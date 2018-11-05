 
News
1 min

Pre-trial date set in Bruce McArthur case

Judge says alleged serial killer’s trial could begin as early as September 2019

By Eternity Martis Nov 05, 2018, 10:43 AM EST
Bruce McArthur shown during a preliminary court hearing in on Oct 22, 2018. Credit: The Canadian Press/Alexandra Newbould

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur made his first appearance in Ontario Superior Court on Monday morning to set a judicial pre-trial hearing date for his upcoming trial.

McArthur, who was wearing blue jeans, a dress shirt and a dark blue sweater did not look at the visitor gallery as he entered court. He did not speak, except to acknowledge when the judge spoke to him.

The judge set a pre-trial hearing for Nov 30, and estimates that the trial could begin as early as September 2019.

At the pre-trial hearing, the judge and both the defence and Crown attorneys will meet before the trial to discuss issues in the case or complications that could arise.

Two weeks ago, McArthur waived his right to a preliminary hearing, a pre-trial procedure that assesses the strength of the Crown’s case against the accused.

McArthur, a landscaper, is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

In January 2018, Toronto police arrested McArthur and later found seven sets of remains in planters around a midtown Toronto home that McArthur was connected to. In July, police discovered another set of remains in a ravine behind the property.

Toronto Missing Men

Read All
Jul 05, 2018

Police discover more human remains linked to Bruce McArthur investigation

Jul 06, 2018

Police uncover human remains for second day in a row in Bruce McArthur investigation

Jul 17, 2018

Police found human remains almost every day they dug behind property linked to Bruce McArthur

Jul 23, 2018

Toronto police identify remains of Majeed Kayhan in alleged serial killer case

Nov 05, 2018

Pre-trial date set in Bruce McArthur case

Read Next

Analysis

Students at Trinity Western University don’t have to sign its covenant anymore — now what?

Layla Cameron Aug 30
Carnival

Why queering carnival weekend in Toronto still matters

Ashleigh-Rae Thomas Aug 10
Opinion

Doug Ford’s attack on Toronto will mean fewer LGBT, non-white councillors

Arshy Mann Jul 27
Analysis

Chick-fil-A is coming to Canada. Why should LGBT people care?

Nathan Sing Jul 27
Analysis

Are Doug Ford’s proposed changes to sex education unconstitutional?

Arshy Mann Jul 17

The Latest

People Like Me

He clawed his way to my gay heart — a cartoon tiger

Andrew Wheeler 2 days ago
Video

This documentary celebrates the life of murdered BC trans woman

Xtra Video 3 days ago