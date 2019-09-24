Join us for a series of town hall debates on LGBTQ2 issues in the Canadian federal election

Xtra is partnering with LGBTQ2 organizations across the country to organize a series of debates. Every major party, the Green Party, the Conservative Party, the Liberal Party and the New Democratic Party, has been invited to send a representative to speak on LGBTQ2S issues at each of the local events. The partnering organizations will be allowed one question in key areas of expertise (immigration, health, foreign policy, justice, social development, etc). And Xtra will also contribute questions gathered from our audiences over the next few weeks (submit your question below).

Save the date now and confirm your participation on Facebook—see details below.

Practical information

Toronto

Tuesday, October 8, 7:00pm-8:30pm ET

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander Street, Toronto

Moderator: Rachel Giese, Editorial Director at Xtra

Vancouver

Tuesday, October 8, 7:00pm-8:30pm PT

The Junction, 1138 Davies Street, Vancouver

Moderator: Charmaine Dasilva

Edmonton

Tuesday, October 8, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Evolution, 10220 103 St NW

Ottawa

Wednesday, October 9

Venue: TBC

Montréal

Tuesday, October 15, 7:00pm-9pm ET / Mardi 15 octobre, 19h00 – 21h00 HE

Concordia University

As we confirm political party representatives, moderators, venues and additional cities, we will update this story.

Tell Canada’s political parties what matters to you

Have a question you’d like to submit for consideration to be asked during the debates? Please fill out the form below.

Our partners

We would like to thank our partners who helped make this event series happen.

National partners

Dignity Network

Community Based Research Centre

Proud Politics

Fierté Canada Pride

Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network

Canadian Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity

Conseil québécois LGBT

Local partners in Toronto

The 519

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Toronto Trans Coalition

Local partners in Vancouver

Rainbow Refugee Society

LOUD Business

Pacific AIDS Network

Trikone

Mclaren Housing Society

Qmunity

Local partners in Montréal