Queer Artists in a Pandemic: Dainty Smith

By Lito Howse Oct 21, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT

Dainty Smith is a Toronto-based actor, playwright, producer and burlesque performer. About a decade ago she started a burlesque troupe called Les Femmes Fatales for women, femmes, non-binary and trans folks of colour.

In the third episode of our video series, Queer Artist in a Pandemic, Smith discusses how she had to cancel the final installment of her Afro-futurism burlesque trilogy when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lockdown. Smith shares her experience creating art as a Black, queer, bisexual woman amid a global pandemic and a racial reckoning.

