Out in Vancouver: March 8–14, 2018

Thursday, March 8

Rainbow Soup Social

This group makes soup every week for queer folks and allies. Get your karma going, make some new friends and help out with a great cause.

5–7:30pm. Gordon Neighbourhood House, 1019 Broughton St. Email or visit HIM to get more info or to sign up as a volunteer chef.

Beauty & The Beast

No, it’s not Tommy D and Jane Smoker’s step down just yet. Hosted by Rogue and PM, this modern take on the classic love story features performances by Isabella, Sham Pain and more.

8:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $8. Info on Facebook.

Friday, March 9

The Ryan & Amy Show

They’re like the Fred and Ethel Mertz of this century. Sketch comedy pair The Ryan and Amy Show have toured North America for over a decade, and if you haven’t caught them yet, now’s your chance. Part of the Just For Laughs Northwest Comedy Festival.

7pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $10.

Drag Camp!

Seems like this week is full of drag. We’re still waiting for summer, but it’s not too early to go to (Drag) Camp. This drag show and dance party fundraiser supports community projects like CampOUT, Intersessions, The Switch and a Gender Confirmation Surgery Fund. Drag daddy Ponyboy and That Siren Goddess are hosting, with performances from members of Man Up, Coconuts and Bananas and more.

7pm–1am. The Wise Hall, 1882 Adanac St. Tickets sliding scale $10–$20.

Hyper Drag: Round 3

Show some love to five of Vancouver’s greatest hyper queen drag performers at Alma Bitches’ third Hyper Drag night, with music by DJ Carolina Campos. Come and get some material for your Monday morning water cooler chit-chat.

10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $9. Info on Facebook.

Saturday, March 10

The Third Annual Revival Show

Just what I need to get me back on track: a good ol’ gospel show. Live and lip-synced entertainment by Gina Williams, Hope Diamond and Alma Bitches and more, plus snacks by Last Door Recovery, raffle prizes and a 50/50 draw. All proceeds go to local charities Last Door Recovery/Clean, Sober & Proud in New Westminster and EPAMA, the Court of Surrey. Remember to turn your clocks forward an hour tonight!

6–9pm. Heritage Banquet Hall, 726 12th St, New Westminster. Tickets $10 for non-EPAMA members and $5 for members. Info on Facebook.

The Tilt Returns

Is it just me or is XYYVR working their butts off bringing you all new nights? The Tilt comedy show returns, this time with special guest Dust Cwaine of the Sleepy Girls Show and Commercial Drag. Mallory Gallant and Steve Sidi are back as “the couple that everyone loves to hate and hates to love.”

7:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $10 at the door. Info on Facebook.

Queery: Cameron Esposito

Host and stand-up comic Cameron Esposito chats with inspiring queer and trans folks about their experiences with “identity, personality and the shifting cultural matrix of gender, sexuality and civil rights.”

8pm. Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main St. Tickets $15. Info on Facebook.

Tight and Shiny

Sounds like me after a Manzilian spa day. Get yourself into something tight and shiny for this month’s Vancouver Men In Leather Social. Latex, leather, rubber, spandex, vinyl, PVC — or whatever feels sexy.

8pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. Info on Facebook.

Lick Club: Nailz N Ponytailz

Lick Club is celebrating International Womxn’s Day with the Nailz N Ponytailz tour, featuring Jersey hip hop and club sounds by UNIIQU3 and Dai Burger.

10pm–4am. Hindenburg, 23 W Cordova St. Tickets $16 online.

Sunday, March 11

Self Defense

Eastside Boxing Club’s Abdul Fádel and Meego Yassin are giving free self-defense training to women, queer and non-binary folks and anyone else on the LGBT spectrum. First-timers are welcome!

2:30pm. East Side Boxing, 238 Keefer St. Please sign up in advance or arrive 20 minutes early. Info on Facebook.

Commercial Drag 4: Yikes

Into “unpredictability, drag tomfoolery, eating food and watching drag”? This is the show for you. Dust and friends bring you plenty of that and more every Sunday in East Van’s weekly drag show.

8pm–12:30am. The Penny, 1601 Commercial Dr. Food and beverages available for purchase. Info on Facebook.

Tuesday, March 13

Launch!

Launch! open mic offers a supportive space for new and experienced performers to read, sing, dance, drag, lip synch or entertain, in whatever their own style might be.

7:30pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Pleasuring Prostates: Live Demo

Where do you sign up to be the model for this live demo? In this workshop, you’ll learn about anal and prostate play for men. They’ll cover safety, toys, tools and techniques for partner and solo play — as well as help you get over any hesitation you have about exploring. Arrive on time, because late arrivals won’t be let in.

7:30pm. The Art of Loving, 369 W Broadway St. Registration $50 at The Art of Loving.

Out At The Inn

Will a lesbian couple make their life-long dream of owning a bed and breakfast in the country come true? Come see in this premiere of an original production by Karen White and Leigh Burrows.

8pm. Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Ave. Tickets $20. Show runs until March 17. Info on Facebook.

Shame Spiral: The Baby Weight Tour

I don’t know how the old doll does it: she pops out a baby boy and is already back on the circuit. The envy of every drag queen in town, I am sure. Yes, the rumours are true: Peach is back (diapers are expensive!) for her shameful return with special skinny guest Carlotta “My diet is peas” Gurl.

10pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. Info on Facebook.

Wednesday, March 14

Naloxone Training

You never know when you might need to save a life. The Take Home Naloxone (THN) program will give you the tools and training to reverse an opioid overdose.

6:30–8pm. Anvil Centre, 417-777 Columbia St, New Westminster. For more information or to register, call 604-488-1001, or email or visit HIM online.

Bingo For Life

Join Carlotta Gurl and weekly hostesses, all under the strict control of DJ Del Stamp, for a weekly round of bingo that will take your mind off everything. Everything, that is, except alcohol, horny drag queens and balls. Get your dabber ready, your ears cleaned out and keep your pie hole shut as the balls start popping. All proceeds from Bingo will help fund the Vancouver Friends For Life Society, which supports people living with HIV and other illnesses.

7:30–9pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Entrance by donation. Info on Facebook.