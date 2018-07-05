Out in Vancouver: July 5–11, 2018

Thursday, July 5

Dancing On The Edge

This year’s Dancing On The Edge showcases over 30 performances featuring dancers and choreographers from around the world. The festival includes full-length and mixed-bill programs, as well as site-specific works.

Runs until Saturday, July 14. For more info and tickets, visit Dancing On The Edge.

The Dance Teacher

The Dance Teacher follows the life of well-respected dance teacher Justin Belmar, from his time at school up to his conviction of sexual abuse. Justin claims he is innocent — but can he be trusted? Audience talk back follows the performance.

7:30–9pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $20–$30 online. For more info, additional showtimes and tickets, visit Facebook.

Bratpack

You know what they say: if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck . . . who gives a fuck. It’s been hotter than ten hells this week, so why not hop into the cool, pond-scummed waters of Bratpack. With five ducky drag queens flapping their wings to the musical stylings of DJ Nick Bertossi, it’s gonna be a refreshing and disgusting night.

11:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, July 6

Wet & Wild

Need a sexy waterworks show while getting your groove on? Shake your butt to the beats from DJs Del Stamp and Nick Bertossi, and enjoy go-go boys splashing around in a watery “entertainment cube.”

9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.

Frisky Girl Show

Ready to get frisky? Sienna Blaze and DJ Miss M headline this monthly party that includes a frisky show before turning into a night of sinful dancing.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit The Junction.

Hyper Drag: Round 4

Alma Bitches hosts a night of hyper queens — heterosexual, cisgender women who perform as drag queens. Catch these women tear up the stage for another night of exploding femininity.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $8. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, July 7

West End Summer Art Market

The outdoor market that’s around until the weather goes south. Come on out and meet your neighbours, buy some art, support local artists and enjoy a sunny afternoon.

10am–6pm. Jim Deva Plaza, 1200 Bute St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Khatsahlano Street Party

The 2018 Khatsahlano Street Party returns to West 4th Avenue. Join in from Burrard to MacDonald streets for 10 blocks of amazing music, food and fun.

11am–9pm. West 4th Ave and Burrard St. Free entrance. For more info and performance schedules, visit Facebook.

Mabel League At The Nat

Mabel League Fastpitch invites you to Nat Bailey Stadium to catch a Vancouver Canadians game. Bring the family out for a day of drinks and baseball, and catch a fireworks show right after.

7–10pm. Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario St. Tickets $13.50 online. For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.

Backdoor Victoria

Backdoor goes on the move for Victoria Pride. This pop-up party, hosted by the Vancouver Arts and Leisure Society, takes over an abandoned club and transforms it into a queer dance haven. All welcome.

9pm. Location to be disclosed to ticket holders. Tickets $25 online. For more info and tickets, visit Backdoor Victoria.

Sunday, July 8

Commercial Drive Car Free Day

Park your car far, far away for this community celebration. Spanning Grandview to Venables streets, this festival showcases some of the best food, art and talent that Commercial Drive has to offer.

12pm–7pm. Commercial Drive, Venables Street to North Grandview Street. For more info, visit Facebook.

Queer ASL Summer Classes

Learn American Sign Language in a safe space. Designed for people who have no previous (or very little) experience with ASL, this course covers learning the alphabet, spelling, introductions and more.

6pm. Classes run for eight weeks in various locations. PWYC. For more info and registration, visit Facebook.

Skinny Legends

Get up and close with the OG henny herself. RuPaul’s Drag Race alumna Stacy Layne Matthews headlines Skinny Legends, and will be joined by a bevy of local queens strutting the stage.

8pm–12am. The London Pub, 700 Main St. Tickets $45 online. For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.

Monday, July 9

Moist Mondays

Misty Meadows-Gurl is gonna beat back the Monday blues with nothing but grit and eleganza. A rotating cast of drag talent joins Misty on stage for this weekly drag show.

11pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Moist Monday.

Tuesday, July 10

Launch

Looking to try something new or hone an act? Launch promises an inclusive open mic night for performers of any genre and experience level. Or sit back in the audience and take in the show.

7:30pm–9pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. For more info, visit Launch.

Wednesday, July 11

Bingo 4 Life

A rotating duo of drag queens host this bawdy evening of bingo, with proceeds going toward the Vancouver Friends For Life Society. DJ Del Stamp spins tunes in between dropping balls and bingo calls.

7:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. PWYC. For more info, visit Facebook.