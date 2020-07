Pantayo is a Toronto-based band made up of five queer, diasporic Filipinx who combine percussive instruments from the kulintang traditions of the Southern Philippines, with vocals and electronic music.

In the second episode of our three-part video series, Queer Artist in a Pandemic, band members Michelle Cruz and Kat Estacio discuss what it’s like releasing their first album during a global pandemic. Since their debut album release, Pantayo has been shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize.