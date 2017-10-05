Out in Vancouver: Oct 5–12, 2017

Thursday, Oct 5

Condom Packing

This is not your normal condom packing night — or even the same group. YouthCO’s harm reduction supplies are running low and they need your help to pack more. Pack condoms and safer smoking and injection kits. This is a great place for newbies to get started, where you can meet other volunteers and learn a little bit about the organization. This event is open to all ages and genders and will have pizza, snacks and refreshments for the volunteers.

6:30–9pm. 205–568 Seymour St. youthco.org/condompackingparty_oct

Rainbow Family Story Time

A great bonding event for both kids and parents, plus a chance to introduce the little ones to drag with stories, rhymes and songs.

7–8pm. Guilford Library, 15105 105 Ave, Surrey. No cost. surreylibraries.ca/events/rainbow-family-storytime

Thursday Proper

Proper means “socially appropriate, decent and respectable” so I’ll try my best, but unfortunately my reputation precedes me — I may not be let in. Billed as an experiment to bring the freshest sounds back to the West End paired with the music we all love, this month features guests Gellert Horvath, Patrick Kelly, Kleo Kinetic and deep_Rochk.

9pm–2am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. $8 cover at door. facebook.com/events/690514704481983

Friday, Oct 6

Fright Night

It’s not just one of Carlotta Gurl’s dinner parties to which you need to bring a spare pair of pants; this night will get things flowing through you faster than her lasagne. Featuring eight haunted houses and 20 rides and live performances, some by queens, that will have you jumping out of your skin.

7pm–12am. Playland entrance, 2901 E Hastings St. Tickets $25–$85 at all lower mainland 7–11 stores and online at frightnights.ca/index.html. Fright Nights runs select nights until Tuesday, Oct 31.

Hyper Drag Launch

What is a Hyper Queen, you ask? Bio-queens (sometimes called hyper-queens/faux-queens or lady queens) are assigned female at birth, dressed as women, in makeup and costume and lip synching to songs. Isn’t that Britney Spears? Find out for yourself as we say goodbye to gender norms and celebrate some drag diversity in the Village.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $8. facebook.com/events/657507524444944

Saturday, Oct 7

Vancouver Rubbermen Meet & Play

Finally, the weather has changed and rubber and leatherwear won’t have me sweating like a hog before playtime. Come kick off the cooler, fall season, try out the rubber bondage equipment and meet like-minded guys. New interested men always welcome.

2–5pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. No cover. facebook.com/events/122282575099765

Queer Swarm

I know it sounds like a house party at Conni Smudge’s place, but this is different; there’s room to wrestle. Come play, socialize, craft, tie someone up, meet someone new, have sexy times in the sling or anyplace else. Screaming loudly is welcome. A nice quiet needle or spirit scene is totally welcome, too. So are massage circles. It’s your party! All scenes welcome and there is plenty of room and equipment or mattresses. The only thing the space doesn’t allow is fire play of any kind. Wear everything from nothing to capes to full leathers to fishnets and onesies to short skirts to jeans and t-shirts.

5–8pm. Maritime Labour Centre, 1880 Triumph St. Cost $10 at door. metrovancouverkink.com/happening/queer-swarm-3/

Drag Circus

It’s always nice to get out of town occasionally and try your luck at a new venue. You can be whomever or whatever you can pull off. Those cute farm boys will never guess you’re not really a porn agent looking for the next big thing. Tonight, Anida Tythole promises you an evening you will never forget featuring Sienna Blaze, Della Devine, Justice Du Jour and Joe King. Arrive early to get a seat for the show.

7pm–1am. The Stage In Mission, 32998–1st Ave, Mission. Tickets $15 at the door. facebook.com/events/1460829764000680

Hershe: National Coming Out Day

I know what you’re thinking: With these Hershe women every day of the last 15 years has been National Coming Out Day. That’s the attitude we all should have. Celebrate by coming out to Hershe; you didn’t break out of that closet for nothing, girl. With the dynamic DJ duo Riki Rocket and Miss M, this is going to be one hell of a celebration.

10pm–2am. Prive Nightclub, 750 Pacific Blvd. Tickets $12–$15 at Eventbrite and facebook.com/events/1546117518781694.

Sunday, Oct 8

BIPOC Boxing 101

Queer Box Camp is a space for people of different gender identities and sexual orientations to come together and learn the basics of boxing — punching, footwork, skipping, how to use the speed bag and hit the heavy bag. This workshop is designed as a space for racialized folks and people who don’t access whiteness to learn the sweet science of boxing. No equipment is needed.

5pm. Posener’s Pankration, 2916 Gravely St. $15 drop in, $55 for six-week course. facebook.com/events/119942902001948

Ruff

Thanksgiving turkey and Ruff men go hand in hand; both have fists stuffed into their ends getting them ready for the party. With go-go performances by Mr Ruff 2012 Thomas and the Men of Ruff roster, plus tunes by Bret law and Del Stamp, you are going to need the after-party at Steamworks just to catch your breath for the next round of play. Remember to wear your towel at Steamworks; naked looks like you are just begging for it.

9pm–3am. The Pint, 455 Abbott St. Tickets $15–$25 at Top Drawers, 809 Davie St and online at facebook.com/events/210397266124038.

Babes On Babes

Babes On Babes is back to bring you a queer dance party celebrating the diverse community with a four-hour dance marathon. This time Karaoke is offered in one of the rooms so you can serenade your crush. Hosted by MC Brigee K, with three rooms, five DJs and two bars.

10pm–1am. Fortune Sound Club, 147 E Pender St. Cover $15 at door. facebook.com/events/1388233341232410

Tuesday, Oct 10

Lights!

I laughed so hard at this event that they should offer Depends at the door. Funny and unforgettable comedy in the Village, with 12 of Vancouver’s hottest improv comedians presenting back-to-back short sketch ideas that have never been rehearsed or performed for an audience before.

7:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $6 advance at Eventbrite or $10 at the door. facebook.com/events/1899820143597080

Drag Club

Imagine Fight Club with sequins and makeup and being beaten up with drag fists. The second Tuesday of every month, the famous Karmella Barr and Dust will select only the best drag performers in the city to battle it out for the title of Drag Club winner of the month. Must be in full drag and only two girls battle at a time. If this is your first time at Drag Club you must battle. Bring ’em on.

10pm–2am. The Railway Stage & Beer Café, 579 Dunsmuir St. Cover $5 at door. facebook.com/events/463276540722387

Wednesday, Oct 11

Drag Queen Bingo & Karaoke

A competing drag queen bingo night — sounds like the rival gangs in West Side Story. This one is in Surrey, so a drag queen rumble could be imminent. Couldn’t you just picture it: Myria le Noir on the Surrey side and Peach Cobblah on the Vancouver side? Drop by for a night of Bingo and Karaoke, fun, games, singing and a few Cher performances.

7–10pm. Peacock Bar & Grill, 10257 King George Blvd, Surrey. $2 cover. facebook.com/events/129119804484109

Thursday, Oct 12

The Writer’s Room: Karen X Tulchinsky

Somewhere inside all of us there is a writer trying to get out, and this course could create the next Karen X Tulchinsky or Rick Mercer. Do you want to be a working writer? Are you already a writer and looking for mentorship? In this intensive writer’s lab, you will be mentored by an award-winning author and screenwriter. If you already have a basic understanding of the craft of creative writing, this is the class for you.

6:30–9:30pm. Langara College, 100 W 49th Ave. Cost $450. langara.ca/continuing-studies

Cabaret

How many of you have danced around your bedroom, hairbrush in hand and lip synced along with Liza throughout the entire movie? Here is your chance to see the show up close and personal: no Liza, but the cast is great. Cabaret the Broadway musical by Kander & Ebb will be performed in full at the transported Kit Kat Club in the late 1930s in this intimate and powerful production that will literally have the Kit Kat Boys and Girls dancing in your lap.

7pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $20–$50 running select nights until Sunday, Oct 22. facebook.com/events/399553980392517