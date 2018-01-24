Out in Vancouver: Jan 25-31, 2018

Thursday, Jan 25

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

If you can’t wait for the drag catfights of Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar, starting next month, you can always get your tank tuned up by tuning in to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3. I’m sure our local talent take a few tips from the queens on TV to get a foot up on the others.

4:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Friday, Jan 26

Pride Ski Parade at Whistler

As Whistler Pride winds down after another year, the hordes move up to the hill for the biggest free event of the week at the annual Pride parade. Where else can you be a ski bunny in a Pride parade? I am pretty sure there won’t be any topless Dykes On Bikes at this event — a bit chilly — but there will be skiers hoisting a larger than life Pride flag as they slalom down the mountain to the village. There they’ll join the crowd waiting at the base to march through the village to Whistler Olympic Plaza. The classic Après T-Dance tops off the afternoon post-march.

3pm. Mid Station, Whistler Village Gondola, Olympic Run. Free event. Info from Gay Whistler.

Man Up: Club Kids

Put your hand up if you remember Club Kids? In case you were in the burbs, Club Kids were a gaggle of heathen youth partiers of the NYC nightclub underground in the late ’80s and early ’90s, whose brazen fashion stunts and unabashed hedonism defined a historical moment in nightlife culture. The Club Kids grew to become a global movement that pushed fashion, music, queerness and sexual expression to new levels of proud weirdness. Tonight you can enjoy a local incarnation of this phenomenon.

9pm–2am. The Cobalt, 917 Main St. Cover $8 before 10pm, $15 after. More info on Facebook.

Eva & Friends: The Ego

What? Drag queens with ego? Never! Eva Scarlett and her closest friends will be slaying the stage with performances inspired by a new monthly theme — ego. Eva will be your host, joined by Jo Duree and DJ Dom Top.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $3. Info on Facebook.

Saturday, Jan 27

Rise Up

Out in Harmony, the gay, bi, trans, queer, lesbian and friends community choir, explores and celebrates the music of rebellion in what promises to be a rousing and inspiring evening of shared music and community.

7pm. Unitarian Church Of Vancouver, 949 W 49th Ave. Admission by suggested donation $15–$20. Info on Facebook.

A Comedy Of Queers

The king of queer comedy, Ryan Steele, is still cruising the Whistler slopes, but have no fear: some of Vancouver’s best comedians are here to entertain you in a night brought to you by Fruit Salad Radio. Hosted by Jo Dworshak and featuring Heather Jordan Ross, Julia Stretch, Gerald Williams, Michael Sousa and more, this promises to be a bundle of fun.

7pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Admission $10 at the door. Info on Facebook.

Coconutz & Bananas meets The Switch

This night is for the trans community to share their stories in a space that celebrates their bodies, loves and journeys. Trans club night Coconutz & Bananas partners up with the cast of the locally produced TV show The Switch for a night of storytelling and inclusion.

9pm. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Advance tickets $7, reg $10 on Facebook.

Snowball 26

This is Whistler Pride’s final night of celebration where the festival pulls out all the stops. Headlined by Italian super duo The Cube Guys, with an opening set by guest DJ Mat Ste-Marie.

10pm–4am. Whistler Convention Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler. Tickets $90 and info at Snowball 26.

Sunday, Jan 28

Vancouver screening of Abu

Don’t miss this local screening of the award-winning film Abu about a gay son’s difficult relationship with his devout Pakistani Muslim father. Filmmaker Arshad Khan, who will stay after the film for a Q&A with the audience, weaves a family story of religion, sexuality, colonialism and migration.

5–7pm. Vancouver International Film, Centre, 1181 Seymour St. Tickets $11–$13 from VIFF.

The Sleepy Girls Show: Prom

Believe it or not, this is the first anniversary for Sleepy Girls, and if you haven’t been you are missing out on a great show. Tonight’s theme is Prom Night, so grab your dresses and tuxes and enjoy a nostalgic romp.

8pm. The Penny, 1601 Commercial Dr. cover $10. Info on Facebook.

Drag Me To The ’80s

Unlike me, these queens who weren’t born yet are going to show you their version of 1980 and I am sure it’s going to be much better than mine. Hosted by Clement Luah, this show will bring you back to one of her favourite times for music, with special guests the amazing Imelda Mae Santos and caliente queen Mona Funtasy.

10:30pm–3am. The Junction. 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Monday, Jan 29

Lone Wolf

Since founding MOVE: The Company in 2005, choreographer Joshua Beamish’s works have toured throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. This show features Beamish dancing solos by another gay Vancouver choreographer, Noam Gagnon, and Toronto’s Ame Henderson, as each work explores gender and male identity. Gagnon’s work, Fighting Chance, focuses on toxic masculinity and the disruption of self-image, while Henderson’s work, radios, exists in a seemingly gender-neutral state, allowing the body to exist as a receptor for movement impulses at their most minute and finite.

7:30pm. Runs until Jan 31 at The Annex, 823 Seymour St. Tickets $15–$33.25 at Ticket Web.

Moist Mondays

With all this rain, every day is moist, but Mondays seem to be the most lacklustre day of the week. But no more. Misty Meadows and DJ Nick Bertossi bring you something weird, wet and probably a little wild. Each week will be a rotating theme and new guests to keep you on your toes.

11:15pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Tuesday, Jan 30

Vancouver Fringe Festival Lottery Party

It’s never too soon to start planning the Fringe Festival! Tonight organizers will start programming this year’s main stage lineup by drawing shows out of a hat. Plus you’ll learn more about 2018 Fringe New Play winners Anais and Sara Vickruckckruck and their new slam poetry musical Poly Queer Love Ballad.

5:30–10pm. Studio 1398, 1398 Cartwright St. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Wednesday, Jan 31

Bears With Wings

Not the Red Bull wings — these are the crispy, dripping with sauce, suck your fingers clean type of wings. Every Wednesday Vancouver Men in Leather get together for a wings meet and greet at one bar and then head across the street for a night of holding sticks and playing with balls — pool that is. And of course a few after wings cocktails or a brew.

6–8pm. Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. Info on Facebook.