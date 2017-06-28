Pardons, concealed weapons and a trans gondolier

Germany votes to pardon gay men

German parliament’s lower house has voted unanimously for a bill to pardon men convicted of homosexuality. About 50,000 men were convicted in West Germany between 1949 and 1969. [Associated Press]

Istanbul bans Pride again

For the second year in a row, the governor of Istanbul has banned a Pride march, citing threats from ultra-nationalist groups. Organizers have vowed to defy the ban. [Reuters]

Beersheba holds first Pride under guard

Thousands attended the first ever Pride parade in the Israeli city of Beersheba, under guard by hundreds of police officers. Two ultra-Orthodox men were arrested nearby when one was discovered to be carrying a knife. [Times of Israel]

The first woman gondolier who wasn’t

A gondolier who made news in Venice a decade ago as the first female to do the job has now come out as a trans man. [Associated Press]

European court rules against Russian propaganda law

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia’s law banning gay “propaganda” violates European treaty rules. Russia, which is a signatory to the court, says it will appeal the ruling. [Reuters]