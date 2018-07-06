Police uncover human remains for second day in a row in Bruce McArthur investigation

Police have found more human remains in a ravine behind a midtown Toronto home linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur for a second day in a row.

The remains were found in a compost heap in a ravine behind the home where McArthur used to store landscaping equipment. The remains of seven of McArthur’s alleged victims were previously discovered buried in planters around the property. The body of Majeed Kayhan, who McArthur is also alleged to have murdered, has yet to be identified.

Police have yet to identify the new sets of remains.

“The officers are down there, they’re digging through the area by hand, so it’s a very slow process, it’s a very meticulous process,” Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga told reporters on July 6. “We continue digging in the same general area, but we’ve got a long ways to go yet.”

Investigators from the Toronto police’s Project Prism, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Durham Regional Police and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are all on scene. They have been digging through the compost pile by hand, placing the refuse into buckets and then sifting through it all slowly, searching for any human remains.

“Best case scenario is those remains we’ve recovered are matched up to remains that we’ve already recovered. And if there’s any new remains they get identified rather quickly,” Idsinga said. “If that happens, it’s going to be part and parcel of the case that’s already before the courts, it shouldn’t hamper us at all.”

But Idsinga said that if the remains don’t belong to one of the alleged victims who have already been identified, the process could take some time.

Police anticipate going through the ravine for at least another next week.

“We continue digging in the same general area, but we’ve got a long ways to go yet,” Idsinga said.