 
Sex toys on a yellow background
Credit: uliaMikhaylova/iStock/Getty Images Plus; Francesca Roh/Xtra
Party for One
4 min

People are sending sex toys to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s beautiful

One of Canada’s sex-positive and LGBTQ2-friendly talks about how its customers are taking care of each other, plus its shortlist of most-loved sex toys

By Eternity Martis May 26, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT

It didn’t take long after the mid-March announcement of a global pandemic for Noah Kloeze, worker/owner at Come As You Are Co-Operative (CAYA) to notice that orders were increasing.

“A lot of people have been reaching out seeking toys as part of their care practise,” Kloeze says.

Come As You Are  Co-Operative (CAYA)—known for its LGBTQ2-friendly, anti-capitalist and feminist approach to sexual pleasure, health and education—was a longtime staple of indie sex shops in Toronto. It’s now online and based out of Prince Edward County, two and half hours east of the city.

One way that Kloeze says customers are caring for one another is by sending toys to friends and lovers. On CAYA’s website, there’s a feature that lets you leave instruction notes for your order—these days, customers are using the field to leave love and gift notes when they send toys to others. Before the pandemic, most people left friendly instruction notes on minor things, like how they’d like their toys delivered. “But once COVID-19 hit, we started getting these notes that said things like ‘I needed this last fucking week. Get it in the mail.’ And it’s an order for like a giant dildo and a giant bottle of lube,” he says, laughing. “So the urgency was just very clear in these gorgeous ways.”

Kloeze says one of the highlights of the increase in orders is seeing people ordering things that they wouldn’t otherwise, such as a book on rope bondage along with a length of rope, or more sensual items like cannabis-infused massage oils, sensual erotica and even sampler packs of lube. Folks are taking time to actually learn about something that’s probably always been a desire of theirs, and now is a time where they have the opportunity to explore that desire and learn what their bodies actually like,” Kloeze says. “Seeing all these other ways in which ‘grind culture’ really affects our sex lives, folks are trickling into more of a body curiosity practise.”

While Kloeze sees this as a positive indication of society being more open to sex and pleasure— especially with the public health messages that solo sex is the safest sex to have right now—he is also reminded of the ways people gathered around sex and sexuality during HIV/AIDS global epidemic of the 1980s. “Part of my optimism is seeing so many folks now intuitively coming up with care practices that radical queer activists were doing during the HIV/AIDS [epidemic],” he says. “It’s these sort of lower risk but high reward pleasurable, sensual, erotic experiences with themselves or in safer dynamics with other people.”

Kloeze is wary about sharing “best-selling” toys, considering everyone’s bodies and needs differ greatly. He adds that while some toys, like magic wands, are popular, they might be too heavy for some and their lack of penetration might make them unsuitable for others. “That’s the crux of the best-seller paradigm: What might be the best choice for one person would literally be the worst choice for the next person,” he says.

However, there are some toys that both CAYA and its customers are loving. Here’s Kloeze describing a shortlist of well-loved toys that are CAYA-approved.

Magic Wand Rechargeable

The Magic Wand has been a go-to for over 50 years—meaning that not only is it a sex toy relevant to us, but also to our parents (and our hopefully grandparents, too!). It’s a stellar sex toy for vibrating genitals and other erogenous zones. While there are other toys on the market with more “bells and whistles,” the Magic Wand has a simple but important mission: Delivering high quality, strong and rumbly sensations. There are a number of great attachments that can be added to this wand to expand its function. And it also does double-duty as a great back massager—a much-celebrated bonus during the pandemic.

Tenga Egg

We love everything about this sex toy! Though it’s marketed as a disposable masturbation sleeve, it’s so much more. It can be used for masturbating penises, but it also can be slipped over a hand for playing with other body parts. The tip can be cut off, and suddenly it’s an open-ended sleeve that’s a great add-on for blowjobs. It can be placed over other sex toys (like the Magic Wand!) to change up sensation. Hey, I wore one as a hat one day. Further, the packaging is non-presumptive and really neutral, meaning it’s a great gift idea—and also a great toy for travelling across borders. It’s inexpensive, so it’s a stellar choice for folks who are curious about toys but don’t want to put out a lot of cash.

Je Joue Uma 

If you’re looking for a steady date, the Uma is for you. This toy offers a range of vibration intensities and pulsations, with a rumbly, thuddy motor (think: Deep tissue massage). It’s got a curve that’s friendly for internal play, especially against body parts like the G-spot. It’s rechargeable, meaning it comes with a good warranty and long life. It’s really got a great range of sensation opportunities, and can be used either inside or outside the body—and we dig its smooth ergonomic style.

Njoy Pure Wand

If there was a prize for “cult classic sex toy,” the Pure Wand would definitely be on the shortlist! This toy is made with stainless steel, which offers a unique “gliding” feel inside the body. Very smooth and very firm, this toy is much adored for it’s capacity to stimulate G-spots and prostates. I think every educational G-spot or prostate massage film ever produced has featured one of these toys! Perks of the Pure Wand’s design include the fact that there are two different ends, which means it’s a buffet of opportunity whether for solo playing or including others. The weight of stainless offers added momentum, and it looks pretty darn sexy!

Fuze Pleasure Plug

There are actually four different toys in this series—and I’d add them all to this list if I could! Fuze is an indie company based here in Ontario with a long and creative history producing sex toys. We’ve never met a company that is more dedicated to producing ergonomic and body-friendly toys, with an eye to environmental responsibility. They take their work to heart! These plugs are fantastic because they have a smooth, tapered bulb—great for easing into the body—and a nice narrow base. This means the toy can easily be worn during other forms of play, even out on the town.

Party for One

Read All
Sex toys on a yellow background
May 26, 2020

People are sending sex toys to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s beautiful

Woman holding vibrator
May 25, 2020

The best LGBTQ2-friendly sex toys for masturbating when you have chronic pain

Strawberry with colourful sprinkles and strawberry juice
May 21, 2020

12 easy ways to spice up solo sex, according to a non-binary sex educator

Two open coconuts with coconut milk pouring out
May 20, 2020

The best LGBTQ2-friendly sex toys for partner play

Magic wand vibrator
May 18, 2020

I accidentally ordered a magic wand as my first sex toy. It changed my life

Can I come out to my parents over Zoom? | Ask Kai | Xtra

See all videos

Read Next

Woman holding vibrator
Party for One

The best LGBTQ2-friendly sex toys for masturbating when you have chronic pain

Kate Sloan 1 day ago
Strawberry with colourful sprinkles and strawberry juice
Party for One

12 easy ways to spice up solo sex, according to a non-binary sex educator

Jamie J. LeClaire 5 days ago
Two open coconuts with coconut milk pouring out
Party for One

The best LGBTQ2-friendly sex toys for partner play

Kate Sloan May 20
Magic wand vibrator
Party for One

I accidentally ordered a magic wand as my first sex toy. It changed my life

Beth Ashley May 18
Otis from Sex Ed masturbates in the car
Party for One

11 mind-blowing masturbation moments in pop culture

Mikhael Agafonov May 13

The Latest

Choreographer and vogue dancer Dashaun Wesley.
TV and Film

King of Vogue Dashaun Wesley hosts ‘Legendary’

Tre’vell Anderson 4 days ago
My Queer Kitchen with Jennifer E. Crawford: Pandemic Edition
My Queer Kitchen

Nothing says queer generosity and hospitality like a ‘hawt’ fudge sundae

Jennifer E. Crawford 4 days ago
collage image of Ellen DeGeneres, Janelle Monae and Ruby Rose titled Ellen DeGeneres is over the Karen rumours, Janelle Monáe’s Oscars request and Ruby Rose says bye to ‘Batwoman’
John Elizabeth Stintzi
Strawberry with colourful sprinkles and strawberry juice