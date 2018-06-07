Out in Vancouver June 7–13

Thursday, June 7

The Quad Comedy

Enjoy some “playful, innovative improv” from the Quad Comedy troupe.

7–8:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $8. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, June 8

Queer Prom: The Enchanted Forest

LGBT youth 13-24 are welcome at the second annual Queer Prom. The theme this year is “Enchanted Forest.”

6–9pm. Youth Space of South Surrey/White Rock, 1845 154th St. Entrance is free, but registration is required here. For more info, visit Facebook.

Gays Of Our Lives

Leave your soaps for a day and join the Vancouver Men’s Chorus as they bring you “The Gays of Our Lives.” Featuring the influences from Cole Porter to Freddie Mercury and Frank Ocean and more. Show runs from June 8-16.

8–10pm. Performance Works, 1218 Cartwright St. Tickets $45–50 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 9

Strut 2018

An annual walk-a-thon to raise money to support Foundation of Hope’s efforts towards charities supporting LGBT refugees and newcomers. Get on your best heels and register today.

11am: Pre-walk speakers and a warm-up. 12pm: 1-mile walk begins. Sunset Beach, 1155 Beach Ave. For more info, visit Facebook.

Nanaimo Pride Parade and Festival

Nanaimo’s Pride parade gets started at noon on Saturday. After the parade, enjoy music, drag and more in Maffeo Sutton Park.

12–5:30pm. Downtown Nanaimo and Maffeo-Sutton Park. Free admission. For more info, visit Facebook.

BC NDP Pub Social With Spencer Chandra Herbert

Spencer Herbert, the BC NDP MLA for the West End, is holding a “casual social” chat with drinks at The Junction. Accompanied minors welcome.

3–5pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

31st Wesa Pageant

“Dust off your best frocks, brush out that wig and get ready” for this fabulous drag event which raises money for the West End Softball Association.

7–11pm. Celebrities, 1022 Davie St. Tickets $20 at Top Drawers, 809 Davie St & Barrette Salon, 1318 Hornby St. For more info, visit Facebook.

The Eastside Choir Show

The Eastside Choir presents pop and Broadway favourites, hosted by the legendary Karmella Barr. Perfect for a date night.

8–10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $20 online or $25 at the door. For more info, visit Facebook.

Vancouver Men In Leather Social

The theme for Vancouver Men in Leather’s social this month is “trades,” so bring your “blue collar work garb.” If you’re in the trades, “come straight from work (and skip the shower).”

8–11pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. For more info, visit Facebook.

Cirque-So-Gay

Nanaimo’s official Pride after-party must be seen to be believed. This “non-sugar free party is absolutely dripping with circus treats.” Circus performers, cage dancers, DJs and more. Part of the cost of every ticket goes to the Nanaimo Pride Society.

10pm–2am. Evolve Nightclub, 241 Skinner St, Nanaimo. Tickets $20 at the door. For more info, visit Facebook.

Lick Club

Erica Dee and guest DJ ManyBothans (aka Jess of Body Party) provide the tunes for this month’s edition of queer dance party Lick.

10pm–3am. The Hindenburg, 23 Cordova St W. Cover $10. For more info, visit Lick Club.

Sunday, June 10

The Cher Show

Bonnie Kilroe hosts this show celebrating “Cher through the ages.” See how good you are at Cher trivia and enjoy the special guests.

7:30–10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $15. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, June 11

Moist Mondays

Most Mondays seem to be damp these days, but Misty Meadows-Gurl makes it downright soaking. Moist Mondays is about “creative modern drag, a lot of laughs, not-so-serious art and sometimes even a little glamour.” Hosted by Misty Meadows-Gurl with guests every week.

11pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Moist Mondays.

Tuesday, June 12

Drag Club

Gluttony lip-sync-battles Dust and Molly Poppinz takes on Synthia Kiss at this month’s Drag Club.

9pm–2am. Railway Stage and Beer Café, 579 Dunsmuir St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, June 13

VML and Chicken

Looking to meet a great group of guys, make some friends and learn about leather? Check out Vancouver Men in Leather’s weekly Wings Wednesday Social. Grab some wings at The Junction at 6pm and continue the party at The Pumpjack around 8pm.

6–10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. For more info, visit Facebook.