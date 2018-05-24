Out in Vancouver: May 24–30, 2018

Thursday, May 24

StandOUT Awards

These awards, hosted by the Vancouver Pride Society, honour “outstanding youth and emerging leaders.”

6:30–9:30pm. Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront, 1133 Hastings St W. Tickets $20 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Probability

A play/multimedia story about two women exploring different paths for their relationship. Presented by the Frank Theatre Company and produced by Dusty Foot Productions. Show runs until Sunday, May 27.

7pm Thursday, 9:30pm Friday & Saturday, 5:30pm Sunday. Historic Theatre, 1895 Venables St. Tickets $15–$20. For more info, visit Up In The Air Theatre.

The Smoke Show

The Smoke Show promises “uncomfortable intimacy, ambiguity, comedic clichés, provocative interaction and of course, wild seduction.” Directed by Jen Oleksiuk, featuring eight female dancers.

8:30pm Thursday. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Advance tickets $20 online, or $25 at the door. For more info, visit Facebook.

Friday, May 25

Stay True

John Ferrie, our amazing artist about town, has been in hiding lately, but he’s ready to show what he’s been up to with an exhibition of 25 new paintings. The exhibit opens Friday and runs until Sunday, May 27.

6–9pm. Main Space, 350 2nd Ave E. For more info, visit Facebook.

Tom Goss & Patrick Masse Live

Pop and country concert with US singer-songwriter Tom Goss and Patrick Masse, Canada’s “leading openly gay country artist.”

7pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $15 online or at the door. For more info, visit Facebook.

Diva’s

Drag show hosted by Sienna Blaze and special guests, with music by DJ Drew.

10pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit The Junction.

Saturday, May 26

Rope Bondage Workshop

Learn rope bondage basics at this workshop for beginners, covering safety, consent and knots. Come alone or with a partner or friend. Everyone is welcome.

5–7:30pm or 8–10:30pm. Kinbaku Squid Studio, 1748 Pender St E. Buzz 309 to get in. Tickets $45 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Underwear Night

Check your clothes at the door and dance at the Pumpjack’s underwear night.

9pm. The Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit the Pumpjack Pub.

Wild Fruit

It’s the end of an era: the Odyssey is closing soon, and Flygirl is throwing a party to say goodbye. Music by DJ Miss M, and the shower will be on and open to anyone who wants to dance.

10pm–2am. The Odyssey, 686 Hastings St W. Tickets $10. For more info, visit Facebook.

Non-Stop Disco Party

It’s all “retro glitz and drag whimsy” at this party with DJs Trevor Risk and Phil David, hosted by Shanda Leer. Get ready for some 70s-90s disco and vintage dance music.

10:00pm–2am. Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main St. Cover $10. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, May 27

Slam! 7

If there are balls and burgers, you can bet Conni Smudge will be there eating both. Today is the 7th annual Go Team BBQ to launch the 2018 Slo Pitch tournament baseball season. Special guest, aka The Smudge, will be on hand for comic relief and a show tune or two between balls . . . I mean burgers.

3–7pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $10 includes burger and sleeve. For more info, visit Facebook.

Legends

This drag spectacle celebrates “old school glamour and world class celebrity impersonation.” With Jaylene Tyme, the former Empress of Vancouver, plus special guests Raye Sunshine and Molly Poppinz.

8–11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, May 28

QueerProv: Star Wars Show

QueerProv presents “Han Job: A QueerWars Story.” A night of live, unscripted entertainment by queer comic, hosted by Bill Taylor.

9pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover, but reserve a seat online first. For more info, visit Facebook.

Dick Safari

Alma is on tour or on the run (I’m never sure), so Del Stamp could get into a handful of trouble tonight. Do you want to win some money? Like showing off your junk? Are there still guys in the West End who haven’t seen it? Cash prizes for first and second place, plus gifts from Steamworks.

11pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit The Junction.

Tuesday, May 29

Live Demo: Pleasuring Prostates

Redrobin helps you explore anal and prostate play. She’ll cover “safety, toys & tools, getting over fears and shame, methods, tips and tricks for solo play and partnered play.” Doors close at 7:30pm sharp, so show up early.

7:30pm. The Art Of Loving, 369 Broadway St W. Tickets $50. Register at Pleasuring Prostates

Wednesday, May 30

Learn To Run

Learn to run, improve your stamina and meet some new guys with HIM and Vancouver Frontrunners in this running group where all fitness levels are welcome. Wednesday evenings at the Roundhouse Community Centre and Saturday mornings at the Brockton Oval in Stanley Park.

6:30–7:30pm. Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. Free or by donation. To register or get more information, email register@checkhimout.ca, call 604-488-1001 or visit HIM.