Meet the queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12’

Who will be the new decade’s first drag superstar? On Thursday, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly announced the cast of Season 12 via Twitter—and we are gagging.
With a theme reminiscent of Yvie’s drag (or Dragula 👀) each queen sashayed on the runway while RuPaul’s “American” played in the background.Maybe they’re looking for the next patriotic queen?
Either way, we’re looking forward to this new season of Drag Race. Place your bets, because here are the queens of Season 12!
Aiden Zhane
Age: 29
Middle of Nowhere, Georgia
Brita
Age: 34
New York, New York
Crystal Methyd
Age: 28
Springfield, Missouri
Dahlia Sin
Age: 28
Los Angeles, California
Gigi Goode
Age: 21
Los Angeles, California
Heidi N Closet
Age: 24
Ramseur, North Carolina
Jackie Cox
Age: 34
New York, New York
Jaida Essence Hall
Age: 32
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Jan
Age: 26
New York, New York
Nicky Doll
Age: 28
New York, New York
Rock M. Sakura
Age: 28
San Francisco, California
Sherry Pie
Age: 27
New York, New York
Widow Von’Du
Age: 30
Kansas City, Missouri