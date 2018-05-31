Out in Vancouver: May 31–June 6, 2018

Thursday, May 31

PIOTR EP Release Show

EP release show for Peter Konrad. His music is “tied together by his delicate, soulful voice, that overflows with feeling.”

6–9pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $15. For more info, visit Facebook.

Queer Arts Festival AGM

Looking to be a part of something and make a difference? The Queer Arts Festival may be for you. Come to a party at their annual general meeting where you’ll hear about work at the Pride in Art Society and get some early details on the upcoming festival.

7–10pm. SUM Gallery, 268 Keefer St, Suite 425. For more info, visit the Queer Arts Festival.

Friday, June 1

2018 LIL Tournament

Time again for the Mabel League Lil Social at Cedar Cottage Neighbourhood Pub. Softball plus partying, food, drinks and team trivia with prizes. These women play and party hard.

8–11pm. Cedar Cottage Neighbourhood Pub, 3728 Clark Dr. For a full schedule, visit Mabel League Lil Tourney.

Marbled

Contemporary dance show featuring Marbled, a performance about transformation that “celebrates freedom as a movement form and presents cutting-edge choreography.”

8pm, Friday and Saturday. BlueShore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts, Capilano University, 2055 Purcell Way. Tickets $25 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Saturday, June 2

Out On Screen

Out On Screen is celebrating 30 years of telling queer stories at the Vancouver Queer Film Festival. Dance party with hits from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

8pm–1am. The Imperial, 319 Main St. Free event, but RSVP online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Ninten-Dance

Where was this when I was a nerd? Geekenders, The Odyssey and the Mushroom Kingdom are hosting a “Nintendo-themed Mario party.” Cosplay encouraged. Featuring performances by Kitty Glitter, Cruella Devine and more.

9pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 Hastings St W. Cover $12 in costume, $15 without. For more info, visit Facebook.

GOGO Night

So much heavy meat you’ll think there’s a butcher in the back. Wrapped up in a speedo or just au naturel, these guys are worth the price of admission. Dance to resident DJs as some of the hottest go-go men in town grind away.

10pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Pumpjack.

Sticky Saturdays

Alma Bitches is away but there’s still enough stickiness to go around. Dance party with Vancouver DJs.

10pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Sunday, June 3

Plaza

XY’s patio transforms into a lush, chic rooftop oasis. Sexy mimosa menu for your hair of the dog moments, the cutest hosts and great music by local babe DJs.

2pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.

Monday, June 4

Condom Party

Give back to the community by helping the Health Initiative for Men pack condoms and lube. Make some new friends and enjoy a meal from a local restaurant.

6–9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit HIM Condom Party.

Story Academy

This storytelling workshop aims to help you learn how to feel more comfortable talking to new people and telling your own stories.

6–8pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $34 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Moist Monday

Modern drag show with “a lot of laughs, not-so-serious art and sometimes even a little glamour.” With performances by Misty Meadows-Gurl and guest drag talent every week.

11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. For more info, visit Moist Monday.

Tuesday, June 5

Vancouver Theatre Industry Night

The Group Van Theatre Company, Red Giant Theatre Society and Vagrant Players Theatre Society are hosting a barbecue and party with craft beer tasting and music.

5:30–7:30pm. Go Studios, 112 3rd Ave E, Suite 210. Tickets $11 online. For more info, visit Facebook.

Dirty Little Secrets

The hit improv show from New York City’s East Village has come to Vancouver. Spill a secret at the door and then watch as some of Vancouver’s best improv talents tell your secrets on stage.

7:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $15 at the door. For more info, visit Facebook.

Wednesday, June 6

Extra Wednesdays

DJ (and major eye candy) Rafael Calvente plays the hits, with Latin influences.

8pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. For more info, visit Facebook.