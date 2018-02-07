Out in Vancouver: February 8–14, 2018

Thursday, Feb 8

Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar 2018

Okay ladies, start tucking! Cruisey T, TFD and Celebrities look to find the next sensation from across Greater Vancouver. You are invited to compete in the annual blockbuster competition from Feb 8 to March 1. Come sample the entertainment and pick your fave to cheer on through the event. Hosted by none other than our sister from another mother Alma B Itches. To enter email james@cruiseyt.com for rules and regulations.

8pm. Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. Tickets $10 online and at the door. Info on Facebook.

Friday, Feb 9

What If Trump Was Gay

He’d probably be topping Connie Smudge — now get that image out of your mind. In this fundraiser for Triggered, a film about acceptance and chosen family by Kristof Le Jeune, Trump, aka Jacques Lalonde, produces a wonderful cabaret featuring song, dance and audience participation. Joining him will be Doug Cameron, Charlo Sia Cedro, David C Jones, The Borg Queen, Ryan Reid and more.

5:30–8pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Entrance by suggested $10 minimum donation. More info on Facebook.

Queen Please

Tonight it’s queens for a full house as the Junction brings you classic drag and Vancouver’s favourite drag aunt Joan E! She’s back again with a special guest every month with some show-stopping tunes and live vocals. But queen, please! If you want to know Vancouver Drag, then this is the show for you.

9:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Bye Felicia

The perfect night to follow Trump is Bye Felicia, the perfect dismissal to any unwanted, irritating, or disliked person, place or thing. Are you ready for a full-time Brooklyn drag queen? Merrie Cherry is in the house along with Vancouver’s own Ponyboy from Man Up. Resident queen and host Alma B Itches will be on duty to make sure you have the time of your life.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $12 at door or online.

Hotline: Late Night Love

Call the hotline and get connected to your late night underground hook up call. Hosted by Kasey Riot and joined by A Luk, LVT and Alex Mei for a house and techno late-night love edition.

11:55pm–5am. Secret Warehouse location. Call 604-367-1794 day of for location. Entrance $10 before 1am, $15 after. More info on Facebook.

Saturday, Feb 10

Surrey Youth Valentine’s Dance

Back when I was a horny young lad we weren’t lucky enough to have queer dances. I had to go to straight proms and find the guy that looked most uncomfortable and hope he was one of us — kids these days! Surrey Pride is hosting the Surrey Youth Social Affairs Valentines Dance in the Byrd. This is an inclusive, ticketed event open to all youth in Surrey and featuring Canadian electronic music producer and DJ Troy Ounce.

3–6:30pm for ages 13–14. 7–11pm for ages 15–18. The Flamingo, 10768 King George Hwy, Surrey. Tickets $10 from Surrey Youth Valentine’s Dance.

Clutch

A new night full of hot sexy men, possibly looking for something to clutch onto. Tonight, the amazing and totally hot DJ Rafael Calvente starts off the club’s long weekend edition of fun. Slip into a dark and sexy dance space with rotating resident DJs as well as big name guests. Brand new DJ and light setup. Brand new decor. Brand new drink specials. Brand new feel. Brand. New. Night.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

VML Leather Social: Red

Ever had that little voice telling you to be bad? Then tonight is for you. Due to the growth and popularity of VML leather social nights, VML have been given the large dance floor to use for demos, which gives them the chance to show off their skills, try something new with more space, and mingle with the vanilla population. Tired of plain old vanilla? This could be the start of something exciting. The back area will still be used for more *ahem* intimate demos.

8–11pm. The Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. Info on Facebook.

Sunday, Feb 11

Lez Hookup Speed Dating

Ladies, need a change of pace and want to leave cyberworld, or maybe just make some new friends? Why be waiting when you could be dating? Lez Hookup strives to make dating and meeting new people less stressful and more memorable by presenting you with the easiest way to meet Vancouver cuties. In one evening, you can meet up to 19 women.

6:30–9:30pm. The Pint, 455 Abbott St. Cost $29. To reserve your spot visit lezhookup.com

Commercial Drag

It’s time to get it started: this is the beginning, the start of something new. Be among the first to attend Commercial Drive’s new weekly drag show, hosted by Dust. Dust will share the stage with some of Vancouver’s quirkiest queer performers. There will be twists and turns a numerous plot holes, but they can guarantee you will be entertained. This week breaking in the inaugural show is Maiden China and Pablo Honey, with DJ Girl Fieri as Co-host.

8pm dinner, 9:30pm show. The Penny, 1601 Commercial Dr. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Babes on Babes

Babes on Babes is ecstatic to announce the return of Baltimore club queen TT The Artist who will be blessing the stage with a special live performance, which on its own is worth the price of admission as she dazzles with her hype energy and captivating style. Also featuring DJs Softieshan, Krista and Skylar Love to top off the night. Hosted by MC Brigee K, there are two dance rooms, five DJs, a karaoke room and two bars.

10pm. Fortune Sound Club, 147 East Pender St. Cover $15 at door. Babes on Babes.

Tuesday, Feb 13

Stage Time: Open Improv Jam

The producers of Lights! Improvised Sketch Comedy Show and Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show are holding a night to showcase more talent — yours! Performer names go in the jam jar, teams are selected and get a game and a scene with your improv hosts. Come play with randos, vets, newbies and everyone in between.

8–9:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Launch: An Accessible Open Mic For Everyone

Accessible for everyone, that is, except for yours truly; put anything stiff in my hand and I can go on for hours. Though its focus is on showcasing the voices of queer youth, elders, and allies, anyone is welcome to come read, sing, dance, drag, lip synch, or otherwise entertain in a supportive space for both new and experienced performers.

7:30pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb 14

Bingo For Life VD Edition

What better way to get your honey a Valentine’s Day present and have a great time while doing it? Just plan on tossing the drag queen hostess, as it’s Valentines after all, and those biatches love presents. DJ Del Stamp will be on hand to keep the party going and probably referee a match or two. A fun night followed by Keys Piano Bar and Live Showtunes.

7:30–9pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Entrance by suggested donation. Info on Facebook.

Storytelling with Drag Queens for Adults

Can’t sleep? Instead of curling up with a good book, come listen to adult storytelling with drag queens for their Valentine’s Day edition. Based on the famous drag queen story hour at the Brooklyn Public Library and San Francisco Library, but with a twist; this one’s for adults. Featuring the awesome Gluttony, Cazzwell Van Dyke, Tomboi and friends, come help turn the cafe into an evening salon. Evocative, sassy, sexy readings about love and heaps of fun await you this evening.

8–11pm. Café Deux Soleils, 2096 Commercial Dr. No cover. Food and beverages available. Info on Facebook.

ALT-V

A Valentine’s party for the rest of us, whether you’re LGBT, poly, straight, cis, single, asexual, in a relationship, looking or any combination thereof — this is the party for you! Consent and respect are the name of the game in this funkified celebration of love in all its infinite diversity. Queer As Funk’s resident DJ Slade joins Cass King and the Next Right Thing for some sexy R&B-meets-rock ‘n’ roll sounds to get your heart pumping and your hips bumping. Proceeds benefit WISH Vancouver, whose mission is to improve the health, safety and well-being of women who are involved in Vancouver’s street-based sex trade.

8–11pm. LanaLou’s, 362 Powell St. Tickets $16 online at ALT-V or at the door.