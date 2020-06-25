 
Xtra Weekly
1 min

Protests against the Trump administration, Obama’s message to the queer community and the Britney Spears effect

Here’s what to expect from Xtra Weekly, June 26

By Xtra Staff Jun 25, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
The images of Britney Spears, Donald Trump and Barack Obama and the Xtra Weekly Topline logo
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, John Barrett/PHOTOlink/Everett Collection, EPA/Gian Ehrenzeller; Francesca Roh/Xtra

Hello friend, here are some of the stories coming your way in this week’s Xtra Weekly. “Topline” is just a sampler—if you want the full meal, don’t forget to subscribe to the newsletter. 👋

QUEER NEWS AROUND THE WORLD

👉LGBTQ2 medical clinics are suing the Trump administration for the rollback of trans health care protections. On June 12, the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the Trump government announced it would remove discrimination protections for trans people in health care settings, which means doctors have the ability to refuse treatment to trans patients. Plus, former U.S. President Barack Obama will be sending a special message to the LGBTQ2 community in honour of Stonewall Day on Sunday. Also this week, Pride organizers in Ukraine used a drone to fly a huge rainbow flag above the city and then put it on top of Kyiv’s Motherland Monument, one of the country’s famous landmarks.

TBH, CULTURE IS QUEER 🤷🌈

👉She learned it from mother. Kim Petras allegedly used Britney Spears’ interviews to teach herself English. Plus, Becky Albertalli, author of Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda—popularly known as Love, Simon—is back again with the last book in the Simonverse: Love, Creekwood. The book is written as a series of emails sent back and forth during the Creekwood group’s first year of college and is set to be released on June 30.

All these stories and much more in this week’s Xtra Weekly.

GIFBOX

I think it’s safe to say we’ve ALL learned something from Brittney. 💄

