Prominent Canadian neo-Nazi propagandist has a special hatred for queer people

A prominent propagandist for one of the most extreme North American neo-Nazi organizations says that he wishes he could gas queer people.

According to a VICE investigation, a propagandist for Atomwaffen, a neo-Nazi group linked to at least five murders, is an Ontario man in his early 20s.

The man, who goes by the online pseudonym “Dark Foreigner,” is an illustrator of hagiographic images of Nazis and white supremacists that are utilized by the extremist group. VICE was not able to confirm his real identity.

In a now-defunct Atomwaffen forum, Dark Foreigner posted that he especially hates queer people.

“I’d rather gas queers than anyone else!” he posted, according to VICE.

In a 2017 post, he explained that he wanted to use his design skills to bolster the Nazi movement in Canada.

“I’m currently working my fellow fascist on making good propaganda and what not that could be useful for Canadian National Socialism,” he posted.

Atomwaffen is one of the most extreme and organized far-right organizations that have emerged in North America in recent years. Atomwaffen members have been charged in connection with five murders in the United States, including that of Blaze Bernstein, a 19-year-old gay Jewish man in California.

Samuel Woodward, who is accused of the murder, was referred to as a “one man gay Jew wrecking crew” by another Atomwaffen member. Bernstein was stabbed more than 20 times and buried in a park in January. According to ProPublica, Woodward trained with Atomwaffen in Texas.

Woodward, who pleaded not guilty, told police that Bernstein had tried to kiss him. He also called Bernstein a “faggot” to police.

In a text message from months earlier, Bernstein had told friends that Woodward “hit on me” but “he made me promise not tell anyone,” according to the Orange County Register.

The so-called “gay panic” defence, a legal argument which has been used to justify the murder of LGBT people, is banned in California.