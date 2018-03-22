Out in Vancouver: March 22–28, 2018

Thursday, March 22

Dining Out for Life

Eat out at participating restaurants and help raise money for people living with HIV/AIDS and coexisting illnesses. Across the Lower Mainland, participating restaurant partners will give 25 percent of their food sales to A Loving Spoonful.

Patrick Masse Live

Tonight’s show helps you to give a bit back as a benefit for Rainbow Refugee. Hosted by Conni Smudge, along with special guest Zdravko Cimbaljevic, the night will be full of surprises.

6:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $10. Info on Facebook.

Tuck It

Seven amateur drag queens compete for a $1,000 prize at this Gastown event dedicated to “fresh, hot talent.” The first of five shows is tonight, featuring Symone Says, “Vancouver’s first lady of glam.”

9pm. Are You MIA, 350 Water St. Free RSVP online and info on Facebook.

Friday, March 23

Rubbout 27

Although most of you only know how to rub one out, Rubbout 27 is the crème de la crème of the Vancouver Rubber Scene, all dripping with everything fetish. With events from “Greet the Meat” to “Nature’s Calling Play Party” and everything in between, you might want to take the next week off to recover.

Event runs from tonight until Sunday, March 24. For a full list of events, times, venues and tickets visit Rubbout 27.

Pajama Party

If rubber isn’t your thing, XY will take you in the opposite direction. Dance in your favourite pajamas, jump into the ball pit or get in a pillow fight at this sleepover night.

9:30pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $8. Info on Facebook.

Saturday, March 24

Spring Queening

It’s out to the burbs for Coquitlam’s first-ever drag show: Jakyllyn Hyde’s “Spring Queening” comes just in time for spring break and features the talents of Flannery Pajamas, Anida Tythole, Justice Du Jour, Candy Boxx and special guest star Myria LeNoir.

7–10pm. Evergreen Cultural Centre, 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam. Tickets $30.

Spring Fling 2018

Celebrate the start of spring with this formal fundraiser from OUTtv and Spectrum Events. Some of the proceeds will be donated to Out on Screen’s “Out in School’s” program, which gets students talking about bullying, homophobia and transphobia. Featuring performances by many special guests, including April O’Peel, Colin Marcus Jackson and Mz B Haven.

8pm–12am. Telus World Of Science, 1455 Quebec St. Tickets $40–$50.

Score 19: Finally Legal

It’s the Cutting Edges Gay Hockey Club’s 19th annual “Score Party,” with music, dancing and skating, plus bartenders in jockstraps. Bring your own skates or borrow a pair for free.

8pm–1am. West End Community Centre, 870 Denman St. Tickets $25 or $30 at door.

The Gay Agenda: Frat House

She’s an old married doll, a new mom and now it’s time: Peach Cobblah needs to see some new dick. Peach has moved on to a new venue for the Gay Agenda and of course there is a shower involved.

9pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $9. Info on Facebook.

Sunday, March 25

Gay Day at the Curling Club

Inspired by the “sweeping, sliding and hollering” in PyeongChang? Give curling a try with the Pacific Rim Curling League, Vancouver’s LGBT curling league. All skill levels welcome.

1–4pm. Vancouver Curling Club, 4575 Clancy Loranger Way. Free. Info on Facebook.

The Sleepy Girls Show: Guilty Pleasure Tunes

Into Nickelback? How about Creed or Theory of a Deadman? Whatever embarrassing stuff you listen to when you’re home alone, no one will judge you in this musical safe space. Hosted by Dust, with Ray Sunshine and Eva Scarlett and many others.

8pm. The Penny, 1601 Commercial Dr. Cover $5. Info on Facebook.

Drag Me to Hell

There’s always a different theme for this monthly event at The Junction, but Miss Understood is even keeping me in the dark this time, so it must be something special.

11pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. Info online.

Monday, Mar 26

Dick Safari

Del Stamp has the best job in town, checking out all the meat for Wet & Wild Fridays, DJing all the big events and hosting one of the best nights of the month with all new amateur dick every month. Granted, he has to share tonight’s duties with Alma Bitches, and that gal doesn’t like to let go of a big one. Want to win some cash? Drop trou and bare it all.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5 after 11pm. Info online.

Tuesday, March 27

Rewind

Tired of all the current music being played around town over and over? Try a night of all the hits from yesterday and relive your party nights. Original hits, original stars, and maybe a drag queen or two dropping by.

10pm–3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. No cover.

Wednesday, March 28

The Barron Gurl Show

Looking for a classy drag show with lots of fun and no drama? Well, with Carlotta Gurl and Isolde N Barron, this is not the place for you. This show is all about fun, raunchiness, sass and humour. Grab a martini or two, laugh your ass off and see some of the best drag in town.

10:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. Details online.