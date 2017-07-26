Out in Vancouver: July 27–August 2, 2017

Thursday, July 27

Fifth Annual Vancouver Fetish Weekend

This three-day celebration of fetish features entertainers, DJs and fun, and runs until Sunday, July 30. Whether you are a long-time member of the local kink scene or just thinking about your first event, organizers say this weekend is not to be missed.

Events run Thursday through to Sunday, July 30. Tickets $20–$99 at Little Sister’s, 1238 Davie St and Deadly Couture, 317 Cambie St or online. Info, time and events at vancouverfetishweekend.com/home/.

West End Games Night

If you’re looking to meet up with new friends before the debauchery of Pride, a games night out in the open air of the plaza is what you need. Young Ideas, a volunteer group that hosts events for West Enders in their 20s and 30s, gives you a place to meet new friends, play some board games and listen to local musicians. They’ll have a jumbo Jenga set, Hex-a-pong (six-person ping pong!), and dozens of board games including Ticket to Ride, Settlers of Catan, Cards Against Humanity, Citadel and Bang.

6–9pm. Jim Deva Plaza, 1200 Bute St. Free admission. facebook.com/events/1766648573627364

Friday, July 28

Spirit Pride

Spirit Pride is a three-day LGBT spirituality conference, running from Friday to Sunday, that welcomes the community, allies, friends, family and members of churches and faith groups seeking to be affirming and inclusive.

Registration opens at 5:45pm today. St Andrew’s-Wesley United Church, 1012 Nelson St. Info, tickets, $35–$100, and registration at spiritpride.org.

What Surrounds You

Attending an artist’s first showing can be a profitable investment; what if you stumble across the next Emily Carr? This week is the first solo exhibition of artist John Henry with a collection of nature and landscape paintings.

12–7pm. The Playground, 434 Columbia St. Show runs Tuesday to Sunday until Sunday, August 23. johnhenryportfolio.blogspot.ca/

An Evening In Damascus: Fundraiser for Queer Syrian Refugees

With all the hype of cruises, parties, parades and Pride events, we can forget there are always people who can use a hand. Supported by Rainbow Refugee, this third annual event is organized and hosted by author and activist Danny Ramadan to raise funds for two sponsorship groups working to support Syrian lesbians.

7–10:30pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. Tickets $25–$40 at Eventbrite and facebook.com/events/1321940154566723.

Diva’s Kick Off To Pride

As every place in town adds a Pride kick-off to their show, I’ll leave it to you to choose your favourite — and please let me know! Tonight, resident diva Sienna Blaze and DJ Drew welcome special guests to start Pride week. Make sure you get in early to avoid lineups.

9:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $7 at the door. junctionpub.com

Saturday, July 29

Celebration Of Light

As a long-time resident of the West End, I love and hate this event. I love the fireworks themselves, but the hordes of visitors leaving behind cases of beer, clothes and whole barbecues can be frustrating. This year’s competing countries are Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada. Stake out your little plot of land, mind your manners, pick up what you bring and enjoy the show.

Fireworks start at 10pm. English Bay. Bands, food and fireworks are Saturday, July 29, Wednesday, Aug 2 and Saturday, Aug 5. hondacelebrationoflight.com

Wilde Oscar’s Underwear Party

If you’ve never been out to the Valley for an underwear party, you’re missing out. Picture hot, fresh, muscular farm boys and football jocks all gathering in the one place there is to be totally openly gay. You could leave me there for a year. Tonight Wilde Oscar’s throws a Pride party to rival the West End. If you’re shy, come in gym shorts and a muscle shirt. The night will feature fun surprises, and professional security at the door.

9pm–1am. Wilde Oscar’s, 45886 Wellington Ave, Chilliwack. Tickets $20 at the door. facebook.com/groups/outinchilliwack

Christmas in July

One of the biggest drag shows of Pride is six months early — or late — for Christmas, with a Pride flair. Come join Carlotta Gurl, DJ Mike Bermudez and their special guests as they celebrate the halfway point till Christmas! Spread holiday cheer with Santa’s ho, and yes, I mean Carlotta.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $7 at the door. junctionpub.com

Sunday, July 30

Queers & Beers: Pride Edition

Queers and beers are like cock and lube — just made for each other. The sun is out, so make all your day-drinking dreams come true. Queers & Beers is celebrating its third birthday with the biggest, hoppiest, queerest and downright thirst-quenchingest party yet on a parking lot patio transformed into a tropical beer garden.

5–10pm. The Cobalt, 917 Main St. Entry $7–$15 sliding scale. facebook.com/events/1753066714705212

Rookies Of The Year

Bring your out-of-town guests and dazzle them with the best rookie drag talent in the city. You may be dazzled yourself. Hosted by That Siren Goddess and Ponyboy, and featuring Maiden China, Scout Supernova and — my favourite — Strawberry Beefcake, plus many more.

9pm–1am. The Cobalt, 917 Main St. Cover $10 or free if you have a Queers & Beers stamp from the preceding event. facebook.com/events/312841125794513

Monday, July 31

Dynasty Ball

My homage to the ’80s would feature Altered States, Videodrone, Poltergeist and DB Cooper — it’s still up in the air (no pun intended) if he was the smartest or dumbest thief of all time. Dynasty Ball invites you to pay homage to the ’80s with power suits, big hair, glam rock, drag and vogue. All categories are open to all genders and sexual orientations. Message on Facebook to compete.

2pm–12am. The Penthouse, 1019 Seymour St. Tickets $15–$40 at Eventbrite. Info at facebook.com/events/179822825881483.

UBC Pride Convergence

Finally, a Pride daytime event right next door to where I work. Okay, so there is no drag, go-go boys, music or cruising, but at least I can say I attended a Pride event. The UBC Equity and Inclusion Office and alumni invite faculty and staff to a UBC Pride Convergence, with special guest, UBC’s new provost and vice president, Andrew Szeri.

4:30–6:30pm. Robert H Lee Alumni Centre, 6163 University Blvd, UBC. facebook.com/events/121516511794613

Mary Poppins Pride Performance

Can you imagine Conni Smudge as Mary Poppins for Pride — floating down from the heavens on a very, very large patio umbrella as we all look up her hoop? Unfortunately you’ll have to wait on Conni, but you can see another Mary Poppins at the Pride performance put on by Theatre Under the Stars, where they will collect cash donations for the Vancouver Pride Society.

8pm. Malkin Bowl, 610 Pipeline Rd in Stanley Park. Tickets $30–$49. When you purchase your ticket, for tonight’s performance only, use the promo code VANPRIDE to receive $10 off your order at ticketstonight.ca. Info at tuts.ca.

Tuesday, August 1

Pride Week Documentary Screening: Major

The Vancouver Public Library presents a film screening for Pride on the life of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of colour for over 40 years. Miss Major is a veteran of the Stonewall Rebellion and a survivor of Attica State Prison. A discussion with local two-spirit trans elder Sandy-Leo LaFramboise will follow the screening.

6:30–8:45pm. Alice MacKay Room, Central Library, 350 W Georgia St. Free event. vpl.bibliocommons.com/events/5943060721ed4c3f000e111a

Celebrities Lady Gaga After Party

Will she be there? Maybe she won’t, and maybe drag queen Sydney Malcolm will be in a meat dress, but can you tell the difference? Whether you went to the concert or not, this event is a much cheaper way to hear the music, dance and see 20 different Gagas. Featuring the B-Roll Gaga drag show.

9pm–3am. Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. $10 at the door, $5 for students with valid student ID. facebook.com/events/1917311188554783

Wednesday, August 2

Prance On The Pier

It’s a short ride across the water and tonight the Vancouver Pride Society, in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, has transformed the pier for Pride with DJs, food, games, drag and community booths.

5–10pm. The Shipyards, 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver. Free Admission. facebook.com/events/402505693480357

The Judy Show: Eat, Pray, Judy

A Judy is a person you know and share a bond of affection with that isn’t usually sexual in nature. Grab your Judy or borrow one, and join in for another wild night. Request songs, watch drag and make new friends, and then make out with cute people.

9pm. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $7. vancouverpride.ca/index.php?ch=calendar&id=1337636

Bingo 4 Life Pride Grease Edition

If Carlotta Gurl is hosting a Grease event, I’m pretty sure she won’t be Sandy. Sandy is too goody goody to start handling balls. Along with Mina Mercury, Carlotta will bring you one of the most popular and outrageous community events during Pride Week. Get ready for a fun evening of incredible prizes, cheap drinks and snappy drag queen humour. All proceeds benefit the Vancouver Friends for Life Society.

8–11pm. Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. Entrance is $10 donation, and includes bingo cards. facebook.com/events/123288141586543

Pride Edition of Gossip

Davie Street’s only spot to hear Basement House, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s R&B, Hip-Hop, House, New Wave and dance music, with DJ G-Luve and his special guest. Hmm, Ambrosia Salad with DJ G-Luve? I could have sworn he was only into tossed salad.

Doors 6pm–3am, DJ 10pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. vancouverpride.ca

Genderbent

If you don’t happen to get lucky at bingo, with either a prize, a hookup, or Carlotta, then stick around for Genderbent, where you’ll see drag like never before. A gender-bending drag super group for the ages comes together for one night only, hosted by Alma B Itches and featuring drag performances by local legends Pony Boy, Rose Butch, Rich Elle and the return of Beardonce.

11pm–3am (after the fireworks at English Bay). Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. This is a free event. facebook.com/events/264380153970388