Out in Vancouver: Jan 18–24, 2018

Thursday, Jan 18

Hot Brown Honey

If you have not yet attended this hilarious show you are missing out, and only have a few days left. Political, smart, funny and entertaining, Hot Brown Honey packs a hip-hop punch, as these women defiantly smash stereotypes of sex and race and remix the system. “A call to arms for women to make noise, take up space and live unapologetically,” writes Edinburgh Festivals Magazine.

8pm plus matinees. York Theatre, 639 Commercial Dr. Tickets $10–$49 at The Cultch. Show runs until Saturday, Jan 27.

Friday, Jan 19

West Coast Pub Night

Here’s the secret to getting a buddy pass for flights without having to actually work for the airline: pick up a cute pilot. Tonight is the night to do that as aviators get out of the airport and get together to start the New Year off right with a friendly night at the pub.

6pm. Fountainhead Pub, 1025 Davie St. No cover. More info on Facebook.

Revelry and Resistance

Pride week at UBC is coming to an end so come enjoy a multi-gender drag show. DJ Skylar Love will keep the pace moving as Donna Telmi, That Siren Goddess, Femanade, Owen and more entertain you. If dancing isn’t your thing, The Pit offers booths and high tables to sit back and chill.

8pm. The Pit Pub, 6133 University Blvd, UBC Campus. Cover $5–$10 sliding scale. More info on Facebook.

Daniel-Ryan Spaulding

Daniel-Ryan Spaulding is a Croatian-Canadian stand-up comedian based in Amsterdam; try and say that three times fast. His YouTube channel contains his viral hit “If Gay Guys Said The Shit Straight People Say,” which will have you on the floor within seconds. This show, entitled “Halloween, Yugoslavia & The Dutch,” delves into a uniquely fabulous coming-of-age story about finding your place in the world. From ’90s nostalgia to European culture shock, this show promises to leave you feeling empowered, and make you laugh till it hurts.

8pm, tonight and Saturday. Havana Restaurant, 1212 Commercial Dr. No cover. More info on Facebook.

Saturday, Jan 20

Human Library

I would try this, but if my book were cute imagine what the overdue fines would be. A worldwide phenomenon, Human Library is a much-loved event that invites people to borrow a human book to listen to real-life stories shared by fellow human beings. Come and check someone out, as part of the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival.

12–4pm. Vancouver Public Library, 350 W Georgia St. Sessions are 20 minutes and human books are available on a first come, first served basis during event hours. No charge. Event runs specific days until Monday, Feb 5. More info at Push Festival

Bowie Weekend Edition

One of the hottest dance parties in the Village is just under your feet; in fact, you can probably feel Davie Street rumble like an earthquake. But have no fear, that’s just three of the hottest DJs in town cutting loose at a new underground venue where the party is off the hook. DJs Del Stamp, Stilla and Skylar Love, along with hosts Ilona and Berlin, are getting you as far below street level as possible and having their way with you.

10pm–2am. Celebrities Underground, 1022 Davie St. More info on Facebook.

Whistler Pride Kick-off Party

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since trying to be a ski bunny; I think I would be more like a ski sasquatch, but it’s true. The newest night in the Village, Clutch, is lucky enough to be hosting this year’s Whistler Pride kick-off with DJs Eddie Martinez and Carolina, so you know the place will be rocking. The perfect way to get in the ski spirit before heading up the mountain is with a send-off by TFD Presents.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $10 at Eventbrite. More info on Facebook.

The Official Dinah Kick-Off Party

Whether you were born with a golf club in your hand or if you’re just looking to casually bump into your dream girl, Flygirl presents its kick-off party to the biggest Palm Springs lesbian gathering ever, The Dinah Shore Weekend, March 29–April 2. It’s going to be a weekend of epic proportions, and when they say epic, they mean like 20,000-women-partying-by-the-pool-epic. You can even win tickets to it tonight.

10pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $7–$12 at Eventbrite. More info on Facebook.

Sunday, Jan 21

Whistler Pride

I could list every event for Whistler Pride — yes all 20 including the parade, charity ski race and adventure tours — but I think my editor would have me flogged. Hmm, actually. . . Trust me, there is every party you could want, so check out the event list and tickets for events, prices, venues and details. Don’t wait, as things fill up fast. Events run until Sunday, Jan 28. Full event list and info on Facebook.

Legends

Tired of all the same old drag songs, and looking for a return to the old school glamour and world-class celebrity impersonation? This is the night for you — a truly remarkable spectacle of Vancouver drag. Jaylene Tyme is a former Empress of Vancouver and a master of illusion, re-creating incredible looks including Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Tina Turner and more. Along with guest hostess Jane Smoker and weekly performer Gluttony, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a 1960’s Vegas showroom.

8–11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. Legends on Facebook.

Caliente Nights

Since everyone and their pup is in Whistler this weekend, I’ll just have to settle for a little Latin Heat to entertain myself. Caliente Nights starts its search for Miss and Mr Gay Latino BC. The prize is $500 for each winner and a throne on the Latino Community float for this year’s Pride parade. For tonight’s part one edition, contestants will model a national costume and provide a performance with a song of their choice.

10pm–3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. Sign up and find out more on Facebook.

Monday, Jan 22

Women In The Arts

As part of Femme January, join an informal conversation with women who work in the arts. When they say women, they include cis women, trans women, and anyone for whom the word has been a descriptor. This is an opportunity for women arts workers in Vancouver to network in a casual environment and have a conversation about shared and diverse experiences in the industry. No formal panel or moderated discussion, just an opportunity to mingle and chat.

5–7pm. The Cultch, 1895 Venables St. No cover. More info on Facebook.

Cards Against Humanity

A tip of the hat to one of the funniest men in Vancouver, Ryan Steele, as he hosts a night full of laughter, profanity and audible gasps. Ryan hosts a raucous group game of Cards Against Humanity — the party game for horrible people.

9pm–12am. The CABN, Aava Whistler Hotel, 4005 Whistler Way, Whistler. Tickets $10 from Ryan Steele. More info from Gay Whister.

Tuesday, Jan 23

Gay & Bisexual Men Speed Dating

While the studs are away, the dogs will play. Not everyone is off skiing so now is the chance to meet the man of your dreams. Gay Speed Dating events are designed for single professional men who believe in loving and enjoying everything that a vibrant city life offers. Chat the night away with 10 to 12 enthusiastic single bachelors for seven minutes each, while having some complimentary drinks and appetizers.

7:30–9:30pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. Tickets $40 at Eventbrite. More info on Facebook

Wednesday, Jan 24

Queers, Questing & Testing

Where else would you get a package deal like this: board games, video games, queers and free HIV testing all in the same spot? In between rounds of Smash Bros or Mario Kart, take some time to get tested, and then go play some more. Testing at this event is free and confidential, and will be happening all night. It is also an opportunity to speak with the nurse and learn more about your sexual health. Mpowerment events are for youth ages 16 to 29 years old to connect and hang out with each other.

6:30–9pm. 205-568 Seymour St. No cover. Info from Mpowerment.

Margaret Cho

I like to give special shout-outs to comedy events as everyone needs to laugh more. It releases stress, and god knows we all need that after the holidays and the dreary weather. This lady has made me laugh till I cry many times, and I hope she does the same for you. Rolling Stone Magazine recently named Margaret Cho as one of the top 50 stand-up comics of all time.

7–10pm. Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler. Tickets $65 at Cho Tickets. Full show info on Facebook.