over, but Santa seems to have left behind the biggest package for last, and it can be found grinding away on the go-go box attached to the ever-hunky Addison Reed. Come down and say goodbye to 2017 with Addison and one of the hardest working DJs in town, Del Stamp, who always surprises with new sets each night. Sexy go-go dancers, great music, a sex-filled atmosphere and the cutest little elf, Clement Luah, doing the midnight champagne toast.

8pm–4am. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $15. More info on Facebook.

Queer As Funk & DJ Slade

Railtown Entertainment presents In the Midnight Hour, featuring two live sets by Queer As Funk and smokin’ hot tunes all night long with DJ Slade. Enjoy a photo booth until 11:45pm and complimentary champagne for your midnight toast, courtesy of the Wise Hall.

9pm. The Wise Hall, 1882 Adanac St. Tickets $45 advance at Brownpaper Tickets or $55 at the door.

Junction NYE Bash

Junction closes out the year with spotlight performances and a countdown by none other than their wonderful host Carlotta Gurl. Champagne toasts, DJs Mike Bermudez and Drew, plus Carlotta’s legendary balloon drop. The balloon drop alone is worth the price of admission; Carlotta drops balloons just like Mitzi used to do ping pong balls. Don’t ask, just duck.

9pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $20 at the door. More info on Facebook.

Ruff Black NYE

Looking for an edgier type of party to ring in the new year? Grab your leather and follow me to one of the hottest leather and bear gatherings in the Village. Five Mr Ruff title holders will be doing midnight performances, as well as the hot go-go men keeping you at attention before and after. DJs Mumbles and, from San Fran, Brian Maier will keep you on the dance floor all night long. Following this party, if you are still able to walk, there is Ruffplay at Steamworks Baths where the fun never ends.

9pm–4am. Celebrities Underground, 1022 Davie St. Tickets $45 advance on Facebook and Top Drawers, 809 Davie St. Steamworks after party, 123 W Pender St. $5 discount with ticket or wristband.

POP!

No, it is not a Tuesday and that is not Peach Cobblah’s dress exploding, but you are in the right spot. A NYE party that brings back together a DJ duo that should always be together. The amazing Karsten Sollors comes back to town and shares the decks with G-Luve for a musical experience that can only be called ethereal. This is the talent that makes this city great and you get it all in one amazing night to end out the year.

9pm–4am. 1181, 1181 Davie St. Tickets $12 advance on Facebook.

Backdoor NYE

Matt Troy masterminds party number three. This party promises a completely remodelled venue, transforming the Villa into an illustrious dreamscape to let your spirit roam free for an intimate night of disco. Featuring DJs Christa Belle, Josh Cheon, Eug, D Dee and Regularfantasy, along with the original backdoor queen herself, Berlin.

9pm–4am. Vancouver Art & Leisure, 494 Railway St. Tickets $50 at VAL.

G-Thang NYE Afterhours

The last of the Matt Troy NYE experience is a late-night rap party focused on reclaiming an art form that tends to perpetuate homophobic and transphobic language. With resident DJs Softieshan, Yung Viv and Cherchez La Femme.

This party starts at 1am Monday morning after Sunday night’s event. Secret location will be messaged to ticket holders. Tickets $10 from Val.

Monday, Jan 1

Polar Bear Swim

Brave enough to bare it all for a dip in English Bay? Cover up if you wish but it’s easier to warm up naked than with tight, wet, cold clothes stuck to your skin. Join thousands of hardy polar bears in this free Vancouver tradition for an invigorating dip in English Bay. Whether it’s your 57th time participating or you’re getting this off your bucket list, join in or just come out to watch the festivities in the comfort of your parka.

2pm. English Bay, foot of Denman St and Beach Ave. Free entry but register at with Vancouver Parks.

Moist Mondays

If your balls have finally dropped after the harsh temperatures of the Polar Bear Swim, then sit back and watch queens that actually shove them back in to entertain you. Misty H Meadows brings Moist Mondays to life in a hot, wet, sometimes messy, but always entertaining mixture of talented guests and co-hosts, along with DJ Nick Bertossi.

11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. More info on Facebook.

Tuesday, Jan 2

Launch

An accessible open mic for queer youth, seniors and allies in an inclusive and accessible space for new and seasoned writers, poets, dancers, performers and everyone in between. Though its focus is on showcasing the voices of queer youth, elders and allies, anyone is welcome to participate. Sign up at 7pm.

7–9pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. Suggested donation $5. More info from Queer BC.

Dirty Little Secrets

Even if you only made it to two of the events on this list, you are going to have some heavy duty little secrets to share. Everyone must spill a secret to enter; then watch a cast of Vancouver’s top improvisors explore your anonymous secrets. Plus, after the show, stick around for the most fun night of karaoke in Vancouver — with backup dancers from the audience! Karaoke starts at 9:30pm.

7:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $10 at door. More info on Facebook.