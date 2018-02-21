Out in Vancouver: Feb 22–28, 2018

Thursday, Feb 22

PIOTR

The pronunciation may be confusing, but if you haven’t heard the music you’re missing out. PIOTR is a raw talent whose music captures the ups and downs of life. While his compositions span many genres, they are tied together by his delicate, soulful voice, which overflows with feeling. PIOTR, alongside talented pianist Sean Allen, dazzles you with moody pop originals from his debut album that is set to drop in the spring and you get to hear it here first.

7–10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $10. Info on Facebook.

First Year Out Launch Party and Signing

I couldn’t even remember my first year out, let alone write a book about it. From laser hair removal and coming out to her parents, to dating, voice training and gender-confirming surgery, this intimate and witty graphic novel follows the character of Lily as she transitions to living as her true, female self. Meet the author today.

7pm. Little Sister’s Bookstore, 1238 Davie St. No charge. Info on Facebook.

Fun Home

This Tony Award–winning musical memoir is a heartbreaking and fiercely funny journey, punctuated with a refreshing score that frames the curiosity of childhood and the complexities of a family. In the struggle to understand her father, who is a closeted gay man, while also dealing with her own coming out, graphic novelist Alison Bechdel documents the story of her life in coloured panels.

7:30 pm. Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St. Tickets $29–$54. Show runs until Saturday, Mar 10.

Friday, Feb 23

Man Up: Hard To Be Soft

Are you broken, beaming, bawling? Are you tough, tender or on Tinder? Whatever your story — wherever you are at — there are others who can relate. This month, they come together with their differences, commonalities, and unifying passion for a good, raw, emotional queer dance party and drag show.

9pm–2am. Cobalt, 917 Main St. Cover $8 before 10pm, $15 after. Info on Facebook.

Visible: In Honour Of Black History Month

An LGBT representation of culture and visible minorities in honour of Black History Month. With Karmella Barr, Kendall Gender, Cleopatra Compton, Rich Ells and DJ G-Luve, the night promises to be a hit.

10pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 West Hastings St. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Saturday, Feb 24

Afternoon Social With Spencer Chandra Herbert MLA

Come down and enjoy an afternoon with the man with the biggest heart-on for the West End. Get an update from Chandra Herbert on the government’s progress and plans for 2018.

3–6pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Free event. Info on Facebook.

Lamondance and Friends Gala

Don’t worry, Conni Smudge is the hostess not one of the dancers. A night to celebrate Vancouver’s extraordinary dance community with Lamondance, a training and performing contemporary company for aspiring professional dancers.

6–9pm. Blueshore Financial Centre For The Performing Arts, Capilano University, 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver. Tickets $25.

Boys R Girls Drag Show

Even out in the burbs you can catch a good drag night with two hours of unique talent including Joe King, Landon Cider Robin, Loveless and many others. Pack an overnighter and have some out-of-downtown fun.

6pm–1am. Cheers Bar & Grill, 2814 Gladwin Rd, Abbotsford. Full dinner menu available. Info on Facebook.

Unicorn Ball

Vancouver Pride is bringing the second annual Unicorn Ball to life to bring out the kid in us all. The pink love bus ball pit will be parked outside again this year so if you have ever looked longingly at kids’ ball pits and wished you could still jump right in, this will be your chance. There is also a unicorn costume contest, so get ready to prance on stage in your sparkliest unicorn costumes.

9pm–2am. Imperial, 319 Main St. Tickets $22 at JQ Clothing and Community Bikes. Info on Facebook.

Absolut’ly Dragulous Seventh Anniversary

Seven years, a plethora of different looks, 3,000 cartwheels, two barrels of botox and countless pounds of cosmetics, but the old gal looks better than ever and will still blow your panties off. Featuring the House of La Douche Dancers, DJ Mike Bermudez and lots of special guests.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $7. Info on Facebook.

Coconutz and Bananas

Your tropical escape and Canada’s first trans club night in Vancouver, the last Saturday of every month. Tonight, the Coconutz and Bananas house brings you regal, passionate and sexy realness with performances by Ilona Verley and Tomboi, six shower shows and go-go dancers all night.

10pm. The Odyssey, 686 West Hastings St. Cover $10. Info on Facebook.

Sunday, Feb 25

Sleepy Girls Show: Girl Fieri’s Choice

The resident DJ, and Vancouver’s original Spotify DJ, has decided to enlist her drag faves to ignite some tunes. This month’s hot theme puts you in the heat of Girl Fieri’s choice. Hosted by Dust and DJ Girl Fieri, their guests this month are Synthia Kiss and S-Stud.

8pm–12am. The Penny, 1601 Commercial Dr. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Monday, Feb 26

Storytelling With Drag Queens for Kids

The delightful Mimi Anmormi, Tomboi, Gay Sha and friends are reading to kids, all to support gender diversity and literacy in a fun inclusive environment. Evocative, sassy readings and a fun Q&A that families will not want to miss.

4–6pm. Cottage Bistro, 4468 Main St. Suggested $5 donation for families. Info on Facebook.

Hey You

QueerProv director Bill Taylor sits down with people of interest to get life stories that are recreated on the QueerProv stage. This month’s guest is Mike “Shreddz” Schramek. After growing up in the mean streets of Kelowna, Mike decided to follow his dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. But his homophobic demeanor soon met a brick wall and he took a path that would change his life forever.

10–11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Dick Safari Amateur Strip

Sponsors Steamworks Vancouver and the Junction have teamed up with hosts Alma B Itches and DJ Del Stamp to bring you a raunchy night of amateur stripping where anything can happen. You won’t believe your eyes when Alma gets her hands on fresh meat, and no she doesn’t share.

11pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. $5 cover. Info from the Junction.

Tuesday, Feb 27

Hub: Women, Trans and Queer Night at Kickstand

To encourage and inspire a stronger community amongst women, genderqueer and trans members, Hub Cycling is co-hosting a workshop with their friends. Join a Hub instructor for a one-hour workshop on the basics of bike maintenance and then get access to tools and experienced volunteer bike mechanics.

6:30–9pm. Hub Cycling, 343 Railway St. Suggested $5 donation. Info on Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb 28

Pink Shirt Day

Not the best colour on a six-foot-seven bear, but it’s for a worthy cause. Bullying is a major problem in our schools, workplaces, homes, and online. Over the month of February CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day aims to raise awareness of these issues, as well as raise funds to support programs that foster children’s healthy self-esteem. To find out how you can raise funds by getting involved or donating check out pinkshirtday.ca.

Get PrEP’d

Thinking about getting started on PrEP? Have questions and want to talk with a queer friendly, sex-positive doctor? Join for a chill evening of free sushi, board games, video games and PrEP consultations with Dr Mark Hull. In between rounds of Smash Bros and board games, take some time to chat with Hull about PrEP and get started on the process if you decide it’s right for you! They’ll also have a nurse available if you’d like to get HIV/STI testing done as well. Mpowerment events are for youth ages 16 to 29 years old to connect and hang out with each other. They ask that if you’re outside of this age range to message ahead of time.

6:30–8:30pm. YouthCo, 205–568 Seymour St. More info on Meetup.