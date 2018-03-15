Out in Vancouver: March 15–21, 2018

Thursday, March 15

Good In Bread

Youthco’s Mpowerment Fraser, a “trans-inclusive and gender-affirming program by and for young men and gender diverse folks who are gay, bi, Two-Spirit or queer,” is hosting a night where you can chat and munch on some free food, provided by Cob’s Bread.

6:30–9:30pm. Lower Mainland Purpose Society, 40 Begbie St., New Westminster. Free event. Info on Facebook.

They Are a Lesbian

A night of poetry reading with Jane Byers and Cicely-Belle Blain at the Queer Arts Festival’s new gallery, SUM.

7pm. 425–268 Keefer St. This is a free event. Info on Facebook.

Friday, March 16

Kings, Queens and a Couple of Jokers

You can take the drag queen out of Nanaimo but you can’t take the men of Nanaimo out of the drag queen — not in Conni’s case, anyway. The Nanaimo Pride Society’s third annual Burger and Beer Fundraiser and Variety Show, hosted by Conni Smudge with performances from Betty Kruger, Enya Dreams, Miss Clara Foxx and many more.

6–9:30pm. The Queens, 34 Victoria Crescent, Nanaimo. Tickets $20 at The Queens.

A Beautiful View

A story about love and friendship by acclaimed Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor, featuring Sandra Medeiros and Melissa Oei.

8–9:30pm. Kitsilano Neighbourhood House, 2305 W 7th Ave. Show runs until Sunday, March 25. Tickets $27.

Kinky Dragulous

Believe it or not, that little bundle of red fur DJ Gingerbear has come out of hibernation and will be providing the sounds, along with SIVZ, at one of the kinkiest events in town. Strict dress code! Check out the Facebook page for details. Featuring performances by South East and Coco Klein along with the Kink House of GoGo’s.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $18 on Facebook.

Wet & Wild

We’ve all drooled at the men in the shower at Wet & Wild; my lips are forever ground into the glass. But I have it on very good authority that the king of the shower scene will be appearing tonight for the first time ever. If I’m in your way, please move; I’m getting as close as I can without tasting soap.

10pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. $5 cover. Info on Facebook.

Saturday, March 17

Drag Circus

There seems to be a lot of drag for St Paddy’s weekend and Mission can’t be left out. Take some travel time and head out to see Anida Tythole in the burbs. Naughty games, shooter boys, dancing, interactive queens and plenty more to make the trip worthwhile. Besides, it’s a whole new city of potential dates to add to your travel roster.

7pm–1am. The Stage In Mission, 32998 1st Ave, Mission. $15 at the door. Info on Facebook.

St Paddy’s Day Party

It wouldn’t be a party weekend without Flygirl — one of the best parties in town for the ladies. DJs O Show and Kasey Riot will be playing dance and hip hop, and of course there will be Guinness.

10pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Tickets $7–$10 online or at the door.

Monarch

Who doesn’t want to be a queen? Tommy D’s reign is coming to an end but you might still get a chance to stroke those royal locks of hair (and no, they’re not extensions).

10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover starts at $5 with some proceeds to the DMS Charities. Info on Facebook.

Sunday, March 18

Hott Smudge Brunch

Conni’s back where it all started, back then it was Flo’s Diner. That was 20 years ago, and she’s a little older, a little larger than life and definitely a lot louder. And she’s doing what she does best — brunch (hosting, not eating.)

11am–3pm. The Firehouse Grill, 7 Victoria Rd, Nanaimo. Info on Facebook.

Commercial Drag 5: Ugly Drag

This week’s edition of Commercial Drag is trying something completely different: ugly. No haute couture here — how about skullets and trashbags?

8pm. The Penny, 1601 Commercial Dr. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Monday, March 19

Spice Girls: Drag Shadowcast

This might the closest thing you’ll get to actually seeing the Spice Girls live on stage: a live shadowcast of Spice World, featuring Vancouver’s Spice Gurlz: Jane Smoker, Gia Metric, Jem, Kendall Gender and Synthia Kiss.

9:30pm–12:30am. The Rio Theatre, 1660 E Broadway St. Tickets $15 advance or $18 at door. Info on Facebook.

Tuesday, March 20

Tales from the West End

An evening of storytelling with West End residents. This month, featured writer and artist Michael Kluckner tells stories from his recent graphic novel about West End resident Julia Henshaw.

5:30–7pm. JJ Bean, 1209 Bidwell St. free admission. Info here.

Home Run Drag Race

Scary drag has even invaded the Pumpjack. Hopefully they’ll stay out of the shower. West End Softball Association members and friend are invited for a night of fun, games and outrageous entertainment. The night ends with a drag race obstacle course where the theme is “trash bag realness.” Want to compete as a drag race contestant? Contact Colin Bell.

7–10pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Wednesday, March 21

OFK Kick-off

It’s that time of year again: Luke and Dave break out the sexiest short shorts of the Out For Kicks Soccer league. Tonight is the registration and jersey social, so come out and meet all the players and start your own fan club.

7–9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover. Info on Facebook.