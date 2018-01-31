Out in Vancouver: Feb 1–7, 2018

Thursday, Feb 1

Fund-ROSE-Er

People probably think I’m a bit tipsy when I do these listings — which is usually true — but I can still spell correctly. It’s the promoters who come up with the weird names. Drag performer Rose Butch will be having top surgery at the end of this month and a few of the city’s best entertainers are having a drag show to benefit both Rose and other folks in the community who need some support with their recovery. Performers donating their time, just to name a few, are Jaylene Tyme, Karmella Barr, Shay Dior and many more. Even Alma B Itches is selling the clothes off her back to raise money.

8:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. $5 minimum donation at the door. Info on Facebook.

Friday, Feb 2

Vancouver Taboo Show

Naughty, nice or just curious: everyone is welcome at the Vancouver Taboo Show this weekend for entertainment, shopping, sex seminars, body painting, live demos and more. This will be more fun than a sleepover at Conni Smudge’s place. If it has anything to do with taboo or sex you’ll find it, all under one roof.

5pm–12am tonight, 12pm–12am Saturday, 12—6pm Sunday. Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place. Admission $20 at the door. For full list of vendors, entertainers and shows go to Naughty But Nice.

Basically Queer Book Launch

I once wore a T-shirt in Mexico that said “Basically Queer” and got so many questions about what it meant, followed by so many tequila-sponsored discussions, that I went into the bathroom, got a marker and put a large X over “Basically” — problem solved, at least for me. Quirk-e, the queer imaging and writing collective for elders, and Youth for A Change are launching their co-authored book Basically Queer: An Intergenerational Introduction to LGBTQA2S+ Lives. Come listen to a few short readings by the youth and elder authors, buy your copy, enjoy a snack, and listen to tunes from the Uku-loonies.

6:30–9pm. The Hall, 1739 Venables St. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Van-Pah Puppy Tail Social

The pups are back and need some loving, but this time they are allowed out at night. Come on out for a social evening with everyone from the puppy and pet community. Wear your leather, rubber, fuzz, or whatever gear you want. Of course, gear is admired but never required. DJs start around 10pm for those who want to dance. Maybe a pup or two will be in the shower.

8pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. Info from Van-Pah.

No Gold Star

This sounds like my entire time at elementary school; I was a late bloomer. Alison Lynne Ward is a Vancouver actor who came out at age 35 after being married to a man and identifying as straight. This play tells her story, which she has performed at the Halifax Fringe Festival. Opening the show is Vancouver’s own gritty rock band Parlour Panther.

8–10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $25 at door. Info on Facebook.

Frisky Girl Show

Frisky Girl shows get down and busy, with Dinah Shore Battle DJ winner Miss M. Come check out the drag show and then dance the night away. Hosted by Sienna Blaze.

9:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Better Days 2018

2017 is gone and we can all use some better days and happier times. What better way than with DJs Beaubien and Luis Machuca on the decks spinning uplifting and enlightening house rhythms music all night long.

10pm–2:30am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Complementary admission for all House lovers. Info on Facebook.

Saturday, Feb 3

Vancouver Rubbermen Meet & Play

You have to like an event where what you’re wearing keeps everything so tightly in place that no part of your body jiggles while you walk or dance. Since last month’s get together had such a great turnout, February is about to be even better: more gear, more games and more play. Come out and experience what the rubber guys of Vancouver are up to.

2pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover.

Entertainer of the Year

Tommy D knows how to shake it up, but this year he and Jane Smoker take this show back to its roots. Join both, along with the rest of the House of Delusion, as they welcome some of their favourite entertainers from the past year to come together in the name of charity and friendly competition to crown 2018’s Entertainer of the Year.

8–11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover is $7 with proceeds going towards the DMS Charities. Info on Facebook.

Sunday, Feb 4

Sensual Yoga

I think for some — me included — it’s always better to masturbate a few times before going to a clothing optional men’s yoga class. This is an awesome class for self-identified men to explore sensuality. Join Sequoia and Ziji for solo postures, breathing and meditation, followed by an optional class on gay tantra touch.

3pm. Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie St. Tickets $15 for part one only, $25 for entire class. Info on Facebook.

Monday, Feb 5

HIM Condom Night

Looking to have a fun time in the back room with Boy Spence and the Rainbow Band? Join in to help cram, stuff and pack condoms and lube into tight little packages. Try it from the other side for a change. While you’re there you can chat with your fellow volunteers and finish the evening off with a meal from one of the fabulous restaurants in the neighbourhood.

6–9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb 6

Trans Gathering Returns

A social and support group led by three peer facilitators is back from hiatus. This is a drop-in group for all trans-identified and gender-variant folks, with the opportunity to connect, share, discuss and learn in a safe and supportive environment.

6:30–9pm. Qmunity, 610, 1033 Davie St. Info from Qmunity.

Fondling, Fingering and Fisting

There are dozens of ways to please a vulva with your hands. Not that I am an expert; just putting this out there for my lesbian friends, right Barbie? Make it kinky and your options are endless. Presented by Redrobin, this class and live demo explores many fun ways to play, including petting, slapping, fingering, fisting and more.

7:30pm. The Art Of Loving, 369 W Broadway. Cost $50. Please register online at The Art Of Loving.

Buyer & Cellar

“Cellar? I didn’t even bring her!” as Groucho Marx would say. What happens when an out of work actor gets a gig dusting Barbra Streisand’s dolls? Fighting Chance Productions leans to the absurd with its upcoming production of Jonathan Tolins’ one-man show Buyer & Cellar, starring Ryan Mooney.

8pm. PAL Studio, 581 Cardero St. Tickets $15 tonight and $18–$20 for the remainder of the shows ending Saturday, Feb 10. More info and tickets on Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb 7

My Funny Valentine

And you thought Peach Cobblah was just a cute face! She is so much more. In his non-drag persona of Dave Deveau, he is an award-winning writer whose plays have been produced across Canada and Europe. Dave was the playwright behind Elbow Room Café: The Musical, and now brings bring a play that will likely (unfortunately) remain topical for years to come. In February 2008, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed because he asked another boy in his class to be his valentine. First produced in 2011, My Funny Valentine continues to examine the ripple effects of anti-queer violence, a decade after Larry King’s murder.

8pm. The Dance Centre, 677 Davie St. Tickets $22–$27. Show runs until Sunday, Feb 18. Info and tickets from Zee Zee Theatre.