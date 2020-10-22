 
1 min

Topline: Tegan and Sara and Pope Francis

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, Oct. 23

By Xtra Staff Oct 22, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Pope Francis and Tegan and Sara for Xtra Weekly

Hey friend, here is a tiny sampling of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly newsletter. Let’s get to it! BTW, this is just a taste test—subscribe to get the full meal delivered to your virtual door every Friday. 🌈✨

THIS WEEK ON XTRA 

👉Bathhouses were crucial sites for sex, community, education and protest through the AIDS crisis. Now, they’re at risk of disappearing forever. Xtra contributor Paul Gallant explores whether or not bathhouses can survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉The Pope said gay rights. In a new documentary, Pope Francis says queer couples should be covered by civil union laws. “They’re children of God and have a right to a family,” he says. Plus, nobody asked for this. Tiffany Trump claims she’s a “best friend” to The Gays™, then misspells the LGBTQ acronym at a recent campaign “Trump Pride” event.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉Lesbian fairy godmother Clea DuVall is behind yet another queer story—this time, a queer coming-of-age series based on Canadian musical duo Tegan and Sara’s memoir High School. Plus, Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey admits he’s hooked up with guys before on his new OnlyFans. And Americans: RuPaul wants to you to vote for your lifedon’t fuck it up.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

What can’t Tegan and Sara do?

Tegan and Sara

Want to know more? Subscribe to Xtra Weekly to stay up-to-date with everything in queer and trans news and culture.

Queer Artists in a Pandemic: Dainty Smith

