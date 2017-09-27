Out in Vancouver: Sept 28–Oct 4, 2017

Thursday, Sept 28

Vancouver International Film Festival

I always know when a film festival is about to start because strewn all over our porcelain “library” are catalogues and papers with all the gay content highlighted; as if I couldn’t figure them out for myself. This year is no different, so with VIFF here from today until Friday, Oct 13, to make your search easier here are just some of the top gay movies: BPM, 2 cool 2 be 4gotten, Chavela, Close-Knit, The Wound, Thelma, Rebels On Pointe, Putin’s Blacklist, God’s Own Country and many more full-length and short films.

For all movies, times, venues, tickets and more go to viff.org. For more on the LGBT content films check here.

Annual Boobies & Wieners Art Show

If you think this sounds like a pre-teen night of fart jokes and boner-producing pictures, you might just be right. Hot Art Wet City’s annual immature nude art show Boobies & Wieners is back for a fifth, filthy year, this time partnering with The Gallery of BC Ceramics. As always, expect to see the walls filled with explicit art from some of the best and dirtiest Vancouver artists. Always an excellent choice for a first date.

6–10pm tonight, 10:30am–5:30pm Friday to Sunday. Gallery of BC Ceramics, 1359 Cartwright St, Granville Island. Free admission. facebook.com/events/1388875547895042

Elevate

Although it sounds like a class to get you ready to perform in Las Vegas, Elevate opens you up to a whole new world of excitement. This is where the next generation of kinksters between the ages of 18 and 35 who are looking to meet people, make new friends and learn about the scene can go. No party clothes, and no play. Just dinner with other kinky-minded people to meet people so that you know someone when you go to parties.

6:30–8:30pm. Tipper Restaurant, 2066 Kingsway St. More info and a contact link at whatsonqueerbc.com.

Drag 101

August was so good they are back for another night. God help the boys on campus; the queens are taking over. Tonight, Peach Cobblah, Isolde N Barron and Carlotta Gurl will put on another fantastic show at the newly renovated Pit Pub at UBC.

9pm–1am. The Pit Pub, The Nest Student Union Building, 6133 University Blvd, at the campus bus loop. Suggested donation of $2 entry for the AMS Food Bank. facebook.com/events/1420603984676026

Friday, Sept 29

Timberline

Time to get out the boots and hankies. Any colour will do — live dangerously. You will be two-stepping and hoe-downing so much nobody will even have time to look below the waist. Even if you have never danced before they will have you spinning like a star in no time after the dance lesson at 8pm.

7–10pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. $5 cover after 9pm. Keep your lessons going at timberlinedance.org.

Man Up: Famous Gender Benders

The Hindenburg Bar has seen a lot of things — mostly naked men in the “love room” — but nothing quite like this. This bar has seen it all; it was a secret lesbian bar in the 60s called Lucy Club, and in the early 2000s as Club 23 West it housed Man Up’s predecessor Kings of Vancouver. Many drag performers have come before, and Man Up is honoured to be bringing drag back again to this historic, beloved dive bar, with this tribute show to some of the big boundary-breaking influencers of our time.

9pm–3am. The Hindenburg, 23 W Cordova St. Cover $8 before 10pm, $13 after. facebook.com/events/118132188928964

Sinners & Saints

Most guys say I have a face that could be either of these. Others say it’s a face just made to sit on. Either way I’m flattered. Kendall Gender brings you the ultimate escape into a world of sinners and saints, featuring a debut performance by fashion designer Evan Clayton.

10pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. facebook.com/events/1954453418148623

Saturday, Sept 30

Gay Nuns: Getting Close & Personal

I know a lot of guys are curious about this. Get close and personal with a small group of Vancouver’s Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. You will have the opportunity to watch the Sisters putting on their white face and makeup in the lounge room, ask questions about their mission as Sisters, get rid of stigmatic guilt, and feel their love. The Sisters will probably go out and have dinner or drinks on Davie Street afterwards, or tie you up and have their way with you — painting, of course.

3–5pm. 1435 Nelson St. Contact Sister Petunia on Facebook. facebook.com/events/1309819519116604

Storytelling with Drag Queens For Kids

Drag queens reading stories to sweet little children: scary enough for the rest of us but what is going through those little people’s minds looking up at a full painted face in daylight? There should be a short questionnaire afterwards for the tykes. I tip my hat to the queens, though; it’s hard to keep a room full of children focused. Featuring Oliv X, Gluttony, Rogue, Amy Grindhouse and friends, all to support gender diversity and literacy in a fun, inclusive environment.

2–4pm. Canadian Memorial United Church, 1825 West 16th Ave. Entrance by donation. facebook.com/events/1955649824679652

Tom Of Finland

If you ever want to see a big, muscled, sexy, leather-clad stud scream like a little child just wave two of these tickets in his face. The long-awaited movie of every boyhood fantasy is in town. This biopic brings to life Touko Valio Laaksonen, best known by his pseudonym Tom of Finland, a Finnish gay artist known for his stylized highly masculinized homoerotic fetish art, and his influence on late 20th century gay culture.

9:45pm–12am. Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton St. Tickets $13–$15 at facebook.com/events/118251708892923.

Zee Zee Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Launch Party & AGM

Zee Zee Theatre is a decade old! Come for next season’s reveal, or the drag performances, or the not-so-standard annual general meeting mainstays like the financial report (delivered here by the Queen of East Van).

7–9:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover by donation includes one-year membership to Zee Zee Theatre. facebook.com/events/719461411570323

Undies On

The end of the month can only mean one thing: most of PJ’s customers should get those tighty whities clean and patched for underwear night. Dare to bare and see what happens. Maybe Mr Right is just a piece of fabric away. Just remember his eyes are up here!

9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Clothing check is available. Cover $5. pumpjackpub.com

Sunday, Oct 1

Celebrity Dim Sum

The annual Celebrity Dim Sum is heading into its 10th year! The signature fundraising event for AIDS Vancouver tends to attract high-level donors and a variety of celebrities.

10:30am–1pm. Sheraton Wall Centre, 1088 Burrard St. Tickets $128 and info at aidsvancouver.org/annual_celebrity_dim_sum.

Flagging In Nelson Park

Most of us have seen the very hot, usually half naked Glenn Jay Lombardo all over town waving those damn flags around — and all the time you were thinking, “How can I do that?” Here is your chance. Come out and flag or bring your other flow arts. Let’s share this art and dance with everyone. Curious about what flagging is? Come on out and learn.

1pm. Nelson Park, 1030 Bute St, West End. facebook.com/FlaggingVancouver

Monday, Oct 2

Answer Me: Classic Horror Trivia

For me, the scariest part of the year is upon us: Christmas is 12 weeks away. I know some of you can relate. For the rest of you, for whom Halloween is still the scariest night of the year, this evening is for you. Your scary host Shanda Leer kicks off four weeks of trivia by getting intimate and interactive with old school horror like Hitchcock, anything with Vincent Price, and campy ’80s movies like the The Evil Dead — all the good gory stuff. At 5pm the movie is announced and at 7pm the trivia starts with teams of five people each answering questions to see who knows their stuff.

5–9pm. The American, 926 Main St. No cover. facebook.com/events/130606474346576

Condom Packing Party

New and improved packing nights are here. Not only have they changed locations but they are also partnering with different community groups for condom packing. That means the co-hosting group gets a chance to give back to our community and the guys who usually come to condom packing will have a chance to talk to the members of the groups and find out what they are all about. This month VAN-PAH will be co-hosting, so come join in and get to know them! Hosted by Boy Spence, and pizza provided from Yummy Pizza.

6–9pm. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. facebook.com/events/124598088284547

Moist Cobblah: Your Country Breakfast Is Ready

You just had to know that once a new night had started up and was called Moist that our reigning Moistress of the West End would invite herself to join in. Yes, Peach Cobblah will be strutting her stuff and leaving a trail of moistness for Misty to mop up at this week’s show. These two boozehounds, Peach and Misty, turn to the one career that makes sense for a sweaty queen to do. . . cooking. Isn’t that how the Elbow Room started?

11:15pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $5. facebook.com/events/274446136400540

Wednesday, Oct 4

Stack The Rack

Presented by Vancity as a benefit for Qmunity, this event includes wine tasting from some of the best wineries locally and globally, canapes to refresh your palette, an silent auction, and a raffle, along with live performances.

6:30–9:30pm. The Rosewood Georgia Hotel, 801 W Georgia St. Tickets $125–$175 at facebook.com/events/180744002466922.

Speed Dating For Women

Once the weather turns and the nights get longer and chillier we tend to look for someone warm to curl up with. But those first dates can be a mood killer, having to spend the entire evening just to find out your date is a bore. This event, geared towards lesbian and bisexual professionals in their 20s to early 40s, says it can help participants meet and mingle with 10-12 relationship-seeking women during the course of the evening.

7:30–9:30pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. Tickets $40 at Eventbrite. More info at facebook.com/events/116432645714022.