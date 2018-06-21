Out in Vancouver: June 21–27, 2018

Thursday, June 21

Rope Bondage Basics

Looking to get into the knotty world of bondage? Come learn how to safely and skillfully tie several versatile knots that can serve as the building blocks for all sorts of scenes. Bring your own rope if you have it. Attend with a partner or get paired up.

7:30pm–9:30pm. The Art Of Loving, 369 W Broadway St. Tickets $35 online.

I Am Not A Girl

Catch the debut of I Am Not A Girl. Born in the ’70s, Erica’s journey of self-discovery takes her through a world of drugs and lesbian encounters. After wrestling with questions about her gender, Erica faces a gauntlet of physical, emotional and spiritual challenges in order to become Eric.

8pm. Vancouver Culture Lab, 1895 Venables St. Tickets $15–$20. For more info, visit The Clutch.

Friday, June 22

Diva’s

Sienna Blaze hosts a night of drag at Diva’s Check out some of Vancouver’s best drag acts, with DJ Drew spinning all night long.

9:30pm–3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Junction Pub.

Matthew Presidente Band Live

Singer-songwriter Matthew Presidente showcases a new single “Be Patient,” and plays a few jams for the crowd.

9:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $8 online, $10 at door.

Saturday, June 23

East Side Pride

Need a family-friendly afternoon in the sun? Celebrate East Side Pride with local performers, a community market and fast bites from a food truck.

11am–6pm. Grandview Park, 1657 Charles St. Free event. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sweet Bubbling Nights

Get into the sweet sounds: soul, Motown, funk, showtunes and drag shows are on the set list for this unique showcase. Proceeds from this event benefit the LGBT Pulse Memorial Scholarship.

8–10:30pm. Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton St. Tickets $35. For more info, visit Facebook.

Underwear Party

Wear your sexiest underwear, jockstrap or whatever skivvies look good on you, and prepare to have a blast. Clothes check-in available.

9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. For more info, visit Pumpjack.

Bossy: Femme Powered Hip Hop

Come and get sweaty on the dancefloor while shaking it to Beyoncé. Bossy is an inclusive dance party celebrating women and queer artists in hip hop.

10:30pm–2am. Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main St. Tickets $8 online, $12 at door. For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.

Sunday, June 24

Plaza Patio Party

Who needs an excuse to party when you have a gorgeous patio? Enjoy a Sunday afternoon (or nurse your Saturday night hangover) with good sunshine, cold drinks and Vancouver’s hottest DJs.

2pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Skin & Metal: Homoerotic Music Theatre Works

This concert honours composer Barry Truax. In a 30-year retrospective his work, Skin & Metal explores gender, sexuality and technology through the lens of music. Part of the Queer Arts Festival.

7–9pm. Roundhouse Community Arts Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. Tickets $20–$30. For more info and tickets, visit Queer Arts Festival.

Monday, June 25

Trivia Night At Junction

Looking for a fun night of trivia? Try your luck at this popular trivia night in the Village, or just get drunk at the bar. Either way, guaranteed fun!

7:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Carly Rae Jepsen Live With VSO

Call me maybe, string section? Carly Rae Jepsen plays her newest hits and some of her classics with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

8pm. Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, 500–843 Seymour St. Tickets $42–$85 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Dick Safari

Del Stamp and Alma Bitches want to see some dick in this amateur stripping contest. Take home a cash prize if you win! And if you don’t win, keep the tips you made while on stage.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5 after 11pm. For more info, visit Junction Pub.

Tuesday, June 26

Queersum: Karin Lee Exhibit

Part of the Queer Arts Festival, Queersum showcases three of Karin Lee’s media works: a two-channel remix of her classic 16mm film My Sweet Peony Remix; Portrait of a Girl, a documentary shot in Beijing; and Small Pleasures, a period drama set in Barkerville, BC.

12–6pm. 425–268 Keefer St. No admission fee. For more info and additional showtimes, visit Queer Arts Festival.

Shame Spiral

Break out of your Tuesday doldrums. Peach Cobblah takes over her favourite cocktail lounge for a night of drag, perverse games and stories that will have you feeling better about your own life and choices.

10pm–3am. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, June 27

Making Love To A Trans Woman: Live Demo

Have a trans partner and got some questions when it comes to sex? This workshop gives you a safe space to learn about having sex with trans people, and includes a live sex demonstrations by adult film performer Olivia Cutie.

7–9:30pm. The Art Of Loving, 369 W Broadway St. Tickets $50. For more info and tickets, visit Art Of Loving.

The Barron Gurl Show

You know what they say: why settle for one drag queen when you can have two. Isolde N Barron and Carlotta Gurl team up to give audience members a night of drag tunes and stunning performances.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.