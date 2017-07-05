Out in Vancouver: July 6–12, 2017

Thursday, July 6

Hide & Peek: A Childhood Retrospective of ’80s Homophobia

This art exhibition takes us back to the ’80s, when LGBT people suffocated politely in the closet as nostalgia for some supposed “good old days” before the sexual revolution threatened the legitimacy of the gay movement.

9am–8pm. Trees Dispensary, 546 Yates St, Victoria. Exhibition runs until Monday, July 10. No cover. facebook.com/events/582785452109618

A Queer Love Story

Pioneering lesbian author Jane Rule, of the 1964 novel Desert of the Heart, and Rick Bébout, co-editor of Xtra’s predecessor, the groundbreaking gay liberation newspaper The Body Politic, exchanged letters every month until Rule’s death in 2007 on Galiano Island. Written just before and during the age of AIDS, the letters capture a critical moment in time through affectionate correspondence, intellectual sparring and spirited debate. Tonight, come hear a reading from some of those letters and feel what the authors meant to each other.

7–9pm. Little Sister’s, 1238 Davie St. No cover. facebook.com/UBCPress/

Friday, July 7

Too Queer: A Bi Visibility Cabaret

“There have been too many moments they have been told they don’t exist,” says organizer Katie Sly, artist-in-residence with Vancouver’s Frank theatre company, of the bisexual community. Sly’s Too Queer project is a bi-coastal celebration of the oft-ignored B in LGBT, with burlesque, music and dance.

Doors 7:30pm, performance 8pm. Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main St. Tickets $20 regular, $10 student at facebook.com/events/1422123701177059/.

Theatre Under The Stars

TUTS is back. The not-for-profit organization has spent over 75 years bringing works of song and dance to Stanley Park. Tonight opens with Mary Poppins, and it’s so much more than just a night at the theatre; if you play your cards right it could also be a little trip to the trails during intermission. Mary Poppins alternates with The Drowsy Chaperone until Saturday, August 19.

8pm. Malkin Bowl, 610 Pipeline Rd, Stanley Park. Tickets $30–$49 and schedule at tuts.ca/.

Visible

For the first time — ever — Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar, Mr and Ms Cobalt winners and reigning queens Kendall Gender and Karmella Barr all come together (no, not like that) to host a night dedicated to celebrating diversity, visibility and culture. Come celebrate awareness of minorities within the LGBTQ2+ community. Special guest performances by South East and Maiden China — join in and be visible.

9pm. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $5 at the door. facebook.com/events/143022622939702

Tropicaliente Beach Party

I am the first to admit my summer beach body has not arrived yet; I’ve been waiting for delivery since 2009, but after a few cocktails can anyone really tell the difference? Partyfunvan is back just in time for the summer heat to bring tropical vibes and caliente weather — that’s all anyone needs to have an epic night. Dress code is summer-ish, tropical and beachy. Let your imagination go with the tropical flow. You can never have too little on at a beach party. Everyone is welcome.

9:30pm–3am. XYYVR, 12316 Bute St. $6 cover at the door. facebook.com/events/1837571209894345

Frisky Friday

I seem to be frisky most days in the summer, so maybe this would be better called Freaky Friday — but then it would probably be a Del Stamp night. Join in the first Friday of every month as DJ Miss M hits the decks while the Frisky Girls, Sienna Blaze and Kendall Gender, dazzle you with numbers.

9:30pm–3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. $5 cover at the door. junctionpub.com/events/frisky-friday-2017-07-07/

XY Friday

I haven’t heard too much lately from Vancouver’s club baby and drag performer Berlin, but don’t let that fool you. It’s not like the old doll has been sitting at home eating bon bons until her backside is the size of mine — she still looks like a two (that’s dress size not performance; there she is a 10.) Check her out for yourself at XY Fridays where she not only hosts but knocks your panties off with her numbers: and then she keeps them.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. whatsonqueerbc.com/#event|xy-fridays-with-berlin|63056

Saturday, July 8

Pride Starring Allan Morgan

This show is for the young gay, the un-gay and the jaded queen in all of us — which pretty well sums up everyone I know. Written and performed by Vancouver actor Allan Morgan, and directed by Mindy Parfitt, Pride was selected and presented during The Shift Theatre’s Passion Project at the Firehall Theatre in early June. This solo show about the connections between one man’s life and the Pride movement is well worth a little jaunt out of the West End.

Doors 7pm, show 8:30pm. The Stage in Mission, 32998 1st Ave, Mission. Tickets $10 advance online or $15 at door. thestageinmission.ca/

Funeral Parade of Roses

One of the freakiest shows I have seen, and I am not easily impressed. Just look at my friends (just kidding, no hate mail please!). This show influenced Stanley Kubrick in A Clockwork Orange, so we are in good company. This loose adaptation of Oedipus Rex, unapologetically set in Tokyo’s gay and drag-queen subculture, centres on Eddie, a cute, trans club hostess who’s bedding the boss while dethroning the club’s reigning queen. For a total mind-blowing night see it as a special double bill with A Clockwork Orange on July 10 and 13.

7pm Saturday, 8pm Sunday, 6:30pm Monday and Thursday for double bill, ending Friday, July 14. Cinematheque, 1131 Howe St. Tickets $11 single bill, $16 double bill. thecinematheque.ca/funeral-parade-of-roses

VML Social

You may think PJs is having a religious experience when you see the St Andrew’s Cross arriving tonight, but when you hear the screams from the flogging you’ll know something else is going on. This impact play demo night will be enough to turn an altar boy gay. Bring your own favourite flogger, paddle or implement to the social or borrow a brother’s and try out some new techniques. There is also a bootblack in case you sigh when you look at your boots, your puppy hood is looking worn, or your harness less holdable. Fresh meat is always welcome.

8–11pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. $5 cover after 9pm. facebook.com/VancouverMenInLeather/.

Lick Club: 3 Years of Queers

It’s been three years since the resurrection of all the underground queer vibes you loved years ago at the Lick Club. Tonight features a special drag show to celebrate how far they have come, starring Ilona, Cleopatra Compton and Boy Troye as well as DJs Krista and Skylar Love. Free pool, arcade games, board games and pub vibes on the upper level with dancing and party vibes on the lower level. How can you not have fun?

10pm–3am. The Hindenburg, 23 west Cordova St. Cover $8 at door. facebook.com/events/1906955256191744

Sunday, July 9

Love Is In The Air

Last chance at that out-of-town Pride fling before Vancouver Pride hits and you have to be good around your partner. Not that any of us do that. Join AIDS Vancouver Island, Queer Peers, Screw Crew and all the rest to walk together in this year’s Victoria Pride parade. Everyone is welcome. Show the community how brave, proud, and beautiful we are! Come celebrate afterwards at the Pride Festival. The event has info-booths, free entertainment, vendors, food trucks, a kid’s play area, and, of course, a beer garden.

10:30am join the march at Broad St and Pandora Ave in Victoria, parade starts at 11am. Pride Festival is at 1:30pm at Macdonald Park, right downtown. facebook.com/events/2167196623506951

Out For Kicks Mid-Summer Social

Many a time I’ve watched the Out For Kicks soccer games from the sidelines, but for some reason I could never tell you the score. I can tell you which team had the tiniest shorts. Check them out for yourself up close and personal at the OFK Mid-Summer social. Teams will also have a chance to compete against each other in a friendly off-the-field competition. Come and join in the fun but don’t get in the way of my vision.

2–6pm. Numbers, 1042 Davie St. $5 entry includes a drink. facebook.com/outforkicks/

Sanctuary ABBA Tribute

Beauty and the Beard is what this should be called, as Berlin and Alma bring you an extra special ABBA episode of Sanctuary. You all know the words by heart so sing along to the classics with these amazing queens. Get into those closets and dust off your best ABBA outfits and bell bottoms. See all you Dancing Queens there. Maybe even Muriel’s Wedding will be on the screens.

Doors 6pm, show 11pm, DL til 3am. 1181, 1181 Davie St. $2 cover. facebook.com/events/1970263669874061

Monday, July 10

QueerProv 11th Anniversary Show

Wow, 11 years of QueerProv! Josh Rimer must have been six when it started. Are you shaving yet, Josh? QueerProv will be celebrating with fun and frolic, hosted by the amazing Sarah Dawn Pledge. Come see the favourite QueerProv performers you have grown to know and love over the years.

8–10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/events/491596481181649.

Wednesday, July 12

Gays and Games: LGBTQ Pub Night

There’s nothing a gay man likes better than playing games — at least where I’m concerned. Thankfully, tonight will be more boardgames than psychological tricks. Come have fun and relive some memories of games long past. Plus, you’re in a pub near the Skytrain station for an easy ride home.

6–9pm. Terminal Pub, 115 12th St, New Westminster. $2 donation entrance. meetup.com/GaysandGamesNW/events/240410758/