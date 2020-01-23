Meet the queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12’

Who will be the new decade’s first drag superstar? On Thursday, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly announced the cast of Season 12 via Twitter—and we are gagging.

With a theme reminiscent of Yvie’s drag (or Dragula 👀) each queen sashayed on the runway while RuPaul’s “American” played in the background.Maybe they’re looking for the next patriotic queen?

Either way, we’re looking forward to this new season of Drag Race. Place your bets, because here are the queens of Season 12!

Aiden Zhane

Age: 29

Middle of Nowhere, Georgia

Brita

Age: 34

New York, New York

Crystal Methyd

Age: 28

Springfield, Missouri

Dahlia Sin

Age: 28

Los Angeles, California

Gigi Goode

Age: 21

Los Angeles, California

Heidi N Closet

Age: 24

Ramseur, North Carolina

Jackie Cox

Age: 34

New York, New York

Jaida Essence Hall

Age: 32

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Jan

Age: 26

New York, New York

Nicky Doll

Age: 28

New York, New York

Rock M. Sakura

Age: 28

San Francisco, California

Sherry Pie

Age: 27

New York, New York

Widow Von’Du

Age: 30

Kansas City, Missouri