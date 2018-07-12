Out in Vancouver: July 12–18, 2018

Thursday, July 12

Matthew Presidente Band

The amazing Mathew Presidente Band teams up with Beyond Land in a new spot to bring you a great night of music and dancing.

8–11pm. The Roxy Cabaret, 932 Granville St. Cover $7. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuck It

Get into Gastown’s new amateur drag competition, featuring seven queens competing for the Miss Platinum crown. Hosted by Symone Says.

9pm. Are You MIA, 350 Water St. Tickets $9 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, July 13

13 Divas in 69 Minutes

Tracey Bell wants to bring you divas — all of them! With her own style of hilarious improvisation and sincere audience connection, Bell’s high-energy, celebrity impersonation show will leave you howling. Proceeds go toward A Loving Spoonful.

6:30pm. Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. Tickets $20 online, $30 at door. For more info, visit Facebook.

Bad Ass Bitches

Come celebrate the ladies of DramaNatrix Productions for a night of singing, burlesque, pole dancing and so much more.

8–11:30pm. The Anza Club, 3 W 8th Ave. Tickets $15 online, $20 at door. For more info and tickets, visit Bad Ass Bitches.

Better Days

Need more house beats in your life? DJ Beaubien joins Luis Machuca on the decks, spinning uplifting house music all night long.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 14

TGD2S Family Comic Jam & BBQ

Trans, gender diverse and two-spirit families are invited to a fun afternoon of comic art workshops. Children, youth and adults can socialize and take part in multiple art stations.

12–3pm. Memorial South Park Field House, 5955 Ross St. Free event. For more info, visit Facebook.

Art, Bike, Beer Crawl

The Eastside Culture Crawl’s Art, Bike and Beer Crawl Fundraiser is back. Guests will first be taken to different craft breweries, with tasting flights included at each location, before finishing up at Strange Fellows Brewing.

1–5pm. Parker Street Studios, 1000 Parker St. Tickets $55 online. For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.

Vancouver Men In Leather Social

Men in leather take over the Pumpjack Pub for a night of catching up over drinks. Got some leather that needs a bit of love? Resident bootblack Pup Figaro will be on hand to give your gear the TLC it needs.

8pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. For more info, visit Vancouver Men in Leather.

Lick Club

An inclusive night of dancing, games and drinking, with DJs Skylar Love and Softieshan spinning femme hip hop and throwback sets all night long.

10pm–3am. The Hindenburg, 23 W Cordova St. Cover $10. For more info, visit Facebook.

Candygram 2.0

Candygram turns 10! Join the message party exclusively for women — leave notes for admirers and pick-up notes left for you at the end of the night. Just like high school, but better . . . because it’s not high school.

10pm–1:30am. The Pint, 455 Abbott Street. Tickets $10 online. For more info and tickets, visit Lez Hookup.

Sunday, July 15

Gender Free Haircut Club

This event is all about giving free haircuts to underserved queer youth, without the misunderstandings or judgements that can happen in more traditional salons. Registration required in advance.

3–7pm. Field Trip Hair Co, 335 E Broadway St. For more info and registration, visit Facebook.

Legends

Vancouver’s drag talent comes together for a night of legends. Jaylene Tyme hosts, with special guests Gia Metric, Jane Smoker and Misty Meadows-Gurl.

8–11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, July 16

Quizzing With Carin

Did you know that “Antigua and Barbuda” is the longest country name that starts with the letter A? You did? Then head on over to this quiz night and win yourself some prizes. (The rest of us dummies will be binge watching The Real Housewives of New York.)

7:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Queer Fruit Bowl

Two teams go head-to-head to win the coveted Fruit Cup! It’s a night of improv with this all-queer comedy troupe.

8pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. For more info, visit Queer Fruit Bowl.

Tuesday, July 17

Launch! Open Mic

Looking to try something new or hone an act? Launch promises an inclusive open mic night for performers of any genre and experience level. Or sit back in the audience and take in the show.

7:30–9pm. Roundhouse Community Center, 181 Roundhouse Mews. No cover. For more info, visit Launch.

Wednesday, July 18

The Barron Gurl Show

Local drag sheroes Isolde N Barron and Carlotta Gurl join forces for some cabaret eleganza realness. DJ Del Stamp will be on hand to keep the tunes spinning.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.