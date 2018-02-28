Out in Vancouver: March 1–7, 2018

Thursday, March 1

Growing Room 2018: A Feminist Literary Festival

Growing Room is Room magazine‘s literary festival, a celebration of diverse Canadian writers and artists featuring more than 40 writers in 30 events. Check online for a full listing of writers, workshops, venues and times.

Festival runs until Sunday, March 4. Roommagazine.com

Red Ribbon Breakfast

Network with other busy professionals at this hour-long breakfast, and learn about the work Positive Living BC does in the community. This is a free event, but you will receive a fundraising pitch — donations are appreciated but not obligatory.

7am. Hyatt Regency, 655 Burrard St. RSVP by email or call 604-893-2282.

Bratpack Season 4

They’re back: part glamour, part brat and all sex. The hot girls of the infamous Bratpack are here to blow you away every Thursday with live episodes of the hottest show in the Village. With music by the hunky Nick Bertossi, you won’t even leave your seat for the bathroom.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $6. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, March 2

Yoga With HIM

Winter is over and you have just five short months to get that body flexible enough for all your Pride dates. Every Friday, HIM provides the place and all you have to do is provide the body — as well as a mat, water and a lot of energy. Soon those legs will go over your head faster than a Carlotta cartwheel. Classes are open to all levels.

7–8:30pm. Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie St. Sessions are free but rely on your generous donations: most give $5–$10. Info from HIM.

Frisky Friday

Sienna Blaze can get frisky like the best of them; she just chooses to do it in public. Featuring some amazing talent from our city, this show is super hot. Check out the show and then dance the night away with one of the top lesbian DJs in North America, Miss M, the resident DJ for the Dinah Shore Weekend. Does the current generation even know who Dinah Shore was? Hmmm.

9:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.

9 Lives: A Drag Show About Death

A Conni Smudge Lifetime Movie of the Week concept? No, you’re about to experience something completely different. This show will take you on a journey through the minds of nine drag performers as they explore death. Don’t wait for these artists to die before you appreciate their art; come see a more vulnerable side of drag performance.

10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $9. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, March 3

Meet Mabel

Attention female ball players itching to get on the mound: the pre-season mixer for the Mabel League baseball season is here. The Mabel League welcomes teams of all skill levels, and they want to make it as easy as possible for you to start a team. Email for more info or to set up a table to recruit new players.

6–10pm. Cedar Cottage Neighbourhood Pub, 3728 Clark Dr. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wild Fruit

Time to get too sexy for your shirt. The ’90s best, catchiest and most obnoxious are back with DJ Miss M. It’s a night to dance your face off, give in to your guilty pleasures, and sing into your beer bottle as Flygirl brings you another party that will rock your world.

10pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $7–$10. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, March 4

Kegger Sunday

Looking for something a little manlier than an Oscar party? Pumpjack is the place to be for men, beer, men, sex, men and dancing to some of the hottest DJs in the city. All this and not a red carpet or evening gown in sight. Specials run all day but, be warned: it fills up fast, so get there early.

2pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover. Info from Pumpjack.

Oscar Madness

Why sit at home and scream at the screen when you can do the same thing at the bar? Pick your winners and enjoy a fundraiser for Positive Living BC, while competing for a cash prize.

2:30–8:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. $15 at the door. For more info, visit Facebook.

Oscar Viewing Party

Wait, is that Joan Rivers doing the Oscars from the grave? Oops, my mistake, the makeup is the same but this queen is Conni Smudge back for her annual Oscar Award Party and Red Carpet Dish. This year is the 90th — of the Oscars, people, not the Smudge.

3–10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Commercial Drag 3

Drag queens and comics and food, oh my! This is the first in a series of comedy shows at which drag queens, kings and things do stand up. Welcome Dust, Misty Meadows, Claire Pollock and more.

8–9:30pm. The Penny, 1601 Commercial Dr. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, March 5

QueerProv Workshop

Looking to learn some new tricks or hone your improv skills? You’ve practised long enough in the bathroom mirror; join in a workshop that will actually get you places. This drop-in workshop — every two weeks, open to the community — is facilitated by QueerProv performers and plenty of guest teachers to help heighten and expand your improv skills.

5:30pm. Qmunity, 1170 Bute St. $10 drop in. For more info, visit Facebook.

HIM Condom Packing Party

If you haven’t noticed, HIM condom parties are now the best stitch-n-bitch event around thanks to host Boy Spence and a rotating group of co-hosts. Tonight, you will have a chance to work with the Rhinestone Phoenix charity as you all happily stuff condoms and lube into tiny packages. It’s an effortless way to volunteer time to harm reduction while having low-key fun and good chats, and enjoying free yummy pizza.

6–9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Still All By Myself

The first show was such a rousing success that these actors have decided to subject themselves to another round of solo scenes. The actors will appear on stage alone and they can only use the help of the technical booth and the audience. It’s an improviser’s greatest fear. Hosted by Michael Sousa and featuring Sarah Dawn Pledge, Maya Ritchey, David Borja and many more.

10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tuesday, March 6

Magic Mic

The hottest open mic in the West End — sorry, no strippers, that was the movie. Calling all comedians, musicians and all performance acts. Steev Letts and Oli Maughan are thrilled to host Magic Mic open mic every Tuesday. Set length is five minutes, so get your material ready and take a chance.

7:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, March 7

Extra Wednesdays

The only extra I have ever done on a Wednesday is on my 649 lottery ticket, but I now know I’ve been missing out, because 1181’s Wednesday DJ is hot as hell and has an international flare with a sound that will rock you to your core. DJ Rafael Calvente knows how to get your inner self moving in ways you could never imagine.

11pm–3am. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.