Out in Vancouver: Oct 12–19, 2017

Thursday, Oct 12

Immerse

I’ve never been to this event, but it looks like a great night of food, art and music from around the world to benefit VAST, a group that supports the mental health of refugees who arrive in British Columbia with psychological trauma as a result of torture, political violence, and other forms of persecution on the basis of race, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation.

7–11pm. Heritage Hall, 3102 Main St. Tickets $65 and info at vast-vancouver.ca.

The Hero Show Decade 2

It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years, making this the longest running monthly sketch comedy show in town. Celebrate the milestone with a special night of solo sketch comedy, featuring two different shows with two different casts of some the best comedians, improvisers and performers in the city, like Morgan Brayton, Christine Bortolin, and Amy Goodmurphy and Ryan Steele. Expect slightly strange comedy with everything from character monologues and musical performances, to storytelling and readings.

First show 7pm, second show 9:30pm. The China Cloud, 524 Main St. Tickets $10 to both shows at Eventbrite or $15 at the door. facebook.com/events/2036609839903134

Cabaret

Put down the knitting, the book and the broom, Robyn Graves, and come hear the music play, you old doll. Broadway comes to the Village by way of the Tomo Suru Players; for the next 10 days, XY is transformed into the 1930’s Kit Kat Club. This intimate and powerful production will literally have the Kit Kat Boys and Girls dancing in your lap.

7pm nightly with weekend matinees at 3pm until Sunday, Oct 22. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $25–$50 at Brown Paper Tickets. More info at facebook.com/events/399553980392517.

Friday, Oct 13

Yoga With HIM

Thanksgiving is gone and you know you got stuffed well because the undies are a bit tight. It’s the season. But before the onslaught of more food, cookies, booze, Christmas cake and so forth causes those briefs to squeeze the jewels harder than Carlotta after a few eggnogs, get into action early with the Health Initiative for Men (HIM). They team up with some very talented yoga instructors to offer sessions on Friday nights. This is an easy-going group without attitude and is open to all levels. Bring your own yoga mat, a towel and lots of energy.

7–8:30pm. Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie St. The sessions are free but in order to keep services for gay men sustainable they rely on your donations of whatever you can spare. checkhimout.ca/ai1ec_event/yoga-with-him

QueerProv Fruit Bowl at Vancouver International Improv Festival

Not quite the same as Hollywood or Malkin, but this bowl has a lot more fruit in it. Two teams go stem to stem to win the coveted Fruit Cup in this hilarious night with some of the biggest fruits in town, Josh Rimer and Jamie Chrest. Who will top the night: Moustache Queens or the Wild Ones?

7pm. Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright St, Vancouver. facebook.com/events/147430752531291

Dan Savage and Esther Perel

Looking for some sex advice? Join Dan Savage as he welcomes therapist and author Esther Perel, whose new book asks us to rethink infidelity, for a live taping of the Savage Lovecast. After the taping, Esther and Dan will answer your sex, love, and relationship questions.

7–11pm. Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe St. Info and tickets, listed as $40 USD, at the door. facebook.com/events/272912779781578

Another F$%*ing ’90s Party

The Cobblah is back and, no, that doesn’t mean get your shoes ready for repairs. It means hide the vodka and your man cause Peach is on the prowl. It’s time for her fifth instalment of all ’90s, all the time. Dust off those puffy vests, your finest capris, shell necklaces and soothers. Search your local Value Village for some Mod Robes. If you have devil sticks, Peach will personally buy you a drink.

9pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. $5 cover until 11pm. facebook.com/events/321982881598751

Queen Please

If you haven’t watched the heartiest queen in town do her show you are missing out. The only bad thing about this show is that it only runs, much like the host, once a month. Tempt fate and join Joan-E for a Friday the 13th night of decadent drag and salty stories; I’m pretty sure that should be salty drag and decadent stories.

9:30pm. Junction Pub, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. junctionpub.com/events/queenplease-2017-10-13

Saturday, Oct 14

Saturday Night Special

If we were in the US, this title would have a whole different meaning. But here in Canada it means Conni Smudge clean panty night. Actually, this is a kink fetish night, so dirty might be okay, Conni. When you arrive you will be asked to show the Door Mistress exactly what you are wearing or planning to wear. You must be prepared to show off and you will also be asked to review the top 10 rules of consent to receive the PLUR consent stamp of approval. This is a kink-based LGBTQ- and straight-friendly event so please come open minded. Strict fetish attire is required, from rubber and leather to drag and gender bent.

9pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Info and tickets $20 at facebook.com/events/1889396474410593

Sunday, Oct 15

Bacon Eating Contest

Now when you eat like a pig you can smell like one as well. Nothing spells pleasure better than “b.a.c.o.n” and for $10 you can eat your fill and see if you are King or Queen of the hogs — an awesome way to raise money for the Vancouver Children’s Hospital. Come on all you size queens who tell me you can gobble meat till the wee hours; now is your chance. Each heat is 40 seconds long and will have a winner who will face off with other winners to find the ultimate bacon champion.

6pm. The Capital, 1178 Davie St. $10 entry fee for contestants. facebook.com/events/113157142636793

Dia De Los Muertos

I’ve had a few dates that this day should be dedicated to, especially if we are talking about their naughty bits. Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday, so who better to bring it to the Village but Caliente Nights, the only gay Latino night in Vancouver, held every third Sunday of the month. Featuring an array of performances, from traditional Dia de los Muertos to more typically Halloween fare, with special appearances by Empress 44 Babette Co-Taylor, Mr Gay Vancouver 37 Sir John A Taylor and Gillians Tacones.

10pm—3am. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. facebook.com/events/354188758357110

Tuesday, Oct 17

Stage Time

The producers of two popular improve shows, Dan Dumsha, Jamie Chrest and Sarah Dawn Pledge, are holding a night to showcase more talent — yours! Performer names go in the jam jar, and teams are selected to get a game and a scene with your improv hosts. Here is your chance at fame and redemption for all those friends who never laugh at your jokes.

8–10pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover, but donations are collected at end. facebook.com/events/104672393433504

Wednesday, Oct 18

Gay & Bisexual Men’s Speed Dating

Chat the night away with 10 to 12 enthusiastic single bachelors for seven minutes each at this speed-dating event aimed at single professional men.

7:30–9:30pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. More info and tickets $40 at facebook.com/events/271011480076661.

Keys Anniversary

Wow, it’s been two years since this event opened and it’s still going strong. It sounds like lounge acts are the way to go when you want to have a fun night. Sing, dance, drink and laugh all night long with Kerry O’Donovan and his talented crew. Make requests, or join in the excitement as the room bursts into your favourite show tunes and some of today’s current songs; everyone is welcome, so come sing your heart out.

9pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/events/852553234919995

The Barron Gurl Show

Looking for a show with a bit of Las Vegas charm and class? I know what you are thinking and yes, Carlotta and Del are there, but Isolde N Barron keeps them in line with a hard whip, to the delighted squeals of Carlotta.

10:30pm. The Junction, 1138 Davie St. Cover $5. junctionpub.com/events/barron-gurl-show-2-2017-10-18/

Thursday, Oct 19

Don’t Be Scared, Be Prepared

A naloxone training party is something every person should attend to be able to help someone who has overdosed on fentanyl or other opioids. You may at some time know someone who needs the overdose-reversing injection, but will you know what to do? In a test done by a local Vancouver clinic, 40 percent of cocaine samples contained fentanyl. This group wants to give the University of British Columbia community the tools and resources to help keep parties safe and fun.

6–8pm. The Nest at UBC, 6133 University Blvd, UBC campus. Training is free but please register at facebook.com/events/359079791183646.

Animal triste

Four dancers grapple with the inner turmoil of human desires in Animal triste.

8pm tonight, Friday and Saturday. Scotiabank Dance Centre, 677 Davie St. Tickets $22–$28 and info at Tickets Tonight.