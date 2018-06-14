Out in Vancouver June 14–20, 2018

Thursday, June 14

Welcome Reception

QMUNITY is throwing a reception to welcome Osmel B Guerra Maynes as its new executive director. Join the team, supporters, allies and community members for an afternoon of cocktails and delicious canapés. Welcome QMUNITY’s newest executive director, meet staff and board members and make some new friends — or just catch up with old friends you haven’t seen in a while.

4–6pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Free event. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 15

Uncle Janes: Crystal Queer Comedy

Vancouver’s newest improv comedy show brings together an ensemble cast of queer-identifying funny folks in a safe, supportive environment. This free drop-in jam is hosted by Jill Lockley and is reserved for LGBT performers. No experience required.

7–9:30pm. Little Mountain Comedy, 195 East 26th Ave. Tickets $10 at the door. For more info, visit Facebook.

BenDeLaCreme: Fierce Queen

Nark Magazine Presents Fierce Queen Vancouver, a drag competition and live reading extravaganza. Watch Vancouver’s hottest and newest drag performers get read for filth. With special guest judge and performer BenDeLaCreme, judges Arson Nicki and Berlin Stiller, and guest host Gluttony.

8pm–2am. Rickshaw Theatre, 254 E Hastings St. Tickets $32 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Better Days

DJ Beaubien joins Luis Machuca on the decks at this chic new venue, spinning uplifting house music all night long. Hear vocals that inspire the mood and enlighten your soul, and the house rhythms that will take you home.

10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 16

Queers and Beers: Summer Edition

Same amazing people, great new space. Come kick off the sunny season at this crowd-favourite jam. There’s everything you love: specialty beers, a pool table, video games, food trucks, DJs spinning, and a new, larger tropical beer garden.

5–10pm. Eastside Studios Warehouse, 550 Malkin Ave. Tickets $9 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Out For Kicks Garden Party

Summer has come early, and Out For Kicks Soccer Club is inviting you to come out and enjoy the sunshine. Come meet the inclusive LGBT soccer league and enjoy a burger at their mid-season social.

5–9pm. Second Beach, 8501 Stanley Park Dr. Tickets $5 For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.

Pride In Art Exhibition

The Pride in Art Society produces, presents and exhibits work that pushes boundaries and initiates dialogue. This exhibit is part of the Queer Arts Festival (QAF), an annual festival organized by fellow artists. This visual art exhibition honours its founder, two-spirit artist Robbie Hong, and 20 years of Pride in Art. The show runs from tonight until Wednesday, June 27.

7pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. Tickets $5 at the door, $2 online. For more info, visit Pride In Art.

Queer Arts Festival

It’s the tenth anniversary of the Queer Arts Festival. This year’s visual art exhibition, DECADEnce, challenges viewers to question what we choose to celebrate. The festival includes a curated visual art exhibition, performing arts series, workshops, artist talks, panels and media art screenings all centred around the festival theme. This year’s festival begins with Art Party, and runs until Thursday, June 28.

7–10pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. For more info, visit Queer Arts Festival.

Spank 12

Vancouver Art and Leisure and Sin City Fetish Night present SPANK, the notorious, multi-area fetish party where anything goes and all are welcome. Join a coalition of kink aficionados, attendees and DJs from across the city, united for one night of sweaty fun and pleasure.

9pm. Vancouver Art and Leisure, 101 W 6th Ave. Tickets $34. For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.

Man Up Presents: Rookies of the Year

There’s a brand new venue and a lot of new talent. Showcasing an exciting new generation of boundary breaking drag talent, Man Up has put together an all-star cast of emerging rookies from around the city. Come down and vote for your fave performance. Hosted by Ponyboy and last year’s winner, Anne Xiety, with DJs Easy Bake Coven and Softieshan.

9pm–2am. Eastside Studios Warehouse, 550 Malkin Ave. Cover $10. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wild Fruit

This is it, folks — Flygirl’s last party at the Odyssey before the venue closes its doors for good. Join the party to end all parties with the iconic DJ Miss M, spinning R&B, hip-hop, dance and more. It’s going to be epic.

10pm–2am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $10 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, June 17

Eastside Flea Spring Market

Where better to find a curious daddy than at a flea market during Father’s Day? Find your perfect dad and score some great bargains — the market features over 50 local vendors, rotating food trucks, seasonal drink specials, artisan showrooms, pinball, door prizes, great tunes, cute dogs and the nicest folks around.

11am–5pm. Eastside Flea, 1024 Main St. Admission $3. For more info, visit Facebook.

WESA and Mable League Picnic In The Park

The West End Slo-Pitch Association and Mabel League Fastpitch are joining forces for a picnic in the park. Join them for a casual game — one inning fast-pitch, one inning slo-pitch — and then a lot of mingling and baseball war stories. WESA is a queer-focused, slo-pitch league that organizes softball games for C and D division players. The Mabel League caters to lesbians, bisexual women, queer women, trans people and women allies, providing a place to learn and play recreational fast-pitch softball at the D level.

2–5pm. Strathcona Park, 857 Malkin Ave. Free admission. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, June 18

Transfixed

Transfixed is a curatorial collection of films that explore the ways trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists avoid violence. Each artist within the collective examines howstate violence is perpetuated onto their bodies. The works examine white supremacy, transphobia, violence against femmes and colonialism both at home and abroad.

7pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 roundhouse Mews. Tickets $10-$12 online.

Tuesday, June 19

Camera Obscura: Hungry Ghosts

Watch the world premiere of Lesley Ewen’s new work, co-produced with the frank theatre company. Camera Obscura is a look into artist Paul Wong’s early years and the project that launched his career, “Murder Research.” Wong is visited by hungry ghosts from his past: the subject of his most celebrated piece, and his former creative partner. These spectres force him to take stock of his past actions — but will they help him release his grief, or will they seek revenge?

7pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. Tickets $30 online.

Wednesday, June 20

Bingo 4 Life

Join host Carlotta Gurl and her special guest co-hosts for Bingo For Life, featuring DJ Del Stamp on hand to keep the party going. This extravaganza is filled with brilliant prizes, cheap drinks and snappy drag queens. To date, Bingo For Life has raised over $300,000 for the Friends For Life Society.

7:30–9:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Free admission, but donations are encouraged. For more info, visit Facebook.