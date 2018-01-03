Out in Vancouver: Jan 4–10, 2018

Thursday, Jan 4

Darcy Michael Live

Someone may get fired for this, but they booked Darcy for not just one, but six shows this week. I saw Darcy when he opened for Wanda Sykes and he slayed the crowd, even more so than Wanda. If you haven’t been to his show before, don’t miss this chance.

8:30pm tonight, 8 and 10pm Friday and Saturday. The Comedy Mix, 1015 Burrard St. Tickets $15–$20 at The Comedy Mix.

Friday, Jan 5

Yoga Night

Time to stop telling people that you’re retaining water and admit it’s a whole turkey still in your belly. After Foodmas, as I like to call it, we all need to get into some life extending action, and what better way than learning the downward dog. Yes, Sydney, that is a yoga term, not a way to say hello. The Health Initiative for Men has an amazing team of very talented volunteers who will be offering drop-in yoga sessions open to all levels. Please bring your own yoga mat, a towel and lots of energy.

7–8:15pm. Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie St. Free but donations greatly appreciated. More info from HIM.

Neon Party

No matter how white my body gets over winter, everyone looks freshly tanned when bathed in neon light. I can’t see a foot in front of me, as my contacts take on the same deathly glow — but damn I look good. Get ready to glow and shine with UV black lights and fluorescent colours, as Davie Village gets the year started with a crazy party. A free makeup station, glow items and lots of alcohol . . . what could possibly be better?

9:30pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $8. More info on Facebook.

Saturday, Jan 6

Gay Agenda: Glitter & Skin

Just when you thought you had seen all the tricks up Peach’s skirt, she pulls out something new. Using her sweaty feminine wiles, she gets the Odyssey to open their creaky doors for her Glitter & Skin extravaganza, where cuties from your community will get naked with a smile on their faces. Celebrating all bodies and all versions of masculinity, and anyone with a desire to get naked in front of strangers. Whether onstage, in the shower or on the pole, it’s going to be a hell of a lot of fun.

9pm–2am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $9. More info on Facebook.

Monday, Jan 8

Flex Fit

A drop-in exercise class every Monday evening for gay men, all levels welcome. This class combines muscle strengthening and stretching exercises such as push-ups, squats, yoga, basic Pilates, core exercises and resistance band training. Bring a mat, towel and bottle of water.

5:30–6:30pm. Scotiabank Dance Centre, 7th floor, 677 Davie St. Free class. More info from HIM.

Condom & Lube Night

The push is on — or is that pull? Push, pull, push, pull . . . is it getting hot in here? Time to get together and start the new year packing: condoms and lube that is. While you’re there, you can chat with fellow volunteers and finish the evening off with a meal from one of the fabulous restaurants in the neighbourhood.

6–9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. More info from HIM.

Tuesday, Jan 9

Paul Smale: Celebration Of Life

If you were fortunate enough to know Paul, then you realize what a great loss his passing has been for those around him, including me. A Celebration of Life will be held for one of the most handsome, sweet, kind, funny and loving men I have ever known. Get together to swap stories, share experiences, retell Paul’s fart jokes and share together in the essence of what Paul stood for: unconditional love, friendship and the constant need to help others in all kinds of difficult times while never expecting anything but a smile in return.

6–9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. More info on Facebook.

Lights!

Lights! Camera! Action! Fluffer! Wait, that’s a different show at Ryan Steele’s party. Tonight, 12 of Vancouver’s hottest improv comedians present back-to-back short sketch ideas that have never been rehearsed or preformed for an audience before. Comedy is born here. Stick around for Killer Karaoke afterwards.

8pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $6 advance online or $10 at the door. More info on Facebook.

Hot Brown Honey

Political, smart, funny and entertaining, Hot Brown Honey promises to pack a hip-hop punch, as these women defiantly smash stereotypes of sex and race and remix the system. “A call to arms for women to make noise, take up space and live unapologetically,” writes Edinburgh Festivals Magazine.

8pm plus matinees. York Theatre, 639 Commercial Dr. Tickets $10–$49 at The Cultch. Show runs until Saturday, Jan 27.

Drag Club Lip Sync Competition

Fourteen drag artists in one green room — now that is a war just itching to start. I can see the wigs and hair brushes flying now. Drag club is hosting a no-holds-barred lip sync competition where the audience gets to vote. Hosted by Dust and Karmella Barr.

9pm–2am. Railway Stage & Beer Café, 579 Dunsmuir St. Cover $5. facebook.com/events/156398254988597

Peach & Isolde’s Farewell Tour

Well, the time has come: we are mere days away from Peach’s water breaking and Isolde catching the baby. It’s time for Peach and Isolde to hang up their heels and wigs for a while as they learn to take care of a little human! That’s right, the first gayby of East Van is moments from being born. But not before these mommas say goodbye in style.

10pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. More info on Facebook.

Wednesday, Jan 10

Rope Bondage Basics

Gay rodeo season is coming up, and you all know I love a good hogtied man. Learn the proper way to use rope safely and erotically. You can attend with a partner or get paired up. Extra rope will be available to practice with, or you can bring your own.

7:30pm. The Art of Loving, 369 W Broadway St. Tickets $35. Info and registration online.