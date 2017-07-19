Out in Vancouver: July 20–26, 2017

Thursday, July 20

Standing Proud

Help raise money for the Vancouver Pride Society’s Pride Youth Scholarships. Get your friends together and enjoy an evening with live DJs, drag performers and happy-hour specials. Ten percent of all sales from the Robson location will be donated.

5:30–11pm. Milestones on Robson, 1145 Robson St. vancouverpride.ca

Happy Hour with Ballet BC

If all the male dancers mingled in those amazing skin-tight outfits, it would be a happy hour indeed. The Contemporary Art Gallery Young Patrons host a series of happy hours with Vancouver artists including special performances, this time Ballet BC.

7–9pm. The Contemporary Art Gallery, 555 Nelson St. Free admission but please register at picatic.com/event14980892079105.

Friday, July 21

Cor Flammae: Et Amor

Back for a fourth fierce summer, Vancouver’s chorus of queer classically trained singers presents Et Amor, a concert that delves into the heart of the queer experience of love. From persecution to community, refuge to spirituality, Cor Flammae explores and celebrates our multifaceted relationship to love in today’s complex world. Also playing Saturday, July 22.

Friday: 7:30–9:30pm. The Annex, 823 Seymour St.

Saturday: 7:30–9:30pm. Christ Church Cathedral, 690 Burrard St. Tickets for either are $18–$30 at corflammae.com.

Queer Prom: Submerged

I was queer at my prom, and it was not a lot of fun. Now look how far we’ve come! There’s an annual queer prom for youth 14 to 25, and it’s drug- and alcohol-free. Just to be clear to my friends, that means there are no drugs or alcohol, not that they’re free. Fabulous tunes will be spun all night, snacks and mocktails will be provided, and best of all there is no dress code. Just be comfortable and organizers ask you to cover your top, no matter your gender.

8pm–12am. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. Entrance by donation (but no one will be turned away). facebook.com/events/456837451357982

Spice World Drag Shadowcast

The best part of this yearly event is watching the five Vancouver drag queens vie for the best spot on stage as they perform along with the movie. You just know Jane Smoker is going to hip check Gia Metric right into the first row. Get your platform shoes, British accents and Union Jack dresses ready and experience the magic of Spice World made even better with our drag superstars as Posh, Sporty, Scary, Baby and Ginger. Audience costumes and participation are encouraged.

8:30–11pm, tonight and Tuesday, July 25. The Rio Theatre, 1660 E Broadway St. Tickets $15 advance, $17 at the door. riotheatretickets.ca/events/6235-spice-world-with-live-drag-superstar-shadowcast

Saturday, July 22

West End Pride Brunch

He may look like a live version of Howdy Doody, but Spencer Chandra Herbert is nobody’s puppet. If you’d like to support the work the Vancouver-West End MLA has done standing up for our community, here’s your chance. His annual Pride Brunch features performances by local LGBT entertainers, an auction and a brunch at the Coast Plaza Hotel’s Gazebo Gardens.

11am–1pm. Coast Plaza Hotel, 1763 Comox St. Tickets $100 at secure.bcndp.org/event/586. More info at facebook.com/events/113534492592308.

Rainbowfest Launch Party

The launch party for this event is a year early just to tease you. Spectrum Events Rainbowfest promises a three-day, three-stage, multi-artist festival in July 2018 in the Okanagan. Tonight, you can check out the events, artists and DJs already lined up and get in on the ground floor. The launch party starts with a beachy festival vibe at the outdoor stage from 4-10pm and then moves inside until the morning hours.

4pm—2am. The Waldorf Hotel, 1489 E Hastings St. Tickets $12 at eventbrite.com. More info at facebook.com/events/1361799800552003.

Out For Kicks Outdoor Tournament

Crave to see balls bouncing down a soccer field? Members of Out For Kicks and friends are invited to participate in or watch this fun and social single-day tournament and celebratory weekend. Games will be played on regulation-size artificial turf fields with 11 players, including a goalie, per side. All events are focused on fun and celebrating inclusivity in sport. Plus it’s a great chance to meet players from around BC and the Pacific Northwest.

8–11pm. Friday July 21, Welcome Party, Steel Toad Brewing Company, 97 E 2nd Ave.

11am–3pm. Saturday, July 22, Soccer Tournament, Trillium Park, 600 National Ave.

8pm. Post Tournament Party, Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover before 9pm, $5 after.

Tournament registration $15 or $10 for out of town guests. outforkicks.ca/leagues/3196/pages/121603

Divine Drag Disco Party

I’m so glad I didn’t throw out the studded bell bottoms and poofy shirt or I’d have nothing to wear to this vintage drag and disco party. See them turn the cabaret into a time warp of opulence, hedonism and whimsy from the Studio 54 era of the’70s and’80s. The headmistress of throwbacks (and throwing a few back) Shanda Leer will host alongside her long-time buddies Jef Leppard and Trevor Risk, plus majestic drag hostesses Cinnamon Winters and Poison Apple.

10:30pm–2am. The Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main St. Entrance $12 door, $8 advance at divinejuly.eventbrite.com/. Info at facebook.com/events/260920947647711.

Pride Walk and Run

They should really add a crawl category for some of us — maybe then I could be top of my age group. The Pride Walk and Run, the first official event of the Vancouver Pride Society’s festivities, is an annual event hosted by the Vancouver Frontrunners to enjoy a community gathering and get some exercise while raising funds for Out in Schools and the LOUD Foundation scholarships. If you are a newbie to this event I can promise you it will be a blast.

9am. Second Beach Park. Registration for 5 and 10km runs $40 at vancouverfrontrunners.org/priderun.

Pride Sports Day

Here’s my secret to a great sports day: be seen at the Pride Run, sneak over to the Sports Day field and lay in the sun until sweaty. Then tell your friends when they arrive that you had a great run but your legs are cramping, and they won’t expect you to do anything all day. Pride Sports Day will include live music, a variety of sports and recreational activities, a beer garden for people 19 years and older, a sober picnic space hosted by Last Door Recovery Society, vendors, food trucks and community groups. Pride Sports Day is also partnering with all three local professional sports teams: the Vancouver Canucks, BC Lions, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

11am–5pm. Second Beach. This is a free, family friendly event. facebook.com/events/1947813495456515

Wild Fruit

Trust Flygirl to throw a huge party before Pride to get all the juices flowing and give you a last chance to find a Pride date or two. It’s time to get too sexy for your shirt, for as long as the shirt stays on. Enjoy your secret guilty pleasures from the ’90s and sing along with DJ Miss M all night long.

10pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $10–$12 at eventbrite.ca and facebook.com/events/144915999393253.

Sunday, July 23

Sanctuary: Lilith Fair

If Sarah McLachlan wasn’t still alive, I am sure she’d be spinning in her grave over this version of Lilith Fair. Alma B Itches and Dust are in the house and you know what that means: everything will be covered in hair; from pubes to perms. Tonight they will be giving you music festival vibes all night from the ground-breaking all female touring festival of the ’90s.

11pm–2am. 1181, 1181 Davie St. $2 cover unless Sarah is with you. facebook.com/events/1950731365205151

Monday, July 24

Queerprov: Proud Men on Stage

Tonight is gentlemen’s night — that is if you can find any in the West End. On stage will be a complete cast of men including Josh Rimer, Pearce Visser, Michael Sousa, Shane Edwards and many more. Grab your own personal gentleman and enjoy some comedic fun.

8–10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/queerprov/

Tuesday, July 25

Pride Cocktail Kickoff

Anything with cocktails gets my attention. Throw in the hunky bartenders from 1181 in the penthouse of a hotel and I’ll even stay the night. Join in to sip, savour and celebrate the Dr Peter AIDS Foundation, which provides compassionate care for people living with HIV. The Lazy Gourmet will prepare an amazing menu for you to feast on while sampling the Pride cocktails.

6–9pm. Halo Penthouse, Loden Hotel, 1177 Melville St. Tickets $145 at drpeter.org/events/pride-cocktail-kickoff/.

Wednesday, July 26

Downtown Pride Premiere

Can you feel it? Pride is almost upon us! Are you getting excited or are you just happy to see me? This event hosted by the Vancouver Pride Society might help get you in the mood. Spread across both levels of Robson Square, Pride Premiere promises something for everyone. Enjoy music, roving performers, drag shows and interactive art pieces, including the pink Love Bus ball pit, where kids of all ages are welcome, and the rainbow cloud swing set created by artist Pablo Munoz, which is just gay enough for me to have my photo taken in.

3–10pm. Robson Square, 800 Robson St. Free event. facebook.com/events/2138059909754048

Storytelling With Drag Queens: For Adults

I heard that Conni Smudge wanted to join in but the poor dear needs a teleprompter and cue cards. The first time was a hit so this event is back with a new book, a few queens who can read, and a bar. Evocative, sassy readings and heaps of fun await you this evening — an affair not to be missed. Featuring the wonderful Oliv, Karmella Barr, Dust Cwaine and friends, it’s time to turn the cafe into an evening salon. Based on NYC’s Drag Queen Story Hour at the Brooklyn Public Library, but with a twist — this one’s for adults only.

8–10pm. Cafe Deux Soleils, 2096 Commercial Dr. Entrance by donation. facebook.com/events/421917498194277

Damian Brennan: Live Wednesdays

Where can you go in the burbs for a good old gay time with live music every Wednesday, good food, great atmosphere and men right off the farm? This is the place and tonight features Irish-born Damian Brennan, a gifted musician on a variety of instruments.

7:15–9:30pm. Wilde Oscar’s Gastro Pub, 45886 Wellington Ave, Chilliwack. No cover. facebook.com/wildeoscarspub