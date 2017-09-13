Out in Vancouver: Sept 14–20, 2017

Thursday, Sept 14

Shower Power

I thought the shower was leaking on the floor, but then I realized it was drool from Alma B Itches watching the heavily-hung Addison and Drake soaping up in the shower. No wonder Alma is so happy; I’m sure she’s the fluffer. Shower Power brings you the sexiest hunks getting naked every week while resident DJ Harris gets things heated on the dance floor.

9pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $5. Partial proceeds from cover will be donated towards the Dogwood Monarchist Society. facebook.com/events/191385038069738

Friday, Sept 15

Whistler Rainbow Crosswalk

Whistler Village may be chic but Vancouver did it first. Crosswalks, that is — bright, colourful, out and proud rainbow crosswalks. Join in as Whistler reveals its newest addition to Main Street, to commemorate 25 years of being out and proud in one of Canada’s most popular resorts.

3–4pm. Whistler Public Library Square, 4329 Main St, Whistler. facebook.com/events/1917081581886912

Northwest Puppy and Handler contest

Just to be clear, these puppies are the two-legged kind. I apologize to the gentleman who went to the last one with his actual German shepherd. I’m sure that dog would need therapy after joining these horny playful pups. This weekend is like the E! Red Carpet event of the Northwest. Imagine if the real red carpet had a meet and sniff night — sign me up. Tonight, come meet the contestants and judges, socialize, have fun and watch some of the first events. Saturday is a full day at the event with workshops, afternoon mosh and the contest to wrap up the show. Sunday is Victory Brunch.

7pm, Friday. Meet and Sniff, Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St.

11am–2pm, Saturday. Workshops, Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St.

2–4pm, Saturday. Van-Pah Mosh, Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St.

7:15pm, Saturday. Northwest Puppy and Handler 2018 Contest, Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St.

11am, Sunday. Victory Brunch, Fountainhead Pub, 1025 Davie St.

nwpuppy.com

Acis and Galatea

Can you Hansel a big gay opera? Two 19th-century women, Acis and Galatea, have been caught off guard by mutual affection for one another. But the peace and harmony they enjoy is disrupted when Polyphemus, Galatea’s husband, discovers the two together.

7:30pm Friday and Saturday with a 1:30pm matinee Sunday. The Annex Theatre, 823 Seymour St. $40 at door for general seating. facebook.com/acisandgalatea/

Kink Fetish Nights lX

Hopefully for the fetish group the weather is a bit cooler this weekend. Otherwise they may have to be peeled like a banana to get out of those outfits. When you arrive, you will be asked to show the door mistress exactly what you are wearing or are planning to wear. You must be prepared to show off in strict fetish attire. Enjoy the BDSM dungeon space with lots of room for playing, viewing and aftercare. This is a kink-based LGBT– and straight–friendly event so please come open-minded.

9pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $18 at eventbrite.ca. facebook.com/events/710659925798501

Saturday, Sept 16

AIDS Walk to Thrive

I’ve tried the Vancouver Marathon, the BMO run and others — and by tried, I mean I have watched, drink in hand, waving to the runners as they pass Milestone’s patio. This, however, is something I can get into, a nice leisurely walk ending up at the Thrive Music and Wellness Festival. Registration and opening ceremony will kick off in Malkin Bowl followed by a brisk jaunt around the Lost Lagoon (if you get tired I can give a wicked massage in the trails) and then returning just in time to see Ryan Steele at the music festival.

11am–4:30pm. Malkin Bowl, 6110 Pipeline Rd, Stanley Park. Register online and start raising money for the walk. You could win a major prize! aidswalktothrive.ca/about/

Thrive Music Festival

What better way to recover from a gruelling 2km walk around Lost Lagoon than to sit back, relax and listen to Humans, IMUR, Desiree Dawson, Skylar love, Ryan Steele and more. Ryan Steele and Symone are hosts (now that’s a cute couple), and with the trails right over there — hmmm. Live music, beer garden, vendor booths and sunshine make for a perfect day.

11am–4pm. Malkin Bowl, 610 Pipeline Rd. Free events for all ages. facebook.com/events/1944140165864445

A Good 16

A good 16 will get you 20, as my old man used to say, although that’s when he thought I was straight (little did he know). Tonight, five emcees spit their best 16 bars for a chance to win an original beat and a spot on the clockwork cypher. The competitors are Q the Comandanté, Saffar, CIG SOUR, Dtour and KOMPL3X, along with live performances by Kelvin, Down to Dirt, Rozmo and Sypte.

7–11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $11 and at the door. facebook.com/events/966209346894779

FuKr Vancouver Jock/Harness Party

The original night of jock, harness and gear from San Francisco is back in town for a party of hot men, sweaty jocks and hot music by DJ Jeff Dority of Pure Noise fame. If you have daddy issues, I’ll be there. Clothing check will be available.

10pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Advance tickets $10 at Eventbrite. facebook.com/events/1676146309065295

Rae Spoon

The Fringe Festival will soon be over and this is a show not to be missed. Songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, author and label-head Rae Spoon is a leader on the Canadian music scene. Their voice is singular, but always evolving; bold, but vulnerable. They have released eight solo albums spanning folk, indie rock and electronic genres over the past 12 years and have toured across Canada and internationally.

Their live shows swing between audience sing-alongs and large danceable arrangements, which keep them playing from folk festivals and house concerts to rock concerts and theatres. Best of all, it’s free live music on a beautiful outdoor stage at the heart of Granville Island.

8pm–12am. Fringe Stage, 1531 Johnston St, Granville Island. Free event, no ticket or pass required. facebook.com/events/295307490936514

Jane and the Generations

When I first read this, I thought it was going to be a night of Jane Smoker and the over 65 club from Qmunity — close enough, I guess, as Coco will be the guest this month. Kidding aside, this is a new monthly event with a talk and interactive game show bringing together a past empress of Vancouver and a new drag performer in the city, hosted by reigning Empress 46 Jane Smoker. Get to know two very different queens each month as Jane dissects atmospheres, trends and experiences in the scene through the generations. JATG features everything from performances, audience participation segments and a whole lot of spilled tea. Tonight learn about Empress 41 Coco and South East.

10–11pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. Full proceeds to the DMS charities. facebook.com/events/115687705772157

Sunday, Sept 17

McLaren Goes To The Races

Conni Smudge, saddles and jockeys: sounds like a full-on porno to me. But before the Smudge does the dirty with the little jockeys, we all get to have some fun. Come join The McLaren Housing Society on a sunny afternoon at an inexpensive and fun fundraising event at Hastings Racetrack. Suggested dress: anything goes! McLaren green, your favourite plaid or race day extravagant. MC the “Unstoppable Conni Smudge” will be dressed to the nines so better be ready.

1–5:30pm. Hastings Racecourse, 188 N Renfrew St. gifttool.com/registrar/ShowEventDetails for tickets, $55, that include drink ticket, light fare, silent auction, 50-50, horse racing and more. facebook.com/events/424957771232520

Monday, Sept 18

What the Mouth Wants

Yes, it is a book launch, but no it is not the autobiography of Megamouthmedia founder Barb Snelgrove. This is Monica Meneghetti’s new book, which approaches difficult and misunderstood topics like the death of a parent, childhood trauma, bisexuality and polyamory with sensitivity and honesty.

7–9pm. Il Centro Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan St. Free admission. Books will be available for sale and signing. facebook.com/events/1963694703887187

Tuesday, Sept 19

Mpowerment Drop In

This is a casual drop-in night for young gay, bi, and queer guys to come together to hang out, play games, and discuss whatever is on their minds. Mpowerment events are planned by and for young self-identified men who are gay, bi or queer. They invite all guys who like guys and their friends to attend.

6:30–9:30pm. Mpowerment Headquarters, 205-568 Seymour St. Free event. facebook.com/events/312447905893895

Squares Across the Border

Welcome to Vancouver’s modern square dance group for the LGBT community and their friends. Looking for a new interest, more social connection, or an activity to share with your partner? Absolutely no experience (or rhythm) is necessary and both singles and couples are welcome to this weekly introduction to square dancing.

7–9pm. Room 111, Britannia Secondary School, 1001 Cotton Dr. facebook.com/groups/13801332970/

Wednesday, Sept 20

PFLAG Meeting

This amazing national charitable organization was founded by parents who wish to help themselves and their family members understand and accept their non-heterosexual children. The “coming-out” process can be a critical time for families. PFLAG is there to help.

7–9pm. Yaletown Roundhouse Community Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews. facebook.com/events/1746028235697804

Saudade

What better way to spend a mid-week night than watching dancers in skin-tight stretchy pants and trying to hide your excitement? This is a powerful and emotional new ensemble work by acclaimed choreographer Joshua Beamish. The title is derived from the Portuguese word meaning a deep, constant desire for a reality that does not, and probably cannot, exist. Beamish has brought together six outstanding male dancers who conjure up fleeting intimacies in a series of ghostly solos, duets and group passages.

8pm. Scotiabank Dance Theatre, 677 Davie St. Show runs until Saturday, Sept 23. Tickets $20–$32 at thedancecentre.ca/joshua_beamish_movethecompany_saudade2