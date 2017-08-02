Out in Vancouver for Pride: Aug 3–8, 2017

Xtra has you covered for Pride events, parties, parades, marches, cruises and more. Check out Tom’s picks for:

Thursday, Aug 3

Welcome To Vancouver: A Discussion On LGBTQ2+ Refugees

The Vancouver Pride Society in partnership with the local branch of the Canadian International Council hosts a panel discussion on LGBT refugees and human rights. The event will highlight non-profit organizations such as Rainbow Refugee and Rainbow Railroad, and the stories of refugees who have made Vancouver their new home.

5–7pm. 500 Granville St. Tickets $20 at eventbrite.ca. Proceeds to Rainbow Refugee. facebook.com/events/1328521627255584

A Night Of Storytelling: Sex in the City

The Vancouver Public Library hosts a night of diverse storytellers sharing their experiences in our city’s LGBTQ/2S communities, moderated by author and activist Danny Ramadan. Speakers include Chase Willier, Amber Dawn, David J Nyffeler and Shane Sable.

6:30–9:30pm. Vancouver Public Library, 350 W Georgia St. No cover. facebook.com/events/437137856685204/

Big Gay Sing

With a title like this, I feel I should take a great big purse. The Vancouver Men’s Chorus is here to help kickstart Pride with an interactive sing-a-long to your favourite gay anthems. Before you start fretting that you don’t know the words, they will be provided. Get your Pride on and let’s celebrate how fabulous you are.

Doors and bar 7pm. Show 8pm. The Revue Stage, 1601 Johnston St, Granville Island. Tickets $25 at vancouvermenschorus.ca/.

Drag Carnival with Grace Towers

You can’t make a good man go down — or is that can’t keep a good man down? I never get that right. This man, Matt Troy, always bounces back up, and this Pride is no different. After losing the last space, he has searched out venues to bring you this year’s Alternative Pride Festival, including the Puppyteeth Drag Carnival.

7:30pm–12am. VAL Villa, 494 Railway St. Tickets $15 and all Alternate Pride events at leisure.events/. More info at facebook.com/events/1912754238981554.

Eye Roll

Another mess is back — no, I don’t mean Peach Cobblah. It’s your favourite ’90s jam mess of a night. Crack out your soothers, glow sticks, pogs, devil sticks, puffy vests and get sweaty with DJ Jef Leppard, Peach Cobblah, Isolde N Barron and of course the jammiest, Carlotta Gurl. Get there early so you don’t spend the night rolling your eyes at the lineup.

9pm. XYYVR. 1216 Bute St. Cover $9. facebook.com/events/828716350611452

Shower Power Beach Body Edition

I may need to take a power bar or a testosterone injection with me for this Pride Shower Power Night. Not only are these beach bodies pumped and ready to explode but there is not one, not two, not three but seven hot naked hung strippers for you. Alma B Itches will be humping that stripper pole by the third performer so move out of the way, that girl needs room. DJs Mike Bermudex and Harris Allan have dug up the grindiest music around to get the guys in the mood. I’m still available as fluffer, guys — call me.

9pm–4am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $20 at goo.gl/psoejb. More info at facebook.com/events/286232131848355.

Friday, Aug 4

Trans and Genderqueer March

Here’s an event where showing your support and showing up to march really matters. A tradition going back to 1998, this march celebrates the voices of trans, genderqueer, two-spirit and intersex people, and speaks out against racial discrimination, violence and oppression.

5:30–8:30pm. Clark Park, 1500 E 14th Ave. Free event. facebook.com/events/1252429028201313

Pride Undie Run

Get your granny panties out and let your no-no bits flap in the breeze as you jog in your underwear through downtown Vancouver with tunes blasting, ending at the Davie Street Block Party for a giant dance party. Take off your clothes for charity — all clothing left behind will be donated.

5:30–7pm. Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St, finishing at Davie Street Party. Free event. facebook.com/events/636196006579055

Davie Street Party

One of the biggest events of the year on Davie Street brings thousands to our little Village. After numerous attempts to sell alcohol, maybe this year it will run smoothly. You do need the RFID Pride Pass to preload and purchase drinks, but this year you can use it at other events too, so no waiting for refunds, just use it up. Tonight there are eight DJs in the Silent Disco for those of you with delicate ears, and the Chill Zone will feature poets, bands and performers, while the Jervis and Celebrities stages will be rocking with talent.

6pm–12am. Davie St between Burrard and Jervis streets, will be closed to traffic. RFID key chains (Pride Pass) available online for $5 at vancouverpride.ca/tickets. Party info at facebook.com/events/252315761922093/.

Honey Soundsystem Davie Street After Party

When you’ve had enough of the street party — it is fun but I can only take so much pushing and shoving — you can duck into Celebrities’ after-party in the Village. Not only do you get Honey Soundsystem but also Body Party, G-Luve, Nancy Dru, D Dee, the Snap Boys and many more.

8pm–4am. Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. No cover before 10pm, $20 after. facebook.com/events/1969340186620696

YVR Pride Social

A Pride gathering for gay pilots, friends and allies before the Davie Street Party. Take this chance to meet new friends and catch up with old ones. Drinks available for purchase and light snacks provided. This might be the time to catch a pilot husband and get those buddy passes working for you.

5–7pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. canadianaviationpride.org

Downtown Lesbian & Queer Pride Party

For the people who keep telling me there is a huge underground sex club with dungeons, cages, whips and so forth under Celebrities, let me tell you the truth — you are high. The newly renovated Underground at Celebs is a warehouse-style party spot. So when someone asks if you want to “go down” at Celebrities, you are not about to go to oral heaven but merely another dance floor. Hosted by Skylar Love and Krista M, this party promises to kick off your Pride weekend like no other. Come cool off after the Davie Street Block party and get all sweaty again to the hot tunes.

10pm–3am. Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. Entrance at the front and the back of Celebrities Nightclub (basement). Cover $10 online, $15 at the door. facebook.com/godownvancity

Chicks Ahoy

Flygirl takes to the open waters for a boat cruise to start Pride weekend off right on a yacht with two floors, two lounges, and an outdoor deck big enough for a naval dance-off.

7pm boarding, 8–11pm sailing. Magic Charm, Magic Yacht Charters, 1601 Bayshore Dr. Tickets $50 advance at Little Sister’s, 1238 Davie St or online, $60 at boarding. Info at flygirlproductions.com.

Fourth Annual Queer As Funk Pride Kick Off Show

You would think since I do the listings I would remember to buy tickets to see these sold-out musical gods, but every year I forget until the last minute. Hopefully this year the brain cells are firing and I’ll remember after writing this. Queer as Funk is renowned for its tight rhythm section, hot horns and killer vocals, bringing together some of the city’s best musicians in an explosive, high-energy dance band. There’s nothing this tight-knit band loves more than performing together, and that love is palpable to audiences everywhere.

8–11:30pm. The Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville St. Tickets $30 at Ticketmaster. Info at facebook.com/events/682216311949228/.

Swallow Your Pride

Don’t get this wrong, if you don’t swallow you’ll still enjoy yourself. Celebrate your BDSM Pride with Vancouver’s only queer play party on Pride weekend. Whether you’re a skilled dom, baby dyke, genderqueer kinkster, bratty switch, or devious daddy, queer kinky perverts of every glorious gender are welcome. See, what did I tell you?

8pm–1am. Maritime Labour Centre, 1880 Triumph St. Tickets $20 advance at Brown Paper Tickets or $25 cash at door. swallowyourpride.ca

Ruff Pride

I have to hand it to a group that named its event so well. Every time I go to a Ruff party, that is exactly how I feel when I wake up the next day — and not always at home. Four DJs, three rooms, two dance floors and have you seen the men that go to these parties? No wonder I get in trouble. I never know if I should thank or sue Michel Nadeau for my experiences. The Men of Ruff as go-go dancers is worth the price of admission alone.

9pm–3am. The Pint, 455 Abbott St. Tickets $25–$40 at Top Drawers, 809 Davie St or ruffparty.com. More info at facebook.com/events/886831954815407.

Man Up Pride: The Gender Adventure

Every month for nine years, they’ve come together to celebrate gender deviance and dance for queer liberation. If you’ve never experienced a Pride Man Up, check it out: gender freedom, drag for everyone, glitter and bliss for queers everywhere.

9pm–2am. The Cobalt, 917 Main St. Tickets $20 advance at facebook.com/events/1729539747086425 or $23 at the door.

Pride is for Everyone

Part of Alternative Pride, this is the premier event at the VAL Villa, a two-level, ship-erecting warehouse. Celebrate your diversity, your shared struggles and your desires in a private and safe space. Hosted by Berlin and featuring DJs, artists, performers and as much love as you can handle.

9:30pm–2:30am. Vancouver Art and Leisure, 494 Railway St. Tickets $25 and full pass at leisure.events. Complete Alternate Pride info at facebook.com/events/685106278341138.

United With Love: Bare (X-Rated)

Just when you haven’t heard from our favourite party group in a while, Love And Freedom sneaks in the back door with amazing Pride parties. This is the first of four parties, so don’t blow your load too fast. Featuring DJ Alexander from Los Angeles and a performance from XXX star Jaxton Wheeler, along with one of the steamiest shower shows of Pride, who will have time to dance? It’s going to be a long night.

10pm–4am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings. Tickets $40 or a weekend pass to all four events at loveandfreedom.electrostub.com/event.cfm. More info at facebook.com/LoveAndFreedomEvents/.

Techno Love

Gorg-O-Mish with a full bar? Count me in. Hosted by Symone with performances by Mattilda Ho, Diana Boss, Quanah, Ambrosia Salad, Almond Brown and Rennie Foster, it’s a good thing they are open until morning. Partial proceeds from this night to benefit A Loving Spoonful.

12am–8am. Gorg-O-Mish, 695 Smithe St. At the door $25 before 2am, $40 after. gorgomish.com/events

Saturday, Aug 5

Terry Wallace Memorial Breakfast

Celebrate the life of one of the founding fathers of Pride in Vancouver. Whether you are an early bird, just on your way home in your walk of shame outfit, or maybe waking up in the alley after the Davie Street Party, come have a delicious breakfast in the heart of the Village.

8am–12pm. Jim Deva Plaza, 1200 Bute St. facebook.com/events/1426341080793708

Pride 1st Annual LGBTQ Ultimate Tournament

I thought this was a sport I would excel at, but apparently it’s not the same version you play at the beach with a beer in your hand. These people fly through the air and while catching a frisbee pass from 40 feet away. If you’re a better player than I am, join Vancouver’s first annual LGBTQ Pride ultimate tournament, in which players are drawn from a hat one by one to form teams. You can sign up with a friend to guarantee you’ll play together, or get ready to meet new people.

9am–4:30pm. Andy Livingstone Park, 89 Expo Blvd. Fee $35 and registration at facebook.com/events/400902953613684

14th Annual Dyke March

Join the Dyke March and walk for pride, women, visibility, celebration and family. Following the march enjoy an afternoon of community, music and fun. Please be aware that the march and festival is held on one of the hottest weekends of the year. Wear your sunscreen, hat and sunglasses, and stay hydrated! This is a non-smoking event.

11am–5pm. McSpadden Park, 2125 Victoria Dr. facebook.com/events/1254525117977963

Pride Ride

Don’t make the mistake I did last year — this is not the naked ride. This Pride Ride is an inclusive group bike with curated activities to show your pride in fun, artistic ways. This event is for everyone of all skill levels. All body types and gender expressions are welcome. Some of the fabulous stops along the route include art activities, glitter bombs, face painting and ridiculous photo opportunities. Also a part of the Alternative Pride Festival 2017.

12–3pm. Jim Deva Plaza, 1200 Bute St. Free event. facebook.com/events/249215352246465

El Hangover

I like a hangover party the day before Pride. At least that way I actually remember going. This year the party is in a new location, and bigger than ever with an outdoor dance floor, a big kids pool, multiple bars and lots of grass, shade and picnic tables.

1–9pm. The Waldorf Hotel, 1489 E Hastings St. Tickets $18 at elhangover2017.brownpapertickets.com. More info at facebook.com/events/1916144018643045.

Arcade Techno Disco Underground

This is an awesome night of DJs who have left us for greener pastures and one, Gingerbear, who keeps finding his way back. Kasey Riot is in from London (the one across the water), Karsten Sollors is back from Chicago, and our own perennial DJ Gingerbear Todd is the cement holding it all together. One ticket gets you dancing plus a full vintage free-to-play arcade, special gamer go-gos and performances by the extraordinary Geekenders.

8pm–2am. Celebrities Underground, 1022 Davie St. Tickets $20 at thisispride.ca/events, Top Drawers, 809 Davie St, and Little Sister’s, 1238 Davie St. facebook.com/events/444646929261539

Proud FuKr

What Pride would be complete without a jock and harness party by Mann Upp? And while our usual parties have awesome local DJs as fluffers for the main event, this party brings in all outside talent. DJs du jour are Corey Craig of New York and Tommy K of Seattle to keep you intrigued with all the hot FuKr fun you can imagine. Clothing check is available — drop as much as you dare.

8pm–4am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $30 at Eventbrite. facebook.com/events/258266254645896

Spank 10 Pride Edition

Vancouver Art and Leisure teams up with Sin City to bring you another feature in the Alternative Pride Festival 2017. Spank 10 is a pansexual multi-room fetish party where anything goes and all are welcome, with fetish-only zones and wild and intimate spaces for everyone. If you want to play, they welcome you to drop your inhibitions and come get freaky in the giant playground.

9pm–2:30am. Vancouver Art & Leisure, 494 Railway St. Tickets $30 and info at leisure.events/spank-10-pride-edition-17.

Limp Wrist LegaSHE: An Iconic Mother-Daughter Ball

At first I couldn’t figure out if Peach Cobblah was the mother or the daughter. Then I found out the mother is actually Isolde N Barron, Peach Cobblah’s wife. Have I lost you yet? It sounds like a reality series about incest in the seedy drag world of Vancouver, but actually this show celebrates queer icons, and for Pride they are getting sentimental about (chosen) families — featuring drag mothers Isolde N Barron, Jaylene Tyme and Jem along with their drag daughters. I just want to meet the one that birthed Conni Smudge; that mother needs a cocktail. Dress up in your favourite mother-daughter pairs; there are prizes to be won.

9pm–2am. The Cobalt, 917 Main St. Tickets $12 at facebook.com/events/1994768390755614.

Bearracuda Pride

Who’s up for hunting bear? Look no further than Bearracuda for all the bear meat you can handle — polar, grizzly, brown, black, panda. And if you’re lucky, a couple of cubs will be thrown in for treats. Bearracuda Pride has a history of knocking the ball right out of the park with their parties, and this year looks no different. Get ready for an epic night at their old home with some familiar and new faces on stage. Besides DJ Wayne G, they will be flying in some sexy dancers and DJs to entertain hundreds of guys partying all night.

9pm–3am. Red Room Ultra Bar, 398 Richards St. Tickets $30–$40 at Top Drawers, 809 Davie St and online at bearracuda.com/vancouver-pride. More info at facebook.com/events/1008498179281279.

Pure Pride

One of the biggest dance parties of Pride weekend brings you the fabulous Nina bo’Nina Brown, Juno Award winner Diva Simone Denny, and more. The night starts with an exclusive VIP-only reception and cocktails with the stars. Brent Everett will be go-go dancing.

9pm–4am. Harbour Event Centre, 750 Pacific Blvd. Tickets $40 regular, $60 VIP at purepride.ca/tickets/.

Glitter

Love and Freedom Events’ signature party returns for another glittering night of men and fun, headlined by Yinon Yahel (Tel Aviv), and with a special opening set by Vancouver favourite DJ Del Stamp .

10pm. The Imperial, 319 Main St. Tickets starting at $50 at loveandfreedom.electrostub.com/event.cfm. Info at facebook.com/events/818478404969638.

Love Disco

Sister Alma B Itches is the first bearded queen to host this event, and she has one mission — to slay you. Werk it, gurl. Featuring DJs Little Boots, Nancy Dru and NoFoMo with performances by MeMe GoGo and Xclusiv Human Movement.

11pm–8am. Gorg-O-Mish, 695 Smithe St. $25 at the door before 2am, $40 after. facebook.com/events/688162251380052

Sunday, Aug 6

Sunset Beach Festival

This year’s festival features more than 100 exhibitors and vendors, including local artisans and community organizations, a diverse entertainment lineup at the main stage, a family fun zone, and DJs spinning in the beer garden. Stay and take in the festival for the whole day, or pop by after watching the parade.

11am–6pm. Sunset Beach Park, 1204 Beach Ave. Free admission. vancouverpride.ca

Pride Parade

Attracting major crowds every year, the Vancouver Pride parade is one of the largest and most successful LGBT events in Canada. Featuring live commentators at various points along the parade route, which starts on Robson Street, goes west down to Denman Street, then heads to the festival at Sunset Beach. Remember your sunscreen, water and a hat — it gets pretty hot out there.

12–3pm. Starts at Thurlow and Robson Street and carries on along Denman Street to Sunset Beach. vancouverpride.ca

Pride T-Dance

Talk about a throwback to the old days! None other than DJ Robyn Graves will be in charge of the decks and, best of all, the party is out in the sun. The patio is open and the screens are on, showing the Vancouver Pride parade. Get in early to get a spot; it’s all first come first serve. And just to let the old cat out of the bag, Robyn Graves is celebrating a birthday today, so wish the doll a happy birthday and chip in for the walker.

12pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St, Cover $5. junctionpub.com

Ice-T Pride

Come cool off at the Ice-T Pride Patio Party at one of the classiest places on Davie Street, with two of the best patios in town, all on the second floor above the looky loos. You’ll be sure to dance up a sweat with their line-up of DJs, featuring DJs G- Luve, Diana Boss, Leanne and Seattle’s Almond Brown.

1–9pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Advance tickets $10 at Eventbrite. Attendees will receive VIP re-entry up to 9pm. facebook.com/events/902211743250082

History

Celebrities presents its annual 14-hour Pride marathon party, and this year it will connect the main room with the underground space. With over 14 DJs between two spaces, make sure you’re there for DJ Stilla, an awesome DJ but if their shirt is off you won’t even notice what is playing — trust me. At 4pm the legendary Best Butt Contest will be hosted by the best butt eater, Isolde N Barron. I swear if you last the entire 14 hours you should win a prize, or at least a ride home from the DJ of your choice.

2pm–4am. Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. Free entrance after 8pm. facebook.com/events/469980040015150. More info at thisispride.ca/events.

Big Pride Tea Dance by Scruff

One of the best places to meet a hot new guy in town might be the Pride Tea Dance, this year held in an indoor-outdoor waterfront venue with stunning views of False Creek and English Bay, a glorious rooftop deck, and warm, happy beats from DJ Quest and Seattle DJ Bret Law.

3–7pm. False Creek Yacht Club, 1661 Granville St. Tickets start at $15 at facebook.com/events/818478404969638.

CruiseyT Party Cruise

Let’s get this party started. For me this is the highlight of Pride: the CruiseyT trio of cruises, two today and the big one on Monday. This event takes place on the signature boat, the MV Britannia — Vancouver’s largest charter vessel — with sounds of house and nu-disco, and performances by some of Vancouver’s legendary queens. This year it’s that terrible twosome Carlotta Gurl and Joan-E. No matter how you want to party this Pride, this is the event to be at.

Boarding 4pm, sailing 5–9pm. Harbour Cruises, 501 Denman St. Tickets $75 at Little Sister’s 1238 Davie St or at cruiseyt.com.

Untoxicated

Untoxicated is celebrating five years of partying in sobriety with an impressive line-up, including RuPaul stars Katya and DJ Nina Flowers. There will also be appearances from Raye Sunshine, Mayhem Miller, Trinna Modele, Brat Pack, Jane Smoker, Alma B Itches, Jaylene Tyme, MC Crystal Clearly, and country singer Jamie Wilson. Untoxicated is a Clean, Sober and Proud event, hosted by the Last Door Recovery Centre, Telus, and the Health Initiative for Men, and is a Vancouver Pride Society-partnered event.

5–10pm. Corner of Davie and Bute St. Tickets $20 at facebook.com/events/815778511922501.

CruiseyT GoGo Cruise

If there were two of me, God help you, I would be on both cruises today. This boat is notoriously the sexiest cruise of the weekend, from hunks to twinks and everything in between. Enjoy the sounds of house and top 40 on board the Harbour Princess. This boat has three levels, including a massive rooftop dance floor, and is the best place to enjoy the views and dance in the sun. DJs Karsten Sollors and Kasha Kennedy spin while Ilona and Coco Klein try to stay up in their heels.

Boarding 5pm, sailing 6–10pm. Harbour Cruises, 501 Denman St. Tickets $70 at Little Sister’s 1238 Davie St or at cruiseyt.com.

O Pride With Lady Bunny

How can someone with big hair, like Lady Bunny, DJ without getting it stuck in every piece of equipment? See for yourself as Lady Bunny performs on stage and then hits the decks as Carlotta, Isolde N Baron, Dust and many more perform.

7pm–4am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $40 and info at facebook.com/events/304935449954338.

17th Annual Women’s Pride Dance in Honour of DJ Susan Y

This duelling DJs dance for women has been a staple of Pride for 17 years, and was always the baby of DJ Susan Y. Susan is no longer with us, but the tradition continues in her honour. This year join host DJ Jakki, and know that Susan is watching and grooving along.

8pm–12am. The Vancouver Rowing Club, 450 Stanley Park Dr. Tickets $35 at Little Sister’s, 1238 Davie St and at groupspaces.com/outdoorwomen/item/1123005.

Babes On Babes: Vancouver Queer Pride Jam

To celebrate their Pride edition, Babes on Babes brings you 10 international and local queer, lesbian and trans DJs, four party rooms with four different vibes including house, hip-hop, trap, 90s and y2k jams, dancehall, bass music and breaks, and three bars serving up special babes shots, cocktails and beer, go-go dancers and queer talent.

9pm–3am. Fortune Sound Club, 147 E Pender St. Tickets $17 at Eventbrite or facebook.com/events/322156361543541.

Chicas in the Afternoon

An annual favourite of Pride for the party gals — part garden party, part day-club, full-on racket of civilized debauchery. It’s got pillows, inflatable playthings, picnic blankets, pole dancers, lawn games, two dance floors (one inside, one out), and five — yes five — DJs, including New York’s genre-bending DJ Whitney Day. Don’t miss out on the most fun you can have at a garden party, especially in the bush.

4–9pm. Sheraton Wall Centre, 1088 Burrard St. Tickets $47 at flygirlproductions.com.

Hershe Bar Pride

Still standing after Chicas? Head over to the Hershe Bar closing Pride party. A double-header of fun from Flygirl Productions, this party spreads over two spacious clubs and features six DJs. One ticket gets you into both neighbouring venues, so you can stick with one style, or wander between.

9pm–2am. Harbour Event Centre and Privé Nightclub, 750 Pacific Blvd. Tickets $30 advance at flygirlproductions.com.

Backdoor Pride Closing Party

This is not a celebration of how often your backdoor was used over Pride, although I would like to know. This is Matt Troy’s version of a Backdoor experience. Join the infamous gay warehouse party, this year housed in a two-level warehouse that has been completely reconceptualised into a wild and intimate dance floor. This is a hot AF pop-up party where anything can happen — and usually does.

9pm–early. VAL Villa, 494 Railway St. Tickets $45–$75 at leisure.events. facebook.com/events/141112369802985

Hustla: Pride Fam Jam

You can’t get through all of Pride without a little Peach all over your face. The old doll has been asked, begged and probably prodded, repeatedly, to bring back what you all want — and she has done it. With performances by Miss Cobalt 6, Karmella Barr and the return of Cobalt staple Beardonce, along with DJs Jef Leppard and Trevor Risk, get ready to take your tops off (bottoms also welcome).

9pm–2am. The Cobalt, 917 Main St. Tickets $20 at Eventbrite or facebook.com/events/1716121295347755.

Bye Felicia: The Shequel

For all you tourists, this is a great way to learn the perfect Vancouver dismissal and have fun at the same time. This is the crazy late-night party everyone is talking about in the Village, with the craziest resident queen in town, Alma B Itches.

11pm–4am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Advance tickets $10 at Eventbrite. facebook.com/events/120895071859125

United: Megapride

Love and Freedom Events is ready to blow the lid off the end of Pride with a mega closing party. There’s no holding back at Vancouver’s wildest, sweatiest afterhours party. This legendary event has sold out year after year with lineups down the block. This year they’ll be in a bigger venue with lights and spectacle by Galactic Entertainment, and the Grammy-nominated DJ duo Rosabel.

11pm–8am. Maritime Labour Centre, 1880 Triumph St. Tickets $75 at loveandfreedom.electrostub.com/event.cfm and facebook.com/events/818478404969638.

Hotline

Kasey Riot is in town and apparently for this event it’s a secret. Oops! Don’t miss this underground queer house and techno afterhours party, featuring female/LGBTQ DJs Kasey Riot, Sappho, Colby B, Nancy Dru and Norma Black.

12am–early. Secret warehouse location, call the hotline August 6 for location, 604-367-1794. Tickets $15 at facebook.com/events/1869931286603960.

Monday, Aug 7

Beach Recovery Day: Gay Style

One thing we gays know how to do is beach it up in style, and what better time to do that than at the end of another great Pride season? Bring yourself in whatever condition you are in, strip down, give the nether regions a bit of colour and enjoy the company of all the wonderful friends in one of the nicest spots in Vancouver. No clothes, no stress, no reason, just enjoy and relax before the trip home.

12–8pm. Wreck Beach, UBC. facebook.com/events/115596248975990

CruiseyT Recovery Cruise

This is what I wait the entire year for: Pride is done and this cruise up Indian Arm with all the scenery, both onboard and off, is worth the wait. This event takes place on the MV Britannia, and has been nicknamed the industry cruise — this boat tends to be much more chill and laid back compared to Sunday’s cruise, and is a favourite for locals, industry staff, the Vancouver Pride board, visitors and special out of town guests. That being said, I have been on quite a few of these that put the Sunday cruises to shame. Industry staff have a lot of pent-up energy and horniness after Pride, so take your pick. DJs Dom Top and Skylar Love spin the tunes while Jaylene Tyme, Iona Whipp and Kendall Gender try to face the breeze so the makeup doesn’t melt. Arguably the best cruise of the entire season.

Boarding 3pm, sailing 4–8pm. Harbour Cruises, 501 Denman St. Tickets $75 at Little Sister’s 1238 Davie St or at cruiseyt.com.

2SQTILGBiPOC Pride Celebration

Come reclaim Pride in a safer space for two-spirit, queer, trans, intersex, lesbian, gay, Black, Indigenous, people of colour in the Downtown Eastside. Hosted by the 2SQTILGBIPOC Alliance and the Anti-Oppression Network, enjoy music, performance and poetry, featuring two-spirit artist Norine Braun.

5:30–9pm. Carnegie Community Centre, 401 Main St. No cover, everyone is welcome. facebook.com/events/678129855707535

Betty Who with Mathew V

Jessica Anne Newham, better known by her stage name Betty Who, is an Australian singer-songwriter and musician and she is not ready to go home quite yet.

8pm–12am. Imperial, 319 Main St. Tickets $17 at Ticketweb. Info at facebook.com/events/1404207546304762.

Del’s Extended Weekend: Recovery Program

One of my highlights is seeing how certain people look after a long Pride week. This time we are checking out DJ Del Stamp after a very busy time around town. Will he make it? Will he be flashing what we are sure got a good workout over the weekend? Come down and keep the spirit, and Del, up with recovery Pride for one more night!

11pm–3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. junctionpub.com

Tuesday, Aug 8

Break the Stigma

This photography exhibition by Rainer Oktovianus tackles the stigma that still targets sexuality, HIV status, race and mental health, to raise awareness about how hurtful it can be. Stay for a film screening of This Is Gay Propaganda by Marusya Bociurkiw, a Ukrainian-Canadian filmmaker who will be in attendance. This exhibition is organized and supported by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) and Youth Engaging Youth for Canada 150.

6–9pm. Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, 6450 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby. Free event but please register at eventbrite.ca/e/breakthestigma-art-exhibition-tickets-36210454444.