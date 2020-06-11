Queer Artist in a Pandemic: Lee D’Angelo

Lee D’Angelo, known as @rat666tat, is a Toronto-based tattoo artist who co-owns a trans- and queer-friendly tattoo shop called Tapestry Tattoo Collective. This year they also launched an eco-friendly tattoo supply company that focuses on plant-based, biodegradable products.

In the first episode of our three-part video series, Queer Artist in a Pandemic, D’Angelo discusses what it’s like being an artist during a global pandemic and how COVID-19 has forced them to adapt. Meanwhile, their tattoo supply company has become a source for regular folks to purchase eco-friendly personal protective gear.