 
Proud to vote, a series of debates on LGBTQ2 issues in the Canadian federal election
Rainbow Votes 2019
1 min

Join us for a series of town hall debates on LGBTQ2 issues in the Canadian federal election

Participate in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Ottawa, or online

By Arnaud Baudry Sep 24, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT

Xtra is partnering with LGBTQ2 organizations across the country to organize a series of debates. Every major party, the Green Party, the Conservative Party, the Liberal Party and the New Democratic Party, has been invited to send a representative to speak on LGBTQ2S issues at each of the local events. The partnering organizations will be allowed one question in key areas of expertise (immigration, health, foreign policy, justice, social development, etc). And Xtra will also contribute questions gathered from our audiences over the next few weeks (submit your question below).

Save the date now and confirm your participation on Facebook—see details below.

Practical information

Toronto

Tuesday, October 8, 7:00pm-8:30pm ET
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander Street, Toronto
Moderator: Rachel Giese, Editorial Director at Xtra

> Confirm my participation to the event on Facebook

Vancouver

Tuesday, October 8, 7:00pm-8:30pm PT
The Junction, 1138 Davies Street, Vancouver
Moderator: Charmaine Dasilva

> Confirm my participation to the event on Facebook

Edmonton

Tuesday, October 8, 7:00pm – 9:00pm
Evolution, 10220 103 St NW

> Confirm my participation to the event on Facebook

Ottawa

Wednesday, October 9
Venue: TBC

> Confirm my participation to the event on Facebook

Montréal

Tuesday, October 15, 7:00pm-9pm ET / Mardi 15 octobre, 19h00 – 21h00 HE
Concordia University

> Confirm my participation on Facebook / Confirmer ma participation sur Facebook

As we confirm political party representatives, moderators, venues and additional cities, we will update this story.

Tell Canada’s political parties what matters to you

Have a question you’d like to submit for consideration to be asked during the debates? Please fill out the form below.

Our partners

We would like to thank our partners who helped make this event series happen.

National partners

  • Dignity Network
  • Community Based Research Centre
  • Proud Politics
  • Fierté Canada Pride
  • Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce
  • Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network
  • Canadian Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity
  • Conseil québécois LGBT

Local partners in Toronto

  • The 519
  • Buddies in Bad Times Theatre
  • Toronto Trans Coalition

Local partners in Vancouver

  • Rainbow Refugee Society
  • LOUD Business
  • Pacific AIDS Network
  • Trikone
  • Mclaren Housing Society
  • Qmunity

Local partners in Montréal

  • Coalition des groupes jeunesse LGBTQ+
  • Coalition des familles LGBT
  • Enfants transgenres Canada – Gender Creative Kids Canada
  • Fondation Emergence
  • RLQ – Femmes de la diversité sexuelle

