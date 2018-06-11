Palestine, choral music and a new flag

Tel Aviv Pride draws pro-Palestinian protests

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Tel Aviv this weekend for Israel’s largest Pride parade, but some LGBT protesters showed up to block the parade in solidarity with Palestinians.

Poland, Romania Pride push back against conservative governments

“The worse the political atmosphere, the better the atmosphere at the parade,” one participant observed, as Pride parades in Poland and Romania pushed back against conservative governments. [Associated Press]

Shanghai Pride hosts choir concert

Shanghai’s underground Pride festival hosted its first choir concert, inviting choruses from around the country to perform. [Gay Star News]

A new Pride flag?

An Oregon designer has stirred excitement, debate and even anger online with his new design for a Pride flag. [LGBTQ Nation]

Philippines high court to hear equal marriage case

This summer the highest court of the Philippines will hear arguments that the country’s definition of marriage as between a man and a woman is unconstitutional. Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has expressed support for same-sex marriage. [ABS-CBN]