Out in Vancouver: Jan 11–17, 2018

Thursday, Jan 11

Queer ASL Classes

Want to learn American Sign Language in a safer space committed to accessibility and social justice? These weekly classes are specially focused for queer and trans people, and for people with no experience of ASL.

6–8:30pm Thursdays. SFU Harbour Centre, 515 W Hastings St. Also available 11am–1:30pm Sundays, and a few more time slots. Classes are run on a set donation scale. More info on Facebook.

Hero Show

Diana Bang and Ryan Steele head up this night of silky-smooth comedy at the China Cloud. Come down for a show that promises to be as comfy as a plush backrest pillow in twilight.

9—11pm. The China Cloud, 524 Main St. Cover $10 at the door. More info on Facebook.

Friday, Jan 12

LOUD Lunch

Join other members of BC’s LGBT business association at the LOUD Foundation as they set their personal new year’s goals and take steps to achieving their dreams. Come home from this lunch with a workbook and a game plan to keep you on track for a successful year.

11:30am–2pm. Chateau Granville Hotel, 1100 Granville St. Tickets $35–$40 on Eventbrite.

Winter Glow Fetish Ball

Get ready to be transported to a winter wonderland with a kinky enchanted forest right in the heart of the Village. No big bad wolf will eat you, unless that’s your desire. When you arrive, you will be asked to show the Door Mistress exactly what you are wearing or planning to wear. You must be prepared to show off. Rubber, leather, vinyl, gothic, fetish, cyber, drag and gender bent are all accepted fetish attire for the evening.

9pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $20 on Facebook.

Saturday, Jan 13

VML Body Heat

Catch up with old brothers and meet new ones and enjoy some demos of fire play with Shane Rooks, wax from Boy Spence, electro from Bowen Kenyon and more from Vancouver Men in Leather members. Bring some experienced or curious fetish-friendly friends; newbies are always welcome.

8–11pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. Info at VML.

Monarch

Ever wonder what it would be like to be a queen — not the Elizabeth kind but the trashy kind? Hosted by Emperor Tommy D and Empress Jane Smoker, with appearances by ICP’s Sean, Kendall, Clayton and Gia, there will be crowns aplenty in which to get your queenly selfie on. Sponsored by the baths of royalty, Steamworks.

10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover starting at $5 with partial proceeds benefiting the DMS charities. More info on Facebook.

Sunday, Jan 14

Bieber Fever

It just had to happen sometime; count your blessings that we made it his far. Tonight Alma B Itches catches Bieber Fever. The old gal has become a Belieber and the West End will never be the same. To add to the enjoyment, Alma has recruited Misty Meadows to the mix. Will they be blonde, will they be naked, will they be arrested? Only you will know.

Show 11pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. Cover $2. More info on Facebook.

Monday, Jan 15

My Story Mondays

Face your fears and tell your story at this night of connection, entertainment and authenticity, featuring Story Academy leader Winston Yeung. Register on Facebook, work on your own story and when you are ready, register to tell your story.

6:30–8:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $18 on Facebook.

Tuesday, Jan 16

Stage Time

Come jam with other improvisors, or just watch and laugh. The producers of Lights! and Dirty Little Secrets are putting on this open jam to showcase your talent. Come play with randos and veterans alike.

8–9:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover but donations accepted. Info on Facebook.

Black Boys

This on-stage exploration of queer male Blackness has wowed critics across Canada, as three performers share their individual stories, centre their voices as Black men, and challenge stereotypes. Presented by The Cultch and Zee Zee Theatre here, and Toronto’s Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, this is a show not to be missed.

8pm. The Cultch, 1895 Venables St. Tickets $22–$49 at The Cultch. Show runs until Saturday, Jan 20.

Wednesday, Jan 17

The Events

Inspired by the attack that killed 69 people at a summer camp in Norway in 2011, this is the story of a lesbian priest who has a crisis of faith after an act of incomprehensible violence. It is also described as a soul-searching work on tragedy, catharsis, faith and hope, that features different choirs from around Metro Vancouver, as the priest and choir members try to survive a mass shooting and search for meaning with the help of music.

8pm. The Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Ave. Tickets $31 online from Pi Theatre. The show runs until Saturday, Jan 27.