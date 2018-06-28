Out in Vancouver: June 28–July 4, 2018

Thursday, June 28

Glitter Is Forever

It’s a queer karaoke jam for the Queer Arts Festival’s final blowout party. Revel in community, refreshments and karaoke with glitter.

7pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Glitter is Forever.

The Smoke Show: Final Night

Under the direction of Jen Oleksiuk, this show features a cast of eight female dancers in a modern cabaret with timeless choreography and provocative seduction.

8pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $22 online. For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.

My Funny Valentine

In February 2008, a 15-year-old boy asked a male classmate to be his valentine. The next day, that classmate shot and killed him. My Funny Valentine explores the tragedy and its lasting effects on a community.

8pm. Centre Stage, Surrey City Hall, 13450–104 Ave, Surrey. Tickets $25–$35 online. For more info and tickets, visit Zeezee Theatre.

Eh! A Royal Mounted Extravaganza

Mina Mercury and Sienna Blaze present Eh! A Royal Mounted Extravangza. Enjoy songs made famous by Canadian artists. Special guests include Myria Le Noir and DJ Nick Bertossi.

9:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 29

Aloha Party

Dress up in your best luau or tropical gear and come to dance all night long with Kendall Gender. All welcome.

9:30pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 30

Queer As Funk

Queer as Funk brings classic Motown, funk and soul music for an outdoor party. Jam and groove under the evening sky and enjoy the hot weather and even hotter horns.

5:15pm. David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Boulevard. Free event. For more info, visit Queer As Funk.

Molly’s Comedy Cabaret

Join Molly Wilson for a Canada Day birthday bash with games, cake and prizes. Plus, Molly takes the stage with a wide selection of tunes.

7pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. PWYC. For more info, visit Facebook.

Glam & Glitter Ball

A part of Surrey Pride, this show stars queer cabaret troupe Caravan of Glam and First Nations comedian Chuck Cease.

8pm. Blackbird Hall, 10768 King George Blvd, Surrey. Tickets $25 online. For more info and tickets, visit Glam Glitter Ball.

Ruff Black Canada Day

The men of Ruff are back to show you how to party on a long weekend. Performances by Mr Ruff 2018 Stephen, and plenty of other meaty men.

9pm–3am. Celebrities Underground, 1022 Davie St. Tickets $15 online or $20 at the door. For more info and tickets, visit Celebrities.

Sunday, July 1

Victoria Pride

Victoria Pride celebrates inclusiveness, accessibility and diversity all week long, ending with the annual Pride parade on July 8.

Victoria Pride runs until Sunday, July 8. For more info and events, visit Victoria Pride.

Absolution BBQ: PFLAG

Celebrate Canada Day and support PFLAG Vancouver. Enjoy burgers and drinks, a silent auction, a 50/50 draw and even more games. Plus, DJ Del Stamp and Conni Smudge keep the fun times going.

3–7pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Tickets $10 at door. For more info, visit Facebook.

Babes On Babes

Celebrate the amazing talent in Vancouver’s queer community. Party all night long: with three rooms and eight DJs, there’s sure to be a track that will get you bumping.

10pm–2am. Fortune Sound Club, 147 E Pender St. Cover $15. For more info, visit Facebook.

Cirque Du So Gay

It’s like the circus, but gayer. Ringmaster Nadya Business takes centre stage with Berlin for a night of sexy aerial acrobatics and some clowning around.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $7. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, July 2

Frisky Girl Show

Sienna Blaze and DJ Miss M invite you to dance the night away. The night’s lineup also includes plenty of local talent for your Monday night enjoyment.

9:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.

Moist Mondays

Modern drag, a lot of laughs and even a little glamour. Performances by your host and Vancouver’s reigning Empress 47 Misty Meadows-Gurl and a rotating cast of drag talent.

11pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Moist Mondays.

Tuesday, July 3

Dirty Little Secrets

A night of improv inspired by an audience full of tawdry secrets. The hit improv show running in New York City’s East Village comes to Vancouver. Brave enough to drop your secret into the jar?

7:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $10 online, $15 at the door. For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, July 4

TUTS

Theatre Under the Stars brings Cinderella and 42nd Street to Stanley Park. Settle in among the trees and grab some concessions before settling in for a show. Runs until Saturday, August 18.

8pm. Malkin Bowl, 610 Pipeline Road, Stanley Park. Tickets $30–$49 online. For more info and tickets, visit Theatre Under The Stars.

The Davie Village Experience

What says Wednesdays better than Whistler and drag queens? Dance to rump-shaking beats from DJ Del Stamp, then enjoy a bevy of drag queens, featuring Alma B Itches.

9pm–2am. Moe Joe’s Nightclub, 4115 Golfer’s Approach, Whistler. Tickets $10 online. For more info and tickets, visit Facebook.