Out in Vancouver: Feb 15–21, 2018

Thursday, Feb 15

Thursday Proper

Finally, something new in the Village to check out. A new monthly night bringing back the freshest sounds and the classic feeling and appreciation of music you all love. Tonight’s DJs are Joel Armstrong, Av Ram, Deep Rochk and Odinson.

9pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $8 at the door. Info on Facebook.

Friday, Feb 16

KINK Fetish Nights

Looking for a place to take your kinky Valentine? Look no further. PLUR Productions and Kink Fetish Nights team up to bring you the night of a lifetime, including a dungeon play space, a social lounge and kinky equipment. Strict fetish dress code in effect: when you arrive, you will be asked to show Door Mistress exactly what you are wearing or planning to wear. You must be prepared to show off.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $18 available online and at the door. Info on Facebook.

Saturday, Feb 17

Big Gay Brunch

Sounds like every meal I attend, but carrying Valentine’s through the weekend gives me more of a chance to get a rosebud bouquet. Hosted by Gay Ol’ Time Meetup, whose purpose is to make friends and new connections, this promises to be an epic time. So get off the couch and find a plus one or come stag and get your reservation in early. Don’t worry, I’ll pay for my own brunch if you invite me.

9:50am–12pm. Score On Davie, 1262 Davie St. Your own cost for food and beverages. Info on Facebook.

Wellness Show

The holy grail of shows for every gay man, so that we can keep up on all the new trends to stay young, healthy and find every exercise and organic method to maintain the perfect erection. For more than a quarter of a century, the Wellness Show has been helping residents of the GVRD discover the latest trends in nutrition, fitness, physical and emotional well-being, including nutrition, exercise, beauty, healthy aging, alternative and holistic therapies, mental well-being, healthy kids and green living.

10am–6pm, today and Sunday. Vancouver Convention Centre East, 999 Canada Place. Tickets $14.50 online or at the door.

Vancouver Dyke March AGM

Looking to get involved in a long-standing group? Become a member and make a difference. The Dyke March is looking for members, a volunteer coordinator, directors at large and an experienced fundraiser.

3–5pm. 610–1033 Davie St. More info on Facebook.

Geeks vs Nerds: Episode 41

Vancouver’s geeky comedy-debate show is in a new venue. Join the return of the annual all female and gender non-binary debaters show Femageddon, hosted by special guest host the Lord High Space Cat — aka Julia Lank. Jem and the Holograms vs Josie and the Pussycats will open with headliner Michonne vs Sarah Connor — who would be the best leader during an apocalypse?

6–10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $7 and info on Facebook.

Lick Club

This legendary queer dance party is kicking things off with a rad queer eight ball pool tournament, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Resident DJ Skylar Love will be spinning hip-hop, house, 90s and party jams along with guest DJ T.

9:30pm–3am. The Hindenburg, 23 West Cordova St. Cover $5 before 10:30pm, $10 after. Info on Facebook.

Flygirl

The folks at Flygirl are giving away another pair of Dinah Shore tickets so you can go for a queertastic getaway in March. It’s going to be a week of epic proportions, and when they say epic, they mean 20,000-women-partying-by-the-pool-epic.

10pm–3am. Odyssey Nightclub, 686 West Hastings St. Tickets $7–$12 online from Flygirl Productions.

Sunday, Feb 18

Vancouver Men In Leather AGM 2018

VML is the longest running kink group in Vancouver. They are a growing and vibrant organization that needs help organizing and planning events for the upcoming year. They are looking for people of all types and experience, so if you would like to participate or assist in an area, reach out to them at president@vancouvermeninleather.ca.

10:30am–1pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Info on Facebook.

Caliente Nights Coronation

If you are already looking for a night as fun as New Year’s Eve then try a Caliente Nights Coronation. It’s like the Coronation Ball just without speeches and lots more fun. Contestants will model their swimwear and evening gowns and suits, plus submit to brief interviews from judges; results will be added and the winners will be crowned. Who will be Ms Gay Latina and Mr Gay Latino 2018?

10pm–3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Monday, Feb 19

My Story Mondays

This live event is like no other; it’s all about people telling their authentic stories of facing their fears, overcoming adversity, accomplishing achievements, and experiencing great adventures. Speakers for tonight are Beth Campbell, Bob Mueller, Lise M Lavigne, Paul Henczel, Shenan Charania and Wendy Foster. Their speaker bios and story synopsis can be found here.

7–9pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $12 online or at the door. Info on Facebook.

Tuesday, Feb 20

2018 Pride Hockey Game

How far we have come! Mere decades — OK, quite a few — ago I remember being in the change room for high school hockey and getting lambasted for being the only gay. Now NHL teams are dedicating their games to us, and I am definitely available to help out in the change room if need be. Tonight the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Colorado Avalanches and you are invited to wear your best Pride outfit to cheer the teams on.

7–10pm. Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way. Tickets $49–$178.

Wednesday, Feb 21

Home and Garden Show

Looking for an interior designer to make your life complete? Whether it’s to renovate your closet or to complete your life, chances are he or she is in the building as almost every gay in town descends on the Home and Garden Show. Find fresh inspiration, helpful tips, innovative products and fantastic deals in remodelling, home improvement, decor and outdoor spaces with hundreds of experts all under one roof in this five-day show.

4–9pm tonight, 12–9pm Thursday and Friday, 10am–9pm Saturday, 10am–6pm Sunday. BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd. Tickets $13 and more info on Facebook.

Must Love Cats

If you are looking for a little pussy — the feline kind — then this new singles night is for you. A night of ice breaking games and mingling with humans and cats. How do you get in you ask? Email reservations@catfe.ca with your name and subject title RAINBOW MIXER and they will be in touch. I think this will be the cat’s meow.

8pm. Catfe, Room 2035, International Village Mall, 88 West Pender St. Info on Facebook.