Protests against Poland’s president, Adam Lambert for charity and Spongebob’s sexuality

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, June 19

By Xtra Staff Jun 18, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Image for the story titled Protests against Poland’s president, Adam Lambert for charity and Spongebob’s sexuality
Credit: Pawel Supernak/STREPA, © Nickelodeon / Courtesy Everett Collection, Joel Carrett/STREPA; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hi friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly. “Topline” is just a taste test to whet your appetite: Don’t forget to subscribe to the newsletter to get the full meal delivered right to you.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉LGBTQ activists protested at Polish President Andrzej Duda’s campaign rally on Monday. This was in response to Duda’s statement last weekend when he said LGBTQ “ideology” was more destructive than communist doctrine. Also this week: Pride events kicked off in Shanghai on Sunday with the city’s eighth annual Pride Run. Over the following nine days, Shanghai will continue to host a series of events to raise awareness for the LGBTQ community. Plus, during a press conference speech about police reform, U.S. President Donald Trump praised the non-existent vaccine for AIDS.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Party 🎊. Katy Perry and Adam Lambert are leading the Can’t Cancel Pride COVID-19 relief benefit for the LGBTQ2 community. Plus, Spongebob is *apparently* gay 👀. Nickelodeon hinted about the beloved cartoon character’s sexuality in a tweet posted on Saturday.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

Welcome to the fam, Spongebob! 🌈

