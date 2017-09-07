Out in Vancouver: September 7–13, 2017

Thursday, Sept 7

Vancouver Fringe Festival

The Vancouver Fringe Festival is back! Get lucky at the Fringe and take a chance on one of 700 performances! With 100 shows to choose from over 11 days, it’s guaranteed theatre for everyone. The festival runs until Sunday, Sept 17.

For shows, times, venues and tickets go to facebook.com/events/1420360021387176/.

Les-Be-Friends

This may not be a night for me, but I do have to look after my female friends — the ones I don’t actually have to tuck. Cloud 9 will be gone at the end of the month as the Empire Landmark meets the usual demise of Vancouver hotels and becomes a pile of rubble. What better way to celebrate an implosion than a lesbian get-together? If you want to make some new friends while pot lucking, dancing, watching movies and much, much more, then join up.

5:30–8:30pm. Cloud 9 Restaurant, Empire Landmark, 1400 Robson St. Registration and info at meetup.com/les-be-friends-vancouver/.

Spin

This week is all about new events and beginnings — well, along with a few oldies but goodies. Tonight, Ilona Verley joins the ever-studly DJ Rafael Calvente for a special guest DJ set in the back lounge. Ilona will bring her own musical flavour of pop and girl rap to keep you dancing and drinking until the end of the night.

11pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/events/863523553823551

Friday, Sept 8

Queer As Funk

What’s an old Vancouver landmark that’s been spruced up to look new again? No, Robyn Graves did not get a facelift. It’s the Big Rock Brewery Fringe Bar set up for the Fringe Festival. Tonight, one of the hottest groups in town, Queer as Funk, teams up with Body Party to bring you a full night of fun for free in a beautiful outdoor venue at the heart of Granville Island.

8–10pm, Queer As Funk. 10pm, Body Party. The Fringe Bar, 1531 Johnston St, Granville Island. Free admission to both events. facebook.com/events/124806211483707

Under The Sea

It sounds like bingo, but this last party of the summer will flow over you like seaweed at Wreck Beach. A bluish ocean with fish, seashells and all the nightlife under the water that you can imagine. I promise no crabs unless Peach Cobblah shows up; then watch out. When it comes to dress, let your imagination go with the ocean flow: mermaids, marine animals, shells, anything is possible at a sea party. Costume contest for best underwater theme but, Del Stamp, letting your cock hang out is not an eel costume.

9pm–3am. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Cover $6. facebook.com/events/239043016616895

Finish

A late party night combining drag, installation and offbeat performance art is inspired by the European nightlife scene and the installation artists of New York City. Finish will create spaces that last for one night only, as well as performances using light, motion, sound and materials in new ways. Entertaining you tonight are Dee Blew, PM, Rose Butch, Syren Goddess and Isabella with music by Maxwell Maxwell.

9pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $8. facebook.com/events/126673074636857

Multiple Organism

Sorry to get your hopes up, Robin, but this says “organism.” A genre and gender-bending surrealist comedy for adults only, where you can expect bizarre and hilarious nudity using the body as a projection surface, plus colourful, layered shadow puppetry projections, and an original musical soundtrack. Another large-scale shadow theatre performance from the award-winning creators of Curious Contagious, Caws & Effect, and Against Gravity. This show has eight performances up until Sunday, Sept 17 and is part of the Vancouver Fringe Festival.

Various times. Firehall Arts Centre, 280 East Cordova St. Times, dates and tickets ($12–$14) at tickets.vancouverfringe.com. More info at facebook.com/events/1463919970360162.

Saturday, Sept 9

Salt Spring Pride Dance

Do you get the feeling that just as you recover from one Pride another seems to pop up — a Pride conspiracy? This year’s theme, A World of Pride, welcomes you to join in on the celebration of diversity and inclusion for events hosted for their queer community, visitors and allies. Share, discuss and celebrate hope for an inclusive future here at home and around the world, culminating in the wrap-up Salt Spring Pride Dance featuring this year’s Pride mainstay Queer As Funk along with DJ Slade.

7pm. Fulford Hall, 2591 Fulford-Ganges Rd, Salt Spring Island. Tickets $30 at the door. saltspringmarket.com/salt-spring-island-event/salt-spring-pride-festival-2017/

Public Disco

As if shaking what your momma gave you as you blast Patti Labelle around the condo wasn’t enough, now you can do it out in public — really out in public — at the Plaza space on Davie St. Public Disco will come to a close with one final open air pop-up party with Luke McKeehan, Which Nancy, Diana Boss, Joel West, and DJ G Luve. Don’t miss the free sparkle station with Jena Jac. Wear your favourite disco outfits or tie-dye shirts and get moving.

1–8pm. Jim Deva Plaza, 1200 Bute St. Free. whatsonqueerbc.com/#event=644997

EPAMA Entertainer Of The Year

I actually had someone tell me I spelled empanada wrong — this is not a cooking class, Syd, it’s an entertainer of the year show and Martha Stewart is nowhere in sight. This is the night when nominees “compete” for the title. This year’s nominees are Lauren McAdams (Whoopsie Daisy), Anida Tythole and Myria Le Noir (Don Crowe).

7:30pm–midnight. The Heritage Grill, 447 Columbia St, New Westminster. Cover $10 facebook.com/events/412933205768187

Scarlet Harlots Fetish Ball

Red is the colour of sin, and you can do anything from tying a red ribbon into your hair to incorporating a red flower into your outfit, all the way to putting together a full-on head-to-toe red-themed outfit! Prizes go to best red-themed Fetish outfits, and it’s not even Valentine’s Day. Redheads, natural or not, get in for free courtesy of Restricted Entertainment and Sin City so they can show you how much they love you. Redheads also receive front of the line privilege for themselves and their date! Worth the cost of the box of L’Oréal.

9pm–3am. The Odyssey, 686 W Hastings St. Cover $15 before 10pm, $20 after. facebook.com/events/296423490765554

VML Leather Social: Bondage & Pump

The VML social syncs up with Pump Night so make sure to check out the Pump Guys doing their thing on the stage and in the shower while bondage is the choice of demo play in the back. Interested in being a volunteer for future demos? Contact them through Facebook. Do you sigh when you look at your boots? Is your puppy hood looking worn? How about your harness? Sounds like you need to sit for a bootblack! Come out to the social and let Pup Figaro love your leather while you wear it. All part of the learning experience.

9pm–midnight. Pumpjack Pub, 1167 Davie St. Cover $5 after 9pm. facebook.com/events/1822890518041775

Sunday, Sept 10

Sanctuary

That’s not dust coming out of Carlotta when she cartwheels, although nothing about that gurl surprises me these days. But it is Dust performing with Carlotta as they cover for the missing Alma B Itches, who is off getting something stapled, zapped or medicated . . . again. Which is the local legend and which is the pest, you decide.

11pm–3am. 1181, 1181 Davie St. Cover $2. facebook.com/events/205238220014938

Monday, Sept 11

QueerProv: Challenge

I’m always up for a challenge — pass the Viagra, please. Tonight something new: four QueerProvers take on an ally team and go head-to-head to win kooky prizes, the coveted QP Tiara and bragging rights. Guest Team: Allison Melech, Roxy Beiklik, Laurence Chong and Tyler Soon taking on the home team of Amy Lucille, Julia Stretch, Dan Dumsha and Robert Mackie. It will be a bloodbath. One late night you don’t want to miss. Come for the 8pm show and stay for this fun format after.

10–11:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. No cover. facebook.com/events/113114519360019

Tuesday, Sept 12

Lights!

An improvised sketch comedy show where 12 of Vancouver’s hottest improv comedians present back-to-back short sketch ideas that have never been rehearsed or performed for an audience before. Free Killer Karaoke to follow.

7:30–9:30pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Tickets $6 advance at Eventbrite or $10 at the door. facebook.com/events/1899820143597080

Shame Spiral

Things get downright embarrassing for all concerned every week when drag diva Peach Cobblah, the new queen of UBC Drag 101, and a rotating guest cast of her best friends and frenemies, held together by DJ Jef Leppard, present an evening of drag, perverse games, and true shame spiral stories. Always a shameful, sweaty show, so bring a tarp if you are sitting in the front row. It gets damp.

11pm. 1181, 1181 Davie St. No cover. facebook.com/peach.cobblah

Wednesday, Sept 13

Bingo For Life

A new home, a new breath of life and the same slutty hostesses and DJ — would we want it any other way? Just like before, all proceeds from bingo will go towards the Vancouver Friends For Life Society, which provides vital services to people living with HIV and other illnesses. Weekly drag queen hostesses keep the action going and DJ Del Stamp will be on hand to give you a hand, or two, or lips.

7:30–9pm. XYYVR, 1216 Bute St. Followed by XY Wednesday — Keys Piano Bar and live show tunes until 2am. facebook.com/events/159128471333730/?active_tab=about

Quests & Queers

Come play some new or favourite board games with great people while enjoying a few pints or a few chickpea fries — it’s up to you. Don’t be shy! They’re all friends here! Hosted by the GM Tim to help anybody with any game rules, and with games provided by Strategies Games and Hobbies

7–10pm. Storm Crow Tavern, 1305 Commercial Dr. No cover. facebook.com/events/128280384473400